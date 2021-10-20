Rakuten : Announcement of Application for Selection of Prime Market in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

October 20, 2021 Company name Rakuten Group, Inc.

Representative Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman and CEO (Stock Code: 4755

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Announcement of Application for Selection of Prime Market

in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

Rakuten Group, Inc. (hereafter the "Company") announces that at a board of directors meeting held today, we have resolved to select and apply for listing on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (hereafter the "TSE") in line with the TSE's transition to new market segments.

The Company received the results of its initial assessment from the TSE on July 9, 2021, confirming that the Company complied with the listing criteria for the Prime Market in the new market segments.

Henceforth, the Company will follow the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of the new market segment, in accordance with the schedule set by the TSE.