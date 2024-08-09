Rakuten Rebrands Online Grocery Delivery Service to "Rakuten Mart," Launching Operations from September 25

- Enhancing user convenience through an online grocery delivery service integrated with the Rakuten Ecosystem

Tokyo, August 7, 2024 - Rakuten Group, Inc. today announced that its subsidiary, Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, Inc., will be renamed Rakuten Mart, Inc. on August 8, 2024 and the online grocery delivery service will launch under the name "Rakuten Mart" on September 25, 2024.

Rakuten Mart, previously known as Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, will continue to offer a wide range of products, including fresh foods, dairy products, frozen and refrigerated foods, and other daily necessities. Orders placed will be delivered from dedicated fulfillment centers on the same day, ensuring maximum convenience for users. The existing Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper website and app will continue to be available*1 and Rakuten Mart will continue to operate from warehouses located in Kohoku (Kanagawa Prefecture), Matsudo (Chiba Prefecture), and Ibaraki (Osaka Prefecture), targeting approximately 12 million households in the Tokyo metropolitan and Kansai areas. Moreover, Rakuten will aim to strengthen the service's integration with the Rakuten Ecosystem to offer an even more convenient and high-quality experience for customers.

The fulfillment centers for Rakuten Mart are equipped with advanced automation and stringent temperature control systems for frozen, refrigerated and room temperature goods, enabling the processing of approximately 70,000 orders per day in the regions they service. Compared to traditional supermarket stores, the fulfillment center-based model allows for more efficient inventory management and product display, providing services to a larger number of consumers. Leveraging this model, Rakuten Mart aims to combine the extensive product selection found in specialty stores with the robust sales power of a large-scale retailer.

To maximize product selection, including gourmet items and regional specialties unique to Rakuten, Rakuten Mart will use the strengths of the Rakuten Ecosystem by collaborating with Group services such as Rakuten Ichiba and Rakuten Hometown Tax Payment*2. As a first step, on July 23, 2024, Rakuten Mart launched "Direct from the Source: Local Food Market" in collaboration with local TV stations participating in the "Peek into Japan" initiative*3, which promotes regional attractions and delicacies nationwide. Initially covering 12 areas, additional regions and products will be made available soon.

Rakuten and Seiyu, a leading, nationwide supermarket chain, established Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper in April 2018 as a joint venture. Following the dissolution of the joint venture on December 20, 2023*4, Rakuten has continued to operate the fulfillment center-based online grocery delivery business, while Seiyu has transitioned to operating a stand-alone online supermarket business with shipments delivered from its physical stores. During this transition period, both businesses have continued to operate under the Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper name. Starting from September 25, 2024, Rakuten's service will be rebranded as Rakuten Mart, and Seiyu's service will be rebranded as Seiyu Netsuper, marking the beginning of their new operations.

Rakuten remains committed to providing highly convenient services that enhance users' daily lives and aims to lead the online grocery delivery market. Going forward, the company will drive innovation in this growing sector by using its fulfillment center-based service, extensive product selection and large-scale sales capabilities.

Notes

*1 The existing Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper website and app will be rebranded as "Rakuten Mart" without changes to the UI/UX. Existing users do not need to re-register or download a new app. Delivery fees, delivery times and payment methods will remain unchanged.

*2 A collaboration with municipalities participating in Rakuten Hometown Tax Payment to sell products from local return gift providers. Donations cannot be made to municipalities through Rakuten Mart.

*3 Press release:https://corp.rakuten.co.jp/news/update/2023/0714_01.html (*Japanese page)

*4 Press release:https://global.rakuten.com/corp/news/press/2023/1220_01.html

Rakuten Mart Overview

Official site: https://sm.rakuten.co.jp/

Official app: https://app.adjust.com/2fcdr4d

Service Start Date: 12:00 a.m. on September 25, 2024

Overview: An online grocery delivery service delivering fresh foods, frozen and refrigerated foods, and daily necessities from dedicated fulfillment centers on the same day as the order.

Delivery Areas: Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto

Product Range: Approximately 14,000 items as of September 25, 2024

Delivery Fee: 330 yen (tax included). Free delivery for orders over 3,500 yen (tax included). Fees may vary in some areas.

Delivery Times:

Orders can be delivered within six time slots from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., up to three days after the order date.

Same-day delivery is available.

*Some areas may have different delivery time slots.

Payment Methods: Credit card (one-time payment), Rakuten Points, invoice payment.

The maximum order amount is 45,000 yen (tax included).