Rakuten : France Leads the Way in Second-hand Marketplace

Rakuten France has a well-established reputation as a pioneer in the second-hand goods market and two out of three products sold on its platform are actually from the circular economy. In this report, we look at some recent initiatives introduced by the business to further drive sales in this area, including incentives for purchasing higher-end second-hand goods, an instant chat solution to facilitate C2C (consumer-to-consumer) exchange between private buyers and sellers, and a unique warranty program for refurbished smartphones.

