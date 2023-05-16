Advanced search
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

(4755)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-16 am EDT
610.00 JPY   -5.13%
03:48aRakuten Group Plans to Raise $2.4 Billion for Mobile Operations, Debt Repayment
DJ
02:22aUpbeat Earnings Promote Japanese Stock Buying; Isuzu Motors' Profit Jumps 20% in Fiscal FY23
MT
01:48aSports schedule for Wednesday, May 17
AQ
Rakuten Group Plans to Raise $2.4 Billion for Mobile Operations, Debt Repayment

05/16/2023 | 03:48am EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Rakuten Group said it planned to raise 332.18 billion yen ($2.44 billion) by selling new shares to fund its mobile business and repay debt.

The Japanese company said it would issue up to 546.9 million shares, or 34% of its total 1.59 billion outstanding shares.

Rakuten said it would spend Y188.30 billion of the proceeds on capital expenditure and operations for its mobile business, including Y40.00 billion to build 4G and 5G base stations.

The company said that of the 546.9 million shares, it planned to sell 78.8 million shares to the asset management companies controlled by Chief Executive Hiroshi Mikitani's family, as well as CyberAgent and Tokyu Corp.

The offering price will be determined between May 24 and May 29, Rakuten said.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 0347ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYBERAGENT, INC. -0.86% 1150 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. -5.13% 610 Delayed Quote.7.89%
TOKYU CORPORATION 0.71% 1995 Delayed Quote.19.12%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 133 B 15 672 M 15 672 M
Net income 2023 -178 503 M -1 312 M -1 312 M
Net Debt 2023 322 B 2 363 M 2 363 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,99x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 1 024 B 7 523 M 7 523 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 32 079
Free-Float 57,4%
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Mikitani President & Representative Director
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.7.89%7 523
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED0.28%228 580
MEITUAN INC.-21.98%108 538
PINDUODUO INC.-18.98%87 780
SHOPIFY INC.77.41%78 758
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.51.22%65 109
