    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

(4755)
Japan's Rakuten to use Cisco routing tech for 5G, IoT services

06/25/2021 | 02:13am EDT
STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Rakuten Mobile said on Friday that it plans to use new routing technologies from network gear maker Cisco to expand its capacity to support business customers with 5G and so-called Internet of Things (IoT) services.

The Japanese firm has become the first mobile operator to deploy a network based on Open Radio Access Network (RAN) technology that uses software to run network functions on the cloud, reducing the requirement for physical equipment.

Rakuten, with 4 million subscribers, will use the new technology to make the entire network more automated to deploy services faster, reduce latency and lower power consumption.

"We are going big into enterprise now, in a very elegant cost-efficient manner, without having to incur cost addition," Chief Technology Officer Tareq Amin told analysts on a telephone call.

Companies such as Dish Network, which is racing to build a 5G network in the United States by 2023, are also building networks based on Open RAN as it promises to radically cut costs.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 0.04% 52.78 Delayed Quote.17.94%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 1.83% 41.19 Delayed Quote.27.37%
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. -1.26% 1254 End-of-day quote.26.16%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 644 B 14 832 M 14 832 M
Net income 2021 -146 743 M -1 324 M -1 324 M
Net cash 2021 719 B 6 483 M 6 483 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 1 979 B 17 850 M 17 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 23 841
Free-Float 56,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ken Kutaragi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.26.16%17 850
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-7.68%582 511
MEITUAN6.92%242 411
SHOPIFY INC.32.56%186 712
PINDUODUO INC.-31.55%152 412
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-8.50%76 412