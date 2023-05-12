Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rakuten Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

(4755)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
707.00 JPY   +2.02%
02:33aRakuten : Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Highlights
PU
02:23aRakuten : Notice Regarding Recording of Changes in Equity and Gains/Losses on Sale of Shares Accompanying the Issuance of Shares for Subscription by a Subsidiary and the Sale of a Portion of the Subsidiary's Shares
PU
02:23aRakuten : Earnings Release for Q1 of FY2023 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rakuten : Notice Regarding Recording of Changes in Equity and Gains/Losses on Sale of Shares Accompanying the Issuance of Shares for Subscription by a Subsidiary and the Sale of a Portion of the Subsidiary's Shares

05/12/2023 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
May 12, 2023
  • RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Notice Regarding Recording of Changes in Equity and Gains/Losses on Sale of Shares Accompanying the Issuance of Shares for Subscription by a Subsidiary and the Sale of a Portion of the Subsidiary's Shares

　Rakuten Group, Inc. (hereafter the "Company") announces that following the new listing of Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (hereafter, "Rakuten Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market on April 21, 2023, we issued shares for subscription and sold a portion of the shares owned by the Company. We have calculated the impact for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, as follows.

１. Overview
　When Rakuten Bank, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, was listed on the stock exchange, we sold a portion of the common shares of Rakuten Bank held by the Company (hereinafter referred to as "Rakuten Bank shares"), and Rakuten Bank also issued new shares through a public offering.

(1) Overview of offering of newly listed shares

1. No. of shares offered

Common stock　5,555,500

2. Offering method

Book building method

3. Issue price

1,400 yen per share

4. Underwriting amount

1,330 yen per share

This is the amount that Rakuten Bank received from the underwriters as paid-up shares. The difference between the issue price and the underwriting amount in the domestic offering were proceeds to the underwriters.

5. Amount paid

1,105 yen per share

This amount is the same as the amount paid under the Companies Act, which was determined at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Rakuten Bank held on April 5, 2023.

6. Amount incorporated into common stock

665 yen per share

7. Total issue amount

6,138,827,500 yen

8. Total amount incorporated into common stock

3,694,407,500 yen

9. Payment date

April 20, 2023

(Note)
The amount incorporated into common stock is the increase of common stock per share.
The increased amount of capital surplus is 665 yen per share.

(2) Overview of partial offering of Rakuten Bank common stock owned by the Company

1. No. of shares sold

Domestic offering by underwriter's purchase and acceptance: 21,966,400 shares of common stock

Overseas secondary offering by underwriters:

31,984,900 shares of common stock

Secondary offering by way of over-allotment (Note):

Maximum of 4,463,000 shares of common stock

2. Method of sale

Book building method

3. Total selling amount

Domestic offering: 30,752,960,000 yen

Overseas sales: 44,778,860,000 yen

Sale by over-allotment 6,248,200,000 yen

4. Delivery date

Secondary offering by underwriters April 21, 2023

(Note)
1. Offering though over-allotment relates to the domestic offering and the domestic underwriting which Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. conducted in Japan as a result of taking into consideration the demand situation.

2. In connection with the offering through over-allotment, Rakuten Bank passed a resolution to issue new shares at its Board of Directors meeting held on March 22, 2023. Also, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. may purchase Rakuten Bank Shares up to the limit on the Stock Exchange between April 21, 2023 and May 19, 2023, after consulting with Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd., and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., to return shares borrowed from the Company.

２. Impact on consolidated financial statements
　Since the Company will own 63.3% of the total number of issued shares of Rakuten Bank even after the transactions in (1) and (2) above, transactions (1) and (2) above fall under the category of sale of a portion of the shares of a subsidiary with which the Company continues to have a controlling relationship.
　Therefore, the difference in change in equity and gains/losses on sales of shares (before tax) related to (1) and (2) above are recorded as a decrease in capital surplus. As a result, in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (as of the date of this release), capital surplus should decrease by approximately 7 billion yen, and non-controlling interests should increase by approximately 85 billion yen.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rakuten Group Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
02:33aRakuten : Q1 FY2023 Financial Results Highlights
PU
02:23aRakuten : Notice Regarding Recording of Changes in Equity and Gains/Losses on Sale of Shar..
PU
02:23aRakuten : Earnings Release for Q1 of FY2023 Financial Results
PU
02:13aJapan's Rakuten posts $564 million loss in Q1 on mobile loss
RE
05/11Sports schedule for Friday, May 12
AQ
05/10Rakuten and JUBF Host "World University Basketball Series 2023" in Tokyo This August, B..
BU
05/10Baseball : Tajima pitches Buffaloes past Eagles
AQ
05/09Sports schedule for Thursday, May 11
AQ
05/09Disrupting the Payment Industry
MS
05/09Olympic skateboard champions to compete in new Tokyo int'l event
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 123 B 15 798 M 15 798 M
Net income 2023 -173 342 M -1 290 M -1 290 M
Net Debt 2023 456 B 3 390 M 3 390 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,23x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 1 104 B 8 211 M 8 211 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 079
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 693,00 JPY
Average target price 870,94 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Mikitani President & Representative Director
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.16.28%8 211
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-0.23%227 415
MEITUAN INC.-26.45%102 361
PINDUODUO INC.-20.09%86 584
SHOPIFY INC.81.22%80 446
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.52.31%65 095
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer