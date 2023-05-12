Rakuten : Notice Regarding Recording of Changes in Equity and Gains/Losses on Sale of Shares Accompanying the Issuance of Shares for Subscription by a Subsidiary and the Sale of a Portion of the Subsidiary's Shares

Rakuten Group, Inc. (hereafter the "Company") announces that following the new listing of Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (hereafter, "Rakuten Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market on April 21, 2023, we issued shares for subscription and sold a portion of the shares owned by the Company. We have calculated the impact for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, as follows.

１. Overview

When Rakuten Bank, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, was listed on the stock exchange, we sold a portion of the common shares of Rakuten Bank held by the Company (hereinafter referred to as "Rakuten Bank shares"), and Rakuten Bank also issued new shares through a public offering.

(1) Overview of offering of newly listed shares

1. No. of shares offered Common stock 5,555,500 2. Offering method Book building method 3. Issue price 1,400 yen per share 4. Underwriting amount 1,330 yen per share This is the amount that Rakuten Bank received from the underwriters as paid-up shares. The difference between the issue price and the underwriting amount in the domestic offering were proceeds to the underwriters. 5. Amount paid 1,105 yen per share This amount is the same as the amount paid under the Companies Act, which was determined at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Rakuten Bank held on April 5, 2023. 6. Amount incorporated into common stock 665 yen per share 7. Total issue amount 6,138,827,500 yen 8. Total amount incorporated into common stock 3,694,407,500 yen 9. Payment date April 20, 2023

(Note)

The amount incorporated into common stock is the increase of common stock per share.

The increased amount of capital surplus is 665 yen per share.