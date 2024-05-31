Pathways to Growth
Integrated Report 2023
Rakuten Group, Inc. Integrated Report 2023
1
MISSION
Contribute to Society by Creating Value through Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Empowering people to realize their hopes and dreams. Embracing new thinking.
Rakuten changes the world through innovation.
VISION
Global Innovation Company
At Rakuten, we drive disruptive innovation, engaging knowledge, creativity and passion
from around the world to achieve ambitious goals, and help build communities in
which people can pursue their dreams and live in happiness.
VALUES AND PRINCIPLES
Rakuten Shugi (Rakuten Basic Principles)
The core values of the Rakuten Group, along with the values and principles understood and practiced by Rakuten employees, embody Rakuten Shugi.
The two components it consists of are the Brand Concepts and Five Principles for Success.
With Rakuten Shugi as a common foundation, we place high value on the entrepreneurial spirit that drives us to get things done. By working with local communities and
nurturing a robust corporate culture enabling each member of our diverse team to perform at their best, the Rakuten Group is committed to boosting corporate value and contributing to progress in society.
The Rakuten Integrated Report 2023 contains both financial data and information about environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Nonfinancial information includes the history of our growth, our value creation processes and initiatives in various business areas.
CEO Message
The Rakuten Ecosystem is Going to the Next Stage
The source of Rakuten Group's growth lies in the Rakuten Ecosystem. We created our Rakuten Point loyalty program in 2002 and started connecting our diverse portfolio of businesses to our point program in 2006. This created a more entertaining and connected user experience across our services and established the Rakuten Ecosystem as our business model, driving growth. Now, we are evolving this ecosystem to the next stage with the addition of two strengths for the Rakuten Group: mobile and AI.
Hiroshi Mikitani
Chairman and CEO
CEO Message
Revenue Surpassed JPY 2 Trillion in 2023
In 2023, Rakuten's revenue exceeded JPY 2 trillion for the first time. It took 21 years since our founding in 1997 with Rakuten Ichiba to reach JPY 1 trillion in 2018. In just five years, we have doubled our revenue, demonstrating an acceleration of our growth. In addition to revenue, 2023 was also a year during which we achieved numerous important milestones across our businesses.
For our Internet Services segment, annual gross merchandise sales (GMS) for domestic e-commerce exceeded JPY 6 trillion, with Rakuten Travel reaching JPY 1 trillion in gross transaction value for the year. In the Fintech segment, Rakuten Card surpassed 30 million cards issued, while Rakuten Bank and Rakuten Securities surpassed 14 million customer accounts*1 and 10 million securities accounts*2 respectively. Rakuten Bank was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. In the Mobile segment, we began offering the Rakuten Saikyo Plan Business through Rakuten Mobile for corporate customers in January. For individual customers, we launched the new Rakuten Saikyo Plan in June, and subscriptions surpassed 6 million*3. In October, we received a long-awaited allocation of the 700 MHz platinum band, which we believe has put the final piece in place for achieving profitability. Rakuten Symphony provides next-generation network technologies - cultivated through Rakuten Mobile - to the global market. It began supporting network construction for German telecom operator 1&1 in 2021, which launched commercial mobile services in Germany in December 2023. While driving Rakuten's own growth is paramount, we created Rakuten Symphony with aspirations to stoke a new globally-competitive Japanese industry. I'm delighted by this development and keen to leverage this momentum to accelerate growth.
FY2023 Highlights
Rakuten Mobile is Helping Grow the Rakuten Ecosystem
Behind our decision to enter the mobile carrier business was the fact that smartphone fees in Japan were too high. Today, smartphones play a critical role in social infrastructure, just like water, gas and electricity. When Rakuten Mobile launched in 2020, smartphone fees in Tokyo were extremely high compared to places like New York, London, Paris and Seoul*4. However, sparked by Rakuten Mobile's entry into the market, each mobile carrier released low-cost plans in 2021, driving down average prices by over 60%. This has impacted Japan's consumer price index, with lower mobile fees pushing it down by 1.4% in 2022. Multiplying this by annual household expenditures equates to 4 trillion yen returned to households*5. With these savings, families can enjoy dining out more, traveling more frequently or even new hobbies. As a business operator, we believe in the importance of providing the basic infrastructure of smart- phones equally to everyone, while also offering as much added value as possible on top.
On this point, Rakuten is in an advantageous
position, having entered the mobile carrier busi-
ness from the OTT (Over The Top - providing con-
tent/services via the internet) space. We have
Rakuten
seen that among Rakuten Mobile subscribers,
Ichiba
Rakuten
Yearly GMS
annual GMS on our Rakuten Ichiba online market-
+60%
Travel
Yearly GMS
+97%
place increased 60%, while Rakuten Travel roughly
doubled compared to before subscription*6. This
Rakuten
Rakuten
Mobile
Card
shows that the growth of Rakuten Mobile is con-
Rakuten
Securities
tributing to the expansion of the entire Rakuten
Ecosystem. Starting last December, we have
Rakuten
worked to provide even greater benefits, revising
Bank
Consolidated
Revenue
(FY2023)
JPY2.1tn
YoY+7.8%
Rakuten Cards
Issued
(End of December 2023)
30.07mm
YoY+7.1%
Domestic EC
GMS
(FY2023)
JPY6.0tn
YoY+6.9%
Rakuten Bank
Accounts
(End of December 2023)
14.76mm
YoY+10.2%
Rakuten Mobile
Subscribers
(End of December 2023)
6.0mm
YoY+1.63mm
*MNO including BCP line
Rakuten Securities General Accounts
(End of December 2023)
10.20mm
YoY+18.1%
the Super Point Up program so that all Rakuten
Mobile users earn 5x points every day when shop-
ping on Rakuten Ichiba.
Delivering Rakuten Mobile's Network
Technology to the World
Rakuten Mobile is gaining renewed global attention for the cloud-native virtualized network technology that enables its low pricing plans. Traditionally, networks were built using dedicated hardware integrated with proprietary software. However, Rakuten Mobile was the first in the world to commercially deploy virtualization technology across its entire network, decoupling hardware from software*7. This enables the network to operate on a virtualized platform
CEO Message
based on commercial off-the-shelf hardware. In addition to this, when transitioning network generations, such as from 3G to 4G or 4G to 5G, it is possible to simply add or update software without replacing the entire hardware. To put it in video games terms, it's similar to console games requiring dedicated hardware vs. cloud gaming allowing players to enjoy the latest games on their own PC or smartphone - without having to purchase a dedicated device.
The biggest advantage of virtualization is reducing capital expenditure and operating costs. Traditionally, integrated software and dedicated hardware needed to be purchased from specific vendors, requiring massive capital investments. Virtualization allows for the use of generic hardware, which reduces capital expenditure. On top of this, by migrating functions that were previously handled by hardware to the cloud, many network functions can be auto- mated, which significantly reduces operating costs.
Because Rakuten Mobile did not have existing network infrastructure, it benefited from a "late-mover advantage" in fully adopting new technologies and realizing services unencumbered by legacy systems. Additionally, with the commer-
cial launch of 1&1's services in Germany, the network construction of which was also supported by Rakuten Symphony, Rakuten's mobile technology is attracting significant attention from the global telecom industry. Going forward, to empower more operators to leverage this technology, we will provide commercial access to Open RAN (Radio Access Network) compliant Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software through an open community subscription model.
From an Ecosystem Company to an AI Empowerment Company
2023 was also the year in which generative AI made a major impact on the world. It has been almost three decades since Microsoft launched Windows 95, bringing personal computing and the internet closer to the daily lives of so many people around the world. Until then, product sales were limited to physical stores or mail order catalogs. But the internet allowed for online selling, and soon ushered in a new era of cloud computing and smartphones.
I believe that the rise of AI will bring about a revolution even greater than the internet. It will not only transform how we sell things, but change the very nature of companies and society, including our approaches to management and marketing. Mastering AI requires high quality and a high quantity of data. Rakuten possesses unique data assets, accumulated through our diverse services
spanning e-commerce, fintech, mobile and more, making it a rare entity. Even among other major global platforms, few have data assets that encompass both search and purchasing data.
Rather than monopolizing this, we aim to empower the companies participating in the Rakuten Ecosystem, enabling them to leverage our data to improve operational efficiency and drive growth, while thoroughly ensuring data anonymity. Concretely, we are looking to leverage AI in three areas: operational efficiency, marketing efficiency and client efficiency - empowering not only Rakuten itself, but also supporting overall efficiency gains for all stakeholders engaged with our platforms.
30,000+ Rakuten Employees Driving Innovation
One other indispensable element in achieving what I have described is the presence of talented employees. Whether it is mobile or AI, developing the relevant technologies and executing them in business requires exceptional talent. On this point, not only has Rakuten gathered talented individuals from across Japan, but also top talent from around the world, since making English our official language in 2012. With English as our common tongue, our more than 30,000 employees work as one cohesive unit, continuing to innovate with the same sense of speed as when Rakuten was first founded.
Going forward, we want each of our employees to embrace an entrepreneurial spirit, and have the opportunity to grow in an enjoyable and
exciting environment. We are investing in enhancing everyone's capabilities by promoting diversity, equity
- inclusion, and improving our systems and working environments. I want us to represent Japanese indus- try as a sustainable and energetic company that drives growth.
*1 Surpassed 15 million accounts in February 2024.
*2 Surpassed 11 million accounts in April 2024.
*3 Including Business Continuity Plan (BCP) lines for business customers. Surpassed 6.5 million lines (excluding BCP) in April 2024.
*4 Based on materials from Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released in May 2021. Price for 20GB of 4G data per month from the No. 1 share carrier in each city.
*5 Calculated by Rakuten based on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' 2020-base Consumer Price Index movements for 2022, the 2020-base Consumer Price Index for 2021/2022, and the Cabinet Office's 2020 annual household consumption expenditure of 280.5 trillion yen (Second Preliminary Estimates for Oct-Dec 2020 quarter).
*6 For users with MNO contracts between April 2020 and January 2023 (subscribed for over 1 year). Transaction volume growth: Weighted average comparing the 12 months pre-subscription and most recent 12 months (Jan 2023 - Dec 2023) transaction volumes for each user's contract start month. Travel figures include effects of post-pandemic demand recovery.
*7 For a large-scale commercial mobile network (as of October 1, 2019). Research: Stella Associa.
Rakuten's History
Achieved 27 Consecutive Years of Annual Revenue Growth
JPY 2.07 tn
(+7.8% YoY)
Consolidated revenue
(JPY trillion)
Rakuten Ichiba tops 6 trillion yen annual GMS
Rakuten Bank listed on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange Prime Market
Launch of Rakuten Symphony
Rakuten 25th
Rakuten Ichiba tops
Anniversary
5 trillion yen in yearly GMS
2.0
Rakuten changes listing of shares to First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Rakuten acquires global video streaming service
Launch of Rakuten Point Card
Rakuten acquires global messaging app
Acquires US cash-back EC company
Launch of Rakuten Rakuma (C2C)
Rakuten Ichiba exceeds 3 trillion yen in yearly GMS
Entry into mobile
1.5 tn
carrier (MNO)
business
1.5
Launch vision of the Rakuten Ecosystem
Rakuten acquires global eBook company and video streaming service Rakuten acquires predecessor of Rakuten Life Insurance
Rakuten acquires predecessor of Rakuten General Insurance Revenue exceeds one trillion yen
Global partnership with
FC Barcelona* and
Golden State Warriors
*Partnership is currently
terminated.
1 tn
Launch drone business
1.0
*Card design back then
Launch of Rakuten Card
Acquire LinkShare (USA)
Introduction of
Rakuten Points service
Entry into Japanese
Professional Baseball
0.5
Launch of
Rakuten
Rakuten Travel and
acquires
Rakuten Books
predecessor of
Founding
Rakuten
Securities
Launch of
OTC stock
Rakuten Ichiba
registration
Rakuten acquires predecessor of Rakuten Edy
Rakuten initiates "Englishnization" project
Rakuten acquires U.S. and
French e-commerce sites
Rakuten acquires
Rakuten Ichiba
predecessor of Rakuten Bank
exceeds 1 trillion
yen in yearly
0.5 tn
GMS
Launch of Taiwan
Rakuten Ichiba
Entry into Japan
Professional
Football
League
5
3
2
years
years
years
0
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(FY)
Section 2
Rakuten's
Value Creation
Since its inception, Rakuten Group has been committed to creating innovations to solve various social issues, strongly believing in the potential of the Internet with "Empowerment" as its core value. In this section, we will explain in sequence how Rakuten addresses these challenges, how it invests capital, and how it creates value for stakeholders and society.
Rakuten's Value Creation Process
MISSION
Contribute to Society by Creating Value through Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Input
Social Issues
Capital Investment
as a Source of Value
Creation
Stagnation of
Financial
local economy
capital
Disparities in
Intellectual
access to financial
capital
services
Soaring
Technological
telecommunications
capital
costs
Increasing
complexity and
Human
sophistication of
capital
technology
Galapagosization
Social
of the Japanese
capital
economy
Climate change
Natural
capital
Operations
Business Model and Strengths
Business Foundations
Corporate governance
Ethical business practices
Information security & privacy
Product and service quality
Rakuten Shugi
Focus Areas / Strategies
Vision 2030
Business
Maintain Revenue Growth
/ Grow Profit Margin
Internet Services and FinTech
Continue growth of core businesses and
turnaround or improved profitability of
growth investment phase businesses
Mobile
Aim for profitability of Rakuten Mobile
and become the No. 1 MNO
Aim for substantial profitability of
Rakuten Symphony through global
expansion
AI
Increase marketing, operations, and
clients' productivity by 20%
Sustainability
Growing with our employees
Providing sustainable
platforms and services
Addressing global challenges
Output
Value Creation
Global GTV
JPY40tn
Membership
Value
JPY9.2tn
Carbon Neutrality
Achieved in
2023*
*For greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2), calculated and third-party verified in accordance with the GHG Protocol. Use of carbon offsetting for emissions remaining after the implementation of reduction measures.
Outcome
The Future
We Aim for
To Build
Communities
in which People can Pursue Their Dreams and Live in Happiness
as a
Global
Innovation
Company
Value Creation Process
Rakuten's Efforts to Address Social Issues
Stagnation of the Local Economy
Addressing Disparities in Access to Financial Services
Rakuten Ichiba was launched with a mission to provide
Access to financial services is fundamental for maintaining
a platform where even small, local stores and individual
economic stability in life. However, not everyone can fully
businesses could compete on equal footing with large,
leverage the financial services available today. Rakuten aims
national-scale companies. The concept was to create an online
to realize a society where everyone has equitable access to all
"market" reminiscent of the vibrant rakuichi-rakuza markets of
financial services, leaving no one behind.
Japan's Azuchi-Momoyama period. The word rakuten means
"optimism," and this positive, forward-lookingrakuten spirit,
advocating belief in the future, has been carefully preserved
as we diversified into the array of services we offer today.
Soaring Telecommunications Costs
Prior to Rakuten's entrance into the mobile carrier (MNO) business, mobile communication fees in Japan were extremely high in contrast to other major global cities. Rakuten Mobile embarked on the mobile carrier business with a mission: to democratize the mobile market. Through a comprehensive reassessment of entrenched norms from the ground up, we introduced low-cost, straightforward pricing plans, made possible by our pioneering, world-first*1, fully virtualized, cloud- native mobile network.
Galapagosization of the Japanese Economy
Rakuten has long been driven by its important mission to "contribute to society by creating value through innovation and entrepreneurship." We maintain a steadfast commitment to an inclusive approach that embraces diverse needs and viewpoints in all circumstances, thereby enabling more individuals to reap the rewards of innovation. Adopting English as our corporate language has empowered us to broaden our recruitment efforts worldwide, leveraging diverse talents and innovative technologies. This strategic move allows Rakuten to deliver a positive impact through our services, not only within the Group but also across society as a whole.
Increasing Complexity and Sophistication of Technology
Our objective is to harness AI technology to amplify human capabilities, boost corporate productivity and bring about a society that is even more convenient and comfortable.
Key services such as Rakuten Ichiba and Rakuten Mobile are employing AI-powered chatbots to deliver immediate responses to common queries round the clock, 365 days a year.
Climate Change
Climate change poses one of the most urgent challenges for our society today, heightening the risks of abnormal weather patterns and significant disasters that affect people worldwide, including Rakuten's own operations. As a global company that operates over 70 different services inside and outside of Japan, Rakuten has demonstrated its corporate responsibility and upheld its corporate philosophy by attaining carbon neutrality across the Group's business activities, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1+2) as of 2023*2.
*1 For a large-scale commercial mobile network (as of October 1, 2019). Research: Stella Associa.
*2 For greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2), calculated and third-party verified in accordance with the GHG Protocol. Use of carbon offsetting for emissions remaining after the implementation of reduction measures.
