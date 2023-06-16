Rakuten : Corporate Report for FY2022

Rakuten Group celebrated its 25th year anniversary in 2022. This annual report uses the special 25th anniversary logo used in brand promotion activities.
1
Section 1
Section 2
Section 3
Section 4
Section 5
Section 6
Rakuten Group, Inc. Corporate Report 2022
Introduction
Management Message
Empowerment by Rakuten
Growth Strategy
Corporate Governance
Data
Contents
Section 1
Section 4
Section 6
Introduction
Growth Strategy
Data
Mission, Vision, Values and Principles
2
Internet Services
25
10-year Key Financial Data (IFRS)
52
Rakuten's Value Creation Process
3
FinTech
26
ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Data
53
Rakuten's Capital
4
Mobile
27
Awards and Recognition
54
Rakuten Ecosystem
5
Sustainability Strategy
28
Corporate Information
55
Rakuten's Membership Value
6
CWO Message
30
Economic Value Created by Rakuten
7
Together with Our Employees
31
Social Value Created by Rakuten
8
Interview with HR Leaders
33
Human Rights
35
CDO Message
36
Section 2
Management Message
Sustainable Platforms & Services
37
Climate Change
38
CEO Message
10
39
CFO Interview
13
Risk Management
40
Interview with Outside Director
16
Community Engagement
Section 5
Corporate Governance
Section 3
Empowerment by Rakuten
Corporate Governance
42
Users
20
Management Team
45
Partners
21
Compliance
47
Employees
22
Information Security & Privacy
48
Local Communities
23
Quality Initiatives
50
EDITORIAL
POLICY
Rakuten Group celebrated its 25th year anniversary in 2022.
The Rakuten Corporate Report 2022 contains both financial data and information about environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Nonfinancial information includes the history of our growth, our value creation processes and initiatives in various business areas.
This report was created with the aim of providing stakeholders with a fuller understanding of our business activities and the value provided by the Rakuten Group. Stakeholders, including shareholders and investors. This report covers the 2022 fiscal year (January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022), but it also includes references to activities in FY2023.
Section 1
2
Rakuten Group, Inc. Corporate Report 2022
Introduction
Mission, Vision, Values and Principles
Our Philosophy
The Rakuten Group's mission is to contribute to society by creating value through innovation and entrepreneurship.
By providing high-quality services that help our users and partners grow, we aim to advance and enrich society.
To fulfill our role as a Global Innovation Company, we are committed to maximizing both corporate and shareholder value.
Section 2
Section 3
Section 4
Section 5
Section 6
Management Message
Empowerment by Rakuten
Growth Strategy
Corporate Governance
Data
MISSION
Contribute to Society by Creating Value through Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Empowering people to realize their hopes and dreams. Embracing new thinking.
Rakuten changes the world through innovation.
VISION
Global Innovation Company
At Rakuten, we drive disruptive innovation, engaging knowledge, creativity and passion from around the world to achieve ambitious goals, and help build communities in which people can pursue their dreams and live in happiness.
VALUES AND PRINCIPLES
Rakuten Shugi (Rakuten Basic Principles)
The core values of the Rakuten Group, along with the values and principles understood and practiced by Rakuten employees, embody Rakuten Shugi. The two components it consists of are the Brand Concepts and Five Principles for Success.
With Rakuten Shugi as a common foundation, we place high value on the entrepreneurial spirit that drives us to get things done. By working with local communities and nurturing a robust corporate culture enabling each member of our diverse team to perform at their best, the Rakuten Group is committed to boosting corporate value and contributing to progress in society.
3
Section 1
Section 2
Section 3
Section 4
Section 5
Section 6
Rakuten Group, Inc. Corporate Report 2022
Introduction
Management Message
Empowerment by Rakuten
Growth Strategy
Corporate Governance
Data
Rakuten's Value Creation Process
We measure the Rakuten Group's corporate value through our own uniquely defined KPI called Membership Value. In the fourth quarter of 2022, membership value reached ¥8.3 tril- lion, an increase of 28.6% YoY. This growth was the product of the continued expansion of our e-commerce business and a rapid recovery in demand for travel which led to an increase in
active users and retention in services such as Rakuten Ichiba and Rakuten Travel.
We will continue to maximize the lifetime value of our customers while expanding our active user base and promoting cross-use of services in pursuit of our goal of ¥10 trillion in membership value.
Components of Membership Value
Membership Value = Active users Cross-use LTV* ̶ CAC
*Please refer to p.6 "Raluten's Membership Value" for more information about LTV
Business strategy
Reasons to choose Rakuten
Mobile
Internet
Rakuten
Ecosystem
Products & services that
Increased convenience
A socially responsible
enrich everyday life
for users & partners
company
FinTech
Business foundations
Growing with our employees
Providing sustainable platforms &
Addressing global challenge
services
Sustainability strategy
4
Rakuten Group, Inc. Corporate Report 2022
Rakuten's Capital
Section 1
Section 2
Section 3
Section 4
Section 5
Section 6
Introduction
Management Message
Empowerment by Rakuten
Growth Strategy
Corporate Governance
Data
Financial Capital
Rakuten Group's basic policy on financial management is to ensure stable and diverse means of procuring funds to meet our financing needs with the goal of realizing sustainable growth for all group companies, and to ensure sufficient liquidity to maintain the financial soundness of subsidiaries engaged in financial services.
Total Assets
(billions of yen)
Total Assets
Intellectual Capital
We are continuously working to ensure business continuity by securing rights to Rakuten's intellectual property and implementing countermeasures pertaining to other companies' IP. We strive to strengthen and secure our competitive advantage not just for each individual business, but for the Rakuten Ecosystem as a whole.
Breakdown of patent
Number of patent registrations in
portfolio by country
the last 20 years
Technological Capital
Since our founding, Rakuten has believed in the power of innova- tion, offering a vast array of services that leverage technology, both in Japan and around the globe. We have our diverse employee base located all over the world.
Number of engineers in
R&D centers
Rakuten Group*
¥20,437
2022
billion
2021 16,831
2020 12,524
2019 9,166
2018 7,345
Other
Korea
China
European countries
US
500
8,000
Japan
400
6,000
300
4,000
200
100
2,000
0
0
2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 2020
2021 2022
Number of registrations (Left axis)
Cumulative number (Right axis)
7 countries
Approx.
5,900
9 cities
people
*As of Dec. 2022
Human Capital
Our talented and diverse employees come together to work in a global environment that uses English as its official language, allowing Rakuten to provide innovative services that enrich our custom- ers' lives.
Number of Rakuten Group employees
Average annual growth rate
Employees from
over 100
between 2017 and 2022
countries
17%
28,261
32,079
and regions
23,841
17,214
20,053
14,845
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Social Capital
Empowerment has been Rakuten's corporate mission since founding. We aim to forge a sustainable future by building win-win relationships that promote mutual growth among all of our valued stakeholders.
Rakuten Membership
Number of
merchants on
Japan: 100 million+
Customers
Rakuten Ichiba:
Global: 1.7 billion
57,000+
Employees
Partners
Number of
Rakuten Travel
accommodation
32,000+
Rakuten
providers: 40,000+
Local
Suppliers
Governments
Comprehensive
partnership agreements: 46
Investors
470,000+ shareholders
Local governments participating in
hometown tax initiatives: Approx. 1,565
*As of Apr. 2023
Natural Capital
Rakuten's businesses rely on richness of our natural environment. Alongside all of our stakeholders, we are working to effect positive change in society through the improvement and optimization of our resource usage.