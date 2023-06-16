Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rakuten Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

(4755)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-16 am EDT
515.70 JPY   -0.54%
05:50aRakuten : Corporate Report for FY2022
PU
06/15Sports schedule for Saturday, June 17
AQ
06/14Sports schedule for Friday, June 16
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rakuten : Corporate Report for FY2022

06/16/2023 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Empowering All Stakeholders

CORPORATE REPORT 2022

Rakuten Group celebrated its 25th year anniversary in 2022. This annual report uses the special 25th anniversary logo used in brand promotion activities.

1

Section 1

Section 2

Section 3

Section 4

Section 5

Section 6

Rakuten Group, Inc. Corporate Report 2022

Introduction

Management Message

Empowerment by Rakuten

Growth Strategy

Corporate Governance

Data

Contents

Section 1

Section 4

Section 6

Introduction

Growth Strategy

Data

Mission, Vision, Values and Principles

2

Internet Services

25

10-year Key Financial Data (IFRS)

52

Rakuten's Value Creation Process

3

FinTech

26

ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Data

53

Rakuten's Capital

4

Mobile

27

Awards and Recognition

54

Rakuten Ecosystem

5

Sustainability Strategy

28

Corporate Information

55

Rakuten's Membership Value

6

CWO Message

30

Economic Value Created by Rakuten

7

Together with Our Employees

31

Social Value Created by Rakuten

8

Interview with HR Leaders

33

Human Rights

35

CDO Message

36

Section 2

Management Message

Sustainable Platforms & Services

37

Climate Change

38

CEO Message

10

39

CFO Interview

13

Risk Management

40

Interview with Outside Director

16

Community Engagement

Section 5

Corporate Governance

Section 3

Empowerment by Rakuten

Corporate Governance

42

Users

20

Management Team

45

Partners

21

Compliance

47

Employees

22

Information Security & Privacy

48

Local Communities

23

Quality Initiatives

50

EDITORIAL

POLICY

Rakuten Group celebrated its 25th year anniversary in 2022.

The Rakuten Corporate Report 2022 contains both financial data and information about environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Nonfinancial information includes the history of our growth, our value creation processes and initiatives in various business areas.

This report was created with the aim of providing stakeholders with a fuller understanding of our business activities and the value provided by the Rakuten Group. Stakeholders, including shareholders and investors. This report covers the 2022 fiscal year (January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022), but it also includes references to activities in FY2023.

Section 1

2

Rakuten Group, Inc. Corporate Report 2022

Introduction

Mission, Vision, Values and Principles

Our Philosophy

The Rakuten Group's mission is to contribute to society by creating value through innovation and entrepreneurship.

By providing high-quality services that help our users and partners grow, we aim to advance and enrich society.

To fulfill our role as a Global Innovation Company, we are committed to maximizing both corporate and shareholder value.

Section 2

Section 3

Section 4

Section 5

Section 6

Management Message

Empowerment by Rakuten

Growth Strategy

Corporate Governance

Data

MISSION

Contribute to Society by Creating Value through Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Empowering people to realize their hopes and dreams. Embracing new thinking.

Rakuten changes the world through innovation.

VISION

Global Innovation Company

At Rakuten, we drive disruptive innovation, engaging knowledge, creativity and passion from around the world to achieve ambitious goals, and help build communities in which people can pursue their dreams and live in happiness.

VALUES AND PRINCIPLES

Rakuten Shugi (Rakuten Basic Principles)

The core values of the Rakuten Group, along with the values and principles understood and practiced by Rakuten employees, embody Rakuten Shugi. The two components it consists of are the Brand Concepts and Five Principles for Success.

With Rakuten Shugi as a common foundation, we place high value on the entrepreneurial spirit that drives us to get things done. By working with local communities and nurturing a robust corporate culture enabling each member of our diverse team to perform at their best, the Rakuten Group is committed to boosting corporate value and contributing to progress in society.

3

Section 1

Section 2

Section 3

Section 4

Section 5

Section 6

Rakuten Group, Inc. Corporate Report 2022

Introduction

Management Message

Empowerment by Rakuten

Growth Strategy

Corporate Governance

Data

Rakuten's Value Creation Process

We measure the Rakuten Group's corporate value through our own uniquely defined KPI called Membership Value. In the fourth quarter of 2022, membership value reached ¥8.3 tril- lion, an increase of 28.6% YoY. This growth was the product of the continued expansion of our e-commerce business and a rapid recovery in demand for travel which led to an increase in

active users and retention in services such as Rakuten Ichiba and Rakuten Travel.

We will continue to maximize the lifetime value of our customers while expanding our active user base and promoting cross-use of services in pursuit of our goal of ¥10 trillion in membership value.

Components of Membership Value

Membership Value = Active users Cross-use LTV* ̶ CAC

*Please refer to p.6 "Raluten's Membership Value" for more information about LTV

Business strategy

Reasons to choose Rakuten

Mobile

Internet

Rakuten

Ecosystem

Products & services that

Increased convenience

A socially responsible

enrich everyday life

for users & partners

company

FinTech

Business foundations

Growing with our employees

Providing sustainable platforms &

Addressing global challenge

services

Sustainability strategy

4

Rakuten Group, Inc. Corporate Report 2022

Rakuten's Capital

Section 1

Section 2

Section 3

Section 4

Section 5

Section 6

Introduction

Management Message

Empowerment by Rakuten

Growth Strategy

Corporate Governance

Data

Financial Capital

Rakuten Group's basic policy on financial management is to ensure stable and diverse means of procuring funds to meet our financing needs with the goal of realizing sustainable growth for all group companies, and to ensure sufficient liquidity to maintain the financial soundness of subsidiaries engaged in financial services.

Total Assets

(billions of yen)

Total Assets

Intellectual Capital

We are continuously working to ensure business continuity by securing rights to Rakuten's intellectual property and implementing countermeasures pertaining to other companies' IP. We strive to strengthen and secure our competitive advantage not just for each individual business, but for the Rakuten Ecosystem as a whole.

Breakdown of patent

Number of patent registrations in

portfolio by country

the last 20 years

Technological Capital

Since our founding, Rakuten has believed in the power of innova- tion, offering a vast array of services that leverage technology, both in Japan and around the globe. We have our diverse employee base located all over the world.

Number of engineers in

R&D centers

Rakuten Group*

¥20,437

2022

billion

2021 16,831

2020 12,524

2019 9,166

2018 7,345

Other

Korea

China

European countries

US

500

8,000

Japan

400

6,000

300

4,000

200

100

2,000

0

0

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 2020

2021 2022

Number of registrations (Left axis)

Cumulative number (Right axis)

7 countries

Approx.

5,900

9 cities

people

*As of Dec. 2022

Human Capital

Our talented and diverse employees come together to work in a global environment that uses English as its official language, allowing Rakuten to provide innovative services that enrich our custom- ers' lives.

Number of Rakuten Group employees

Average annual growth rate

Employees from

over 100

between 2017 and 2022

countries

17%

28,261

32,079

and regions

23,841

17,214

20,053

14,845

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Social Capital

Empowerment has been Rakuten's corporate mission since founding. We aim to forge a sustainable future by building win-win relationships that promote mutual growth among all of our valued stakeholders.

Rakuten Membership

Number of

merchants on

Japan: 100 million+

Customers

Rakuten Ichiba:

Global: 1.7 billion

57,000+

Employees

Partners

Number of

Rakuten Travel

accommodation

32,000+

Rakuten

providers: 40,000+

Local

Suppliers

Governments

Comprehensive

partnership agreements: 46

Investors

470,000+ shareholders

Local governments participating in

hometown tax initiatives: Approx. 1,565

*As of Apr. 2023

Natural Capital

Rakuten's businesses rely on richness of our natural environment. Alongside all of our stakeholders, we are working to effect positive change in society through the improvement and optimization of our resource usage.

Energy

Materials used for

Ecosystem that

(Electricity, fuel,

packaging and products

supports Rakuten

heat, cooling, etc.)

(Papers, plastics, metals, etc.)

services

(Crops, seafoods,

natural landscapes, etc.)

Rakuten's

Natural Capital

Disclaimer

Rakuten Group Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 09:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
05:50aRakuten : Corporate Report for FY2022
PU
06/15Sports schedule for Saturday, June 17
AQ
06/14Sports schedule for Friday, June 16
AQ
06/13Sports schedule for Thursday, June 15
AQ
06/12Sports schedule for Wednesday, June 14
AQ
06/11Sports schedule for Tuesday, June 13
AQ
06/08Oil prices headed for second straight weekly loss on demand fears
RE
06/08Oil prices fall on demand fears, headed for second weekly loss
RE
06/07Sports schedule for Friday, June 9
AQ
06/06Sports schedule for Thursday, June 8
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 107 B 14 991 M 14 991 M
Net income 2023 -174 702 M -1 243 M -1 243 M
Net Debt 2023 2 181 B 15 520 M 15 520 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,14x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 1 107 B 7 878 M 7 878 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 32 079
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 518,50 JPY
Average target price 772,64 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Mikitani President & Representative Director
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.-13.00%7 878
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.67%236 263
MEITUAN INC.-21.47%109 483
PINDUODUO INC.-0.90%107 376
SHOPIFY INC.89.80%84 539
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.44.64%61 443
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer