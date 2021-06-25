Japan's Rakuten to use Cisco routing tech for 5G, IoT services

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Rakuten Mobile said
on Friday that it plans to use new routing technologies from
network gear maker Cisco to expand its capacity to
support business customers with 5G and so-called Internet of
Things (IoT) services.
The Japanese firm has become the first mobile operator to
deploy a network based on Open Radio Access Network (RAN)
technology that uses software to run network functions on the
cloud, reducing the requirement for physical equipment.
Rakuten, with 4 million subscribers, will use the new
technology to make the entire network more automated to deploy
services faster, reduce latency and lower power consumption.
"We are going big into enterprise now, in a very elegant
cost-efficient manner, without having to incur cost addition,"
Chief Technology Officer Tareq Amin told analysts on a telephone
call.
Companies such as Dish Network, which is racing to
build a 5G network in the United States by 2023, are also
building networks based on Open RAN as it promises to radically
cut costs.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology &
Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)