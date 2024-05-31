based on commercial off-the-shelf hardware. In addition to this, when transitioning network generations, such as from 3G to 4G or 4G to 5G, it is possible to simply add or update software without replacing the entire hardware. To put it in video games terms, it's similar to console games requiring dedicated hardware vs. cloud gaming allowing players to enjoy the latest games on their own PC or smartphone - without having to purchase a dedicated device.

The biggest advantage of virtualization is reducing capital expenditure and operating costs. Traditionally, integrated software and dedicated hardware needed to be purchased from specific vendors, requiring massive capital investments. Virtualization allows for the use of generic hardware, which reduces capital expenditure. On top of this, by migrating functions that were previously handled by hardware to the cloud, many network functions can be auto- mated, which significantly reduces operating costs.

Because Rakuten Mobile did not have existing network infrastructure, it benefited from a "late-mover advantage" in fully adopting new technologies and realizing services unencumbered by legacy systems. Additionally, with the commer-

cial launch of 1&1's services in Germany, the network construction of which was also supported by Rakuten Symphony, Rakuten's mobile technology is attracting significant attention from the global telecom industry. Going forward, to empower more operators to leverage this technology, we will provide commercial access to Open RAN (Radio Access Network) compliant Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software through an open community subscription model.

From an Ecosystem Company to an AI Empowerment Company

2023 was also the year in which generative AI made a major impact on the world. It has been almost three decades since Microsoft launched Windows 95, bringing personal computing and the internet closer to the daily lives of so many people around the world. Until then, product sales were limited to physical stores or mail order catalogs. But the internet allowed for online selling, and soon ushered in a new era of cloud computing and smartphones.

I believe that the rise of AI will bring about a revolution even greater than the internet. It will not only transform how we sell things, but change the very nature of companies and society, including our approaches to management and marketing. Mastering AI requires high quality and a high quantity of data. Rakuten possesses unique data assets, accumulated through our diverse services