Rakuten : Announcement of Financial Results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary

April 27, 2021

Company name Rakuten Group, Inc. Representative Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman and CEO

(Stock Code: 4755

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Announcement of Financial Results of

Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary

Rakuten Securities, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo. President: Yuji Kusunoki), a consolidated subsidiary of Rakuten Group, Inc., today issued the attached press release relating to its consolidated financial reports (based on J-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Rakuten Group plans to announce consolidated financial reports for the three months ended March 31, 2021, on May 13, 2021 (Thursday).

In addition, Rakuten Group announces financial results based on IFRS. The attached financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc. are based on J-GAAP, which has different accounting processes for transactions from IFRS.