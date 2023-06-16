Rakuten : Corporate Report for FY2022

Rakuten Group celebrated its 25th year anniversary in 2022.

The Rakuten Corporate Report 2022 contains both financial data and information about environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Nonfinancial information includes the history of our growth, our value creation processes and initiatives in various business areas.

This report was created with the aim of providing stakeholders with a fuller understanding of our business activities and the value provided by the Rakuten Group. Stakeholders, including shareholders and investors. This report covers the 2022 fiscal year (January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022), but it also includes references to activities in FY2023.