    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

(4755)
Rakuten : France Leads the Way in Second-hand Marketplace

11/19/2021 | 02:13am EST
Rakuten France Leads the Way in Second-hand Marketplace November 19, 2021by RNN

Rakuten France has a well-established reputation as a pioneer in the second-hand goods market and two out of three products sold on its platform are actually from the circular economy. In this report, we look at some recent initiatives introduced by the business to further drive sales in this area, including incentives for purchasing higher-end second-hand goods, an instant chat solution to facilitate C2C (consumer-to-consumer) exchange between private buyers and sellers, and a unique warranty program for refurbished smartphones.

About Rakuten News Network

Rakuten News Network (RNN) is an internal news site providing daily video news about Rakuten to the company's employees around the world.
The videos on this site, which are originally from RNN, offer an insight into the activities of the Rakuten Group and the various services its diverse workforce provides.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
