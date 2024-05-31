Pathways to Growth

Integrated Report 2023

Rakuten Group, Inc. Integrated Report 2023

1

MISSION

Contribute to Society by Creating Value through Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Empowering people to realize their hopes and dreams. Embracing new thinking.

Rakuten changes the world through innovation.

VISION

Global Innovation Company

At Rakuten, we drive disruptive innovation, engaging knowledge, creativity and passion

from around the world to achieve ambitious goals, and help build communities in

which people can pursue their dreams and live in happiness.

VALUES AND PRINCIPLES

Rakuten Shugi (Rakuten Basic Principles)

The core values of the Rakuten Group, along with the values and principles understood and practiced by Rakuten employees, embody Rakuten Shugi.

The two components it consists of are the Brand Concepts and Five Principles for Success.

With Rakuten Shugi as a common foundation, we place high value on the entrepreneurial spirit that drives us to get things done. By working with local communities and

nurturing a robust corporate culture enabling each member of our diverse team to perform at their best, the Rakuten Group is committed to boosting corporate value and contributing to progress in society.

Rakuten Group, Inc. Integrated Report 2023

3

CEO Message

The Rakuten Ecosystem is Going to the Next Stage

The source of Rakuten Group's growth lies in the Rakuten Ecosystem. We created our Rakuten Point loyalty program in 2002 and started connecting our diverse portfolio of businesses to our point program in 2006. This created a more entertaining and connected user experience across our services and established the Rakuten Ecosystem as our business model, driving growth. Now, we are evolving this ecosystem to the next stage with the addition of two strengths for the Rakuten Group: mobile and AI.

Hiroshi Mikitani

Chairman and CEO

CEO Message

Revenue Surpassed JPY 2 Trillion in 2023

In 2023, Rakuten's revenue exceeded JPY 2 trillion for the first time. It took 21 years since our founding in 1997 with Rakuten Ichiba to reach JPY 1 trillion in 2018. In just five years, we have doubled our revenue, demonstrating an acceleration of our growth. In addition to revenue, 2023 was also a year during which we achieved numerous important milestones across our businesses.

For our Internet Services segment, annual gross merchandise sales (GMS) for domestic e-commerce exceeded JPY 6 trillion, with Rakuten Travel reaching JPY 1 trillion in gross transaction value for the year. In the Fintech segment, Rakuten Card surpassed 30 million cards issued, while Rakuten Bank and Rakuten Securities surpassed 14 million customer accounts*1 and 10 million securities accounts*2 respectively. Rakuten Bank was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. In the Mobile segment, we began offering the Rakuten Saikyo Plan Business through Rakuten Mobile for corporate customers in January. For individual customers, we launched the new Rakuten Saikyo Plan in June, and subscriptions surpassed 6 million*3. In October, we received a long-awaited allocation of the 700 MHz platinum band, which we believe has put the final piece in place for achieving profitability. Rakuten Symphony provides next-generation network technologies - cultivated through Rakuten Mobile - to the global market. It began supporting network construction for German telecom operator 1&1 in 2021, which launched commercial mobile services in Germany in December 2023. While driving Rakuten's own growth is paramount, we created Rakuten Symphony with aspirations to stoke a new globally-competitive Japanese industry. I'm delighted by this development and keen to leverage this momentum to accelerate growth.

FY2023 Highlights

Rakuten Mobile is Helping Grow the Rakuten Ecosystem

Behind our decision to enter the mobile carrier business was the fact that smartphone fees in Japan were too high. Today, smartphones play a critical role in social infrastructure, just like water, gas and electricity. When Rakuten Mobile launched in 2020, smartphone fees in Tokyo were extremely high compared to places like New York, London, Paris and Seoul*4. However, sparked by Rakuten Mobile's entry into the market, each mobile carrier released low-cost plans in 2021, driving down average prices by over 60%. This has impacted Japan's consumer price index, with lower mobile fees pushing it down by 1.4% in 2022. Multiplying this by annual household expenditures equates to 4 trillion yen returned to households*5. With these savings, families can enjoy dining out more, traveling more frequently or even new hobbies. As a business operator, we believe in the importance of providing the basic infrastructure of smart- phones equally to everyone, while also offering as much added value as possible on top.

On this point, Rakuten is in an advantageous

position, having entered the mobile carrier busi-

ness from the OTT (Over The Top - providing con-

tent/services via the internet) space. We have

Rakuten

seen that among Rakuten Mobile subscribers,

Ichiba

Rakuten

Yearly GMS

annual GMS on our Rakuten Ichiba online market-

+60%

Travel

Yearly GMS

+97%

place increased 60%, while Rakuten Travel roughly

doubled compared to before subscription*6. This

Rakuten

Rakuten

Mobile

Card

shows that the growth of Rakuten Mobile is con-

Rakuten

Securities

tributing to the expansion of the entire Rakuten

Ecosystem. Starting last December, we have

Rakuten

worked to provide even greater benefits, revising

Bank

Consolidated

Revenue

(FY2023)

JPY2.1tn

YoY+7.8%

Rakuten Cards

Issued

(End of December 2023)

30.07mm

YoY+7.1%

Domestic EC

GMS

(FY2023)

JPY6.0tn

YoY+6.9%

Rakuten Bank

Accounts

(End of December 2023)

14.76mm

YoY+10.2%

Rakuten Mobile

Subscribers

(End of December 2023)

6.0mm

YoY+1.63mm

*MNO including BCP line

Rakuten Securities General Accounts

(End of December 2023)

10.20mm

YoY+18.1%

the Super Point Up program so that all Rakuten

Mobile users earn 5x points every day when shop-

ping on Rakuten Ichiba.

Delivering Rakuten Mobile's Network

Technology to the World

Rakuten Mobile is gaining renewed global attention for the cloud-native virtualized network technology that enables its low pricing plans. Traditionally, networks were built using dedicated hardware integrated with proprietary software. However, Rakuten Mobile was the first in the world to commercially deploy virtualization technology across its entire network, decoupling hardware from software*7. This enables the network to operate on a virtualized platform

CEO Message

based on commercial off-the-shelf hardware. In addition to this, when transitioning network generations, such as from 3G to 4G or 4G to 5G, it is possible to simply add or update software without replacing the entire hardware. To put it in video games terms, it's similar to console games requiring dedicated hardware vs. cloud gaming allowing players to enjoy the latest games on their own PC or smartphone - without having to purchase a dedicated device.

The biggest advantage of virtualization is reducing capital expenditure and operating costs. Traditionally, integrated software and dedicated hardware needed to be purchased from specific vendors, requiring massive capital investments. Virtualization allows for the use of generic hardware, which reduces capital expenditure. On top of this, by migrating functions that were previously handled by hardware to the cloud, many network functions can be auto- mated, which significantly reduces operating costs.

Because Rakuten Mobile did not have existing network infrastructure, it benefited from a "late-mover advantage" in fully adopting new technologies and realizing services unencumbered by legacy systems. Additionally, with the commer-

cial launch of 1&1's services in Germany, the network construction of which was also supported by Rakuten Symphony, Rakuten's mobile technology is attracting significant attention from the global telecom industry. Going forward, to empower more operators to leverage this technology, we will provide commercial access to Open RAN (Radio Access Network) compliant Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software through an open community subscription model.

From an Ecosystem Company to an AI Empowerment Company

2023 was also the year in which generative AI made a major impact on the world. It has been almost three decades since Microsoft launched Windows 95, bringing personal computing and the internet closer to the daily lives of so many people around the world. Until then, product sales were limited to physical stores or mail order catalogs. But the internet allowed for online selling, and soon ushered in a new era of cloud computing and smartphones.

I believe that the rise of AI will bring about a revolution even greater than the internet. It will not only transform how we sell things, but change the very nature of companies and society, including our approaches to management and marketing. Mastering AI requires high quality and a high quantity of data. Rakuten possesses unique data assets, accumulated through our diverse services

spanning e-commerce, fintech, mobile and more, making it a rare entity. Even among other major global platforms, few have data assets that encompass both search and purchasing data.

Rather than monopolizing this, we aim to empower the companies participating in the Rakuten Ecosystem, enabling them to leverage our data to improve operational efficiency and drive growth, while thoroughly ensuring data anonymity. Concretely, we are looking to leverage AI in three areas: operational efficiency, marketing efficiency and client efficiency - empowering not only Rakuten itself, but also supporting overall efficiency gains for all stakeholders engaged with our platforms. 

30,000+ Rakuten Employees Driving Innovation

One other indispensable element in achieving what I have described is the presence of talented employees. Whether it is mobile or AI, developing the relevant technologies and executing them in business requires exceptional talent. On this point, not only has Rakuten gathered talented individuals from across Japan, but also top talent from around the world, since making English our official language in 2012. With English as our common tongue, our more than 30,000 employees work as one cohesive unit, continuing to innovate with the same sense of speed as when Rakuten was first founded.

Going forward, we want each of our employees to embrace an entrepreneurial spirit, and have the opportunity to grow in an enjoyable and

exciting environment. We are investing in enhancing everyone's capabilities by promoting diversity, equity

  • inclusion, and improving our systems and working environments. I want us to represent Japanese indus- try as a sustainable and energetic company that drives growth.

*1 Surpassed 15 million accounts in February 2024.

*2 Surpassed 11 million accounts in April 2024.

*3 Including Business Continuity Plan (BCP) lines for business customers. Surpassed 6.5 million lines (excluding BCP) in April 2024.

*4 Based on materials from Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released in May 2021. Price for 20GB of 4G data per month from the No. 1 share carrier in each city.

*5 Calculated by Rakuten based on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' 2020-base Consumer Price Index movements for 2022, the 2020-base Consumer Price Index for 2021/2022, and the Cabinet Office's 2020 annual household consumption expenditure of 280.5 trillion yen (Second Preliminary Estimates for Oct-Dec 2020 quarter).

*6 For users with MNO contracts between April 2020 and January 2023 (subscribed for over 1 year). Transaction volume growth: Weighted average comparing the 12 months pre-subscription and most recent 12 months (Jan 2023 - Dec 2023) transaction volumes for each user's contract start month. Travel figures include effects of post-pandemic demand recovery.

*7 For a large-scale commercial mobile network (as of October 1, 2019). Research: Stella Associa.

Rakuten's History

Achieved 27 Consecutive Years of Annual Revenue Growth

JPY 2.07 tn

(+7.8% YoY)

Consolidated revenue

(JPY trillion)

Rakuten Ichiba tops 6 trillion yen annual GMS

Rakuten Bank listed on the Tokyo Stock

Exchange Prime Market

Launch of Rakuten Symphony

Rakuten 25th

Rakuten Ichiba tops

Anniversary

5 trillion yen in yearly GMS

2.0

Rakuten changes listing of shares to First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Rakuten acquires global video streaming service

Launch of Rakuten Point Card

Rakuten acquires global messaging app

Acquires US cash-back EC company

Launch of Rakuten Rakuma (C2C)

Rakuten Ichiba exceeds 3 trillion yen in yearly GMS

Entry into mobile

1.5 tn

carrier (MNO)

business

1.5

Launch vision of the Rakuten Ecosystem

Rakuten acquires global eBook company and video streaming service Rakuten acquires predecessor of Rakuten Life Insurance

Rakuten acquires predecessor of Rakuten General Insurance Revenue exceeds one trillion yen

Global partnership with

FC Barcelona* and

Golden State Warriors

*Partnership is currently

terminated.

1 tn

Launch drone business

1.0

*Card design back then

Launch of Rakuten Card

Acquire LinkShare (USA)

Introduction of

Rakuten Points service

Entry into Japanese

Professional Baseball

0.5

Launch of

Rakuten

Rakuten Travel and

acquires

Rakuten Books

predecessor of

Founding

Rakuten

Securities

Launch of

OTC stock

Rakuten Ichiba

registration

Rakuten acquires predecessor of Rakuten Edy

Rakuten initiates "Englishnization" project

Rakuten acquires U.S. and

French e-commerce sites

Rakuten acquires

Rakuten Ichiba

predecessor of Rakuten Bank

exceeds 1 trillion

yen in yearly

0.5 tn

GMS

Launch of Taiwan

Rakuten Ichiba

Entry into Japan

Professional

Football

League

5

3

2

years

years

years

0

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(FY)

Section 2

Rakuten's

Value Creation

Since its inception, Rakuten Group has been committed to creating innovations to solve various social issues, strongly believing in the potential of the Internet with "Empowerment" as its core value. In this section, we will explain in sequence how Rakuten addresses these challenges, how it invests capital, and how it creates value for stakeholders and society.

Rakuten's Value Creation Process

MISSION

Contribute to Society by Creating Value through Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Input

Social Issues

Capital Investment

as a Source of Value

Creation

Stagnation of

Financial

local economy

capital

Disparities in

Intellectual

access to financial

capital

services

Soaring

Technological

telecommunications

capital

costs

Increasing

complexity and

Human

sophistication of

capital

technology

Galapagosization

Social

of the Japanese

capital

economy

Climate change

Natural

capital

Operations

Business Model and Strengths

Business Foundations

Corporate governance

Ethical business practices

Information security & privacy

Product and service quality

Rakuten Shugi

Focus Areas / Strategies

Vision 2030

Business

Maintain Revenue Growth

/ Grow Profit Margin

Internet Services and FinTech

Continue growth of core businesses and

turnaround or improved profitability of

growth investment phase businesses

Mobile

Aim for profitability of Rakuten Mobile

and become the No. 1 MNO

Aim for substantial profitability of

Rakuten Symphony through global

expansion

AI

Increase marketing, operations, and

clients' productivity by 20%

Sustainability

Growing with our employees

Providing sustainable

platforms and services

Addressing global challenges

Output

Value Creation

Global GTV

JPY40tn

Membership

Value

JPY9.2tn

Carbon Neutrality

Achieved in

2023*

*For greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2), calculated and third-party verified in accordance with the GHG Protocol. Use of carbon offsetting for emissions remaining after the implementation of reduction measures.

Outcome

The Future

We Aim for

To Build

Communities

in which People can Pursue Their Dreams and Live in Happiness

as a

Global

Innovation

Company

Value Creation Process

Rakuten's Efforts to Address Social Issues

Stagnation of the Local Economy

Addressing Disparities in Access to Financial Services

Rakuten Ichiba was launched with a mission to provide

Access to financial services is fundamental for maintaining

a platform where even small, local stores and individual

economic stability in life. However, not everyone can fully

businesses could compete on equal footing with large,

leverage the financial services available today. Rakuten aims

national-scale companies. The concept was to create an online

to realize a society where everyone has equitable access to all

"market" reminiscent of the vibrant rakuichi-rakuza markets of

financial services, leaving no one behind.

Japan's Azuchi-Momoyama period. The word rakuten means

"optimism," and this positive, forward-lookingrakuten spirit,

advocating belief in the future, has been carefully preserved

as we diversified into the array of services we offer today.

Soaring Telecommunications Costs

Prior to Rakuten's entrance into the mobile carrier (MNO) business, mobile communication fees in Japan were extremely high in contrast to other major global cities. Rakuten Mobile embarked on the mobile carrier business with a mission: to democratize the mobile market. Through a comprehensive reassessment of entrenched norms from the ground up, we introduced low-cost, straightforward pricing plans, made possible by our pioneering, world-first*1, fully virtualized, cloud- native mobile network.

Galapagosization of the Japanese Economy

Rakuten has long been driven by its important mission to "contribute to society by creating value through innovation and entrepreneurship." We maintain a steadfast commitment to an inclusive approach that embraces diverse needs and viewpoints in all circumstances, thereby enabling more individuals to reap the rewards of innovation. Adopting English as our corporate language has empowered us to broaden our recruitment efforts worldwide, leveraging diverse talents and innovative technologies. This strategic move allows Rakuten to deliver a positive impact through our services, not only within the Group but also across society as a whole.

Increasing Complexity and Sophistication of Technology

Our objective is to harness AI technology to amplify human capabilities, boost corporate productivity and bring about a society that is even more convenient and comfortable.

Key services such as Rakuten Ichiba and Rakuten Mobile are employing AI-powered chatbots to deliver immediate responses to common queries round the clock, 365 days a year.

Climate Change

Climate change poses one of the most urgent challenges for our society today, heightening the risks of abnormal weather patterns and significant disasters that affect people worldwide, including Rakuten's own operations. As a global company that operates over 70 different services inside and outside of Japan, Rakuten has demonstrated its corporate responsibility and upheld its corporate philosophy by attaining carbon neutrality across the Group's business activities, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1+2) as of 2023*2.

*1 For a large-scale commercial mobile network (as of October 1, 2019). Research: Stella Associa.

*2 For greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2), calculated and third-party verified in accordance with the GHG Protocol. Use of carbon offsetting for emissions remaining after the implementation of reduction measures.

