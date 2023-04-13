Rakuten : Notice of the Term of Disposal Partial Offering of shares Owned by Rakuten Group, Inc.Following the Listing of the Shares of Rakuten Bank, Ltd. on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

April 13, 2023 RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

Rakuten Group, Inc. ("the Company") announces today that, in connection with the disposal of a portion of the shares ("Rakuten Bank Shares") of Rakuten Bank, Ltd. ("Rakuten Bank") held by the Company, the number of shares to be disposed in the global offering and the offering by way of overallotment, among other items, have been decided. 1. Outline of subscription and Secondary Offering of Rakuten Bank shares Number of new shares offered Rakuten Bank shares 5,555,500 shares Number of shares to be sold by the Company Rakuten Bank shares 53,951,300 shares

Domestic offering 21,966,400 shares by underwriter's purchase and underwriting

Overseas offering 31,984,900 shares



Offering by way of overallotment (*)

Rakuten Bank shares 4,463,000 shares Issue price and Offering price JPY 1,400 per share Delivery date April 21, 2023

*With regard to the domestic primary offering and the domestic Secondary Offering by way of purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, the designated Japanese underwriter will conduct a Secondary Offering in Japan through over-allotment of 4,463,000 Rakuten Bank shares that the designated Japanese underwriter will borrow from the Company. In connection with this, the designated Japanese underwriter has the right to receive an allotment of up to 4,463,000 Rakuten Bank shares newly issued by Rakuten Bank at the same price as the underwriting price of Rakuten Bank shares (hereinafter referred to as the "Greenshoe Option"), scheduled to be granted by Rakuten Bank with an exercise deadline of May 19, 2023. 2. The number of Rakuten Bank shares to be disposed by the Company, the total value of shares to be disposed, and the change in ownership ratio Total number of shares and ownership ratio before listing (Before the above subscription and the Secondary Offering) 164,463,880 shares (Ownership ratio: 100.00%) Number of shares to be disposed 53,951,300 shares Total value of shares to be disposed JPY 75,531 million (JPY 1,400 per share) Total number of shares and ownership ratio after listing (After the above subscription and the Secondary Offering) 110,512,580 shares (Ownership ratio: 63.33%)

* Ownership ratio is the ratio of the number of shares held to the total number of shares outstanding. * The number of shares held, and the ownership ratio after listing are calculated assuming that the Greenshoe Option is exercised in full. If the Greenshoe Option is not exercised at all, the number of shares held by the Company will be 110,512,580 shares, and the ownership ratio will be 64.99%.