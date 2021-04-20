Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Rakuten Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

(4755)
  Report
Japanese shares extend sharp fall on COVID-19 lockdown worries

04/20/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares extended a steep fall on Wednesday as fears of possible coronavirus-related lockdowns in Japan's biggest cities cast doubts over the prospects of an economic reopening.

Nikkei share average tumbled 2.23% to 28,451.64, while the broader Topix fell 2.24% to 1,881.11, after losing the most in about a month in the previous session.

"Global investors find little reason to buy Japanese stocks because Japan is lagging behind other countries in terms of containing the virus," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist, Daiwa Securities.

"Worsening the sentiment is that Japan is now planning to declare a state of emergency again."

Quasi-emergency measures to curb the spread of the virus have been imposed in some parts of Japan and Osaka requested a full emergency declaration on Tuesday amid a rebound in cases. Tokyo may follow later in the week with a similar request, local media said.

Japan has vaccinated about 1% of its population, compared with 2.9% in South Korea, and at least 40% in both the United States and Britain, according to a Reuters tracker.

Steel makers and other material sectors lost the most on the Nikkei index.

Nippon Steel tumbled 5.92%, becoming the biggest loser on the Nikkei, while JFE Holdings and Kobe Steel lost 5.74% and 5.39%, respectively.

Toshiba fell 4.37% after it dismissed a $20 billion buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners.

Rakuten Group was down 5.4% following a report that the United States and Japan will jointly monitor the e-commerce firm after a unit of Tencent became a major shareholder.

SoftBank Group edged up 0.79% following a local media report the tech start-up investor would post a net profit of more than 4 trillion yen ($37.05 billion) for the year ended March. ($1 = 107.9700 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Additional reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. -0.70% 1410 End-of-day quote.42.71%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. -0.39% 760 End-of-day quote.37.93%
NIKKEI 225 -1.97% 29100.38 Real-time Quote.8.17%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -1.08% 1916 End-of-day quote.44.28%
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. -2.77% 1333 End-of-day quote.34.10%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.84% 9821 End-of-day quote.21.88%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.14% 4350 End-of-day quote.50.78%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 618 B 14 988 M 14 988 M
Net income 2021 -159 717 M -1 479 M -1 479 M
Net cash 2021 454 B 4 205 M 4 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 2 099 B 19 414 M 19 441 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 23 841
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 409,13 JPY
Last Close Price 1 333,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ken Kutaragi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.34.10%19 981
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.22%636 516
MEITUAN-0.34%219 284
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%166 390
SHOPIFY INC.-0.79%142 450
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-6.22%78 345
