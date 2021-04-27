Rakuten : Announcement of Financial Results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary
04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
April 27, 2021
Company name Rakuten Group, Inc. Representative Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman and CEO
(Stock Code: 4755
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
Announcement of Financial Results of
Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary
Rakuten Securities, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo. President: Yuji Kusunoki), a consolidated subsidiary of Rakuten Group, Inc., today issued the attached press release relating to its consolidated financial reports (based on J-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Rakuten Group plans to announce consolidated financial reports for the three months ended March 31, 2021, on May 13, 2021 (Thursday).
In addition, Rakuten Group announces financial results based on IFRS. The attached financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc. are based on J-GAAP, which has different accounting processes for transactions from IFRS.
April 27, 2021
Financial Reports
For the three months ended March 31, 2021
Rakuten Securities, Inc.
Rakuten Securities, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo. President: Yuji Kusunoki) consolidated financial reports for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (J-GAAP).
The financial reports of Rakuten Securities, Inc. are based on "Uniform Accounting Standards for Securities Companies" (set by the Board of Directors of the Japan Securities Dealers Association, November 14, 1974). Commodity futures transactions are based on "Uniform Accounting Standards for Commodity Futures Transactions" (set by the Board of Directors of the Commodity Futures Association of Japan, March 3, 1993).
Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)
Consolidated Operating Results*
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
Operating
Net operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
revenue
revenue
income
income
income
Three months ended
23,634
22,530
5,638
5,972
3,577
March 31, 2021
Three months ended
17,262
16,737
3,893
3,884
2,680
March 31, 2020
*Quarterly financial disclosure is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
(Reference information)
Results for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of yen, rounded down)
Operating
Net operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
revenue
revenue
income
income
income
April 1, 2020 to
78,678
75,290
16,840
17,303
9,566
March 31, 2021
April 1, 2019 to
58,932
56,501
11,857
11,069
7,070
March 31, 2020
Rakuten Securities, Inc.
2
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2021
(Assets)
Current assets
2,400,906
2,575,700
Cash and deposits
200,721
193,161
Cash segregated as deposits
1,563,496
1,643,249
Money held in trust
2,000
2,000
Trading products
32,797
28,745
Trading securities and others
863
992
Derivatives
31,934
27,753
Operating investment securities for sale and others
7
7
Trade date accrual
2,352
838
Margin transaction assets
503,798
600,210
Loans on margin transactions
423,306
519,788
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on
80,491
80,422
margin transactions
Loans secured by securities
18,224
34,605
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed
18,224
34,605
Advances paid
279
429
Cash paid for offering
9,144
11,821
Short-term guarantee deposits
49,797
48,778
Variation margin paid
2,807
1,705
Advance payments
5,359
562
Prepaid expenses
530
416
Accounts receivable - other
3,271
2,698
Accrued revenues
6,702
6,912
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(384)
(443)
Fixed assets
31,885
32,328
Tangible fixed assets
1,555
1,481
Buildings
335
325
Furniture and fixtures
1,025
972
Lease assets
194
183
Intangible fixed assets
26,692
26,924
Goodwill
4,957
4,892
Customer relationships
816
768
Software
19,005
19,115
Software in progress
1,544
1,801
Lease assets
369
346
Investments and other assets
3,637
3,922
Investment securities
669
806
Long-term loans receivable
232
227
Long-term guarantee deposits
1,305
1,327
Long-term prepaid expenses
97
98
Deferred tax assets
376
321
Others
2,722
2,909
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,766)
(1,769)
Total assets
2,432,791
2,608,029
Rakuten Securities, Inc.
3
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2021
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities
2,323,443
2,494,219
Trading products
10,719
10,028
Derivatives
10,719
10,028
Margin transaction liabilities
143,955
161,416
Borrowings on margin transactions
17,374
21,855
Cash received for securities lending on margin transitions
126,580
139,560
Loans payable secured by securities
314,589
450,870
Cash received on debt credit transactions of securities
314,589
450,870
Deposits received
1,222,711
1,260,436
Guarantee deposits received
398,487
428,145
Accounts for non-received securities and others
－
46
Short term loans payable
222,000
173,000
Advances received
1,216
1,297
Accrued revenue
3
－
Lease obligations
132
133
Accounts payable - other
16
10
Consolidated taxes payable
2,389
1,330
Accrued expenses
5,751
6,274
Income taxes payable
911
450
Provision for employees' bonuses
284
600
Provision for directors' bonuses
30
－
Provision for sales promotion expenses
240
174
Other current liabilities
3
5
Fixed liabilities
1,332
1,373
Lease obligations
463
430
Net defined benefit liability
653
726
Asset retirement obligations
215
216
Statutory reserves
5,356
5,884
Reserve for financial products liabilities
5,356
5,884
Total liabilities
2,330,132
2,501,478
(Net assets)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
7,495
7,495
Capital surplus
4,511
4,511
Retained earnings
91,450
95,027
Total shareholders' equity
103,457
107,034
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2
2
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(745)
(434)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(55)
(52)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(798)
(484)
Total net assets
102,658
106,550
Total liabilities and net assets
2,432,791
2,608,029
Rakuten Securities, Inc.
4
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(January 1 -
(January 1 -
March 31, 2020)
March 31, 2021)
Operating revenue Commission received
Commission to consignees
Commission for underwriting, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional Investors
Fee for offerings, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors
17,262
23,634
6,584
10,616
5,152
8,583
8
27
227
438
Other commissions received
1,195
1,566
Net trading income
5,538
5,285
Operating Investment securities for sales and others
(0)
(0)
Financial revenue
4,580
6,177
Other operating revenue
559
1,555
Financial expenses
525
1,103
Net operating revenue
16,737
22,530
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
12,844
16,892
Trading related expenses
6,476
9,339
Personnel expenses
1,316
1,476
Real estate expenses
420
441
Office expenses
2,568
3,176
Depreciation
1,744
1,939
Taxes and dues
234
274
Goodwill amortization
138
137
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts
(84)
66
Others
29
38
Operating income
3,893
5,638
Non-operating income
32
376
Non-operating expenses
41
42
Ordinary income
3,884
5,972
Extraordinary losses
－
527
Income before income taxes and other adjustments
3,884
5,445
Income taxes - current
1,183
1,810
Income taxes - deferred
20
57
Total income taxes
1,203
1,867
Net income
2,680
3,577
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
2,680
3,577
Rakuten Securities, Inc.
5
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(January 1 -
(January 1 -
March 31, 2020)
March 31, 2021)
Net income
2,680
3,577
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
0
0
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(85)
311
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1
3
Total other comprehensive income
(84)
314
Net comprehensive income
2,596
3,892
(Breakdown)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parents
2,596
3,892
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests