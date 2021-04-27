Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rakuten Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.

(4755)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rakuten : Announcement of Financial Results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
April 27, 2021

Company name Rakuten Group, Inc. Representative Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman and CEO

(Stock Code: 4755

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Announcement of Financial Results of

Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary

Rakuten Securities, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo. President: Yuji Kusunoki), a consolidated subsidiary of Rakuten Group, Inc., today issued the attached press release relating to its consolidated financial reports (based on J-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Rakuten Group plans to announce consolidated financial reports for the three months ended March 31, 2021, on May 13, 2021 (Thursday).

In addition, Rakuten Group announces financial results based on IFRS. The attached financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc. are based on J-GAAP, which has different accounting processes for transactions from IFRS.

April 27, 2021

Financial Reports

For the three months ended March 31, 2021

Rakuten Securities, Inc.

Rakuten Securities, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo. President: Yuji Kusunoki) consolidated financial reports for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (J-GAAP).

The financial reports of Rakuten Securities, Inc. are based on "Uniform Accounting Standards for Securities Companies" (set by the Board of Directors of the Japan Securities Dealers Association, November 14, 1974). Commodity futures transactions are based on "Uniform Accounting Standards for Commodity Futures Transactions" (set by the Board of Directors of the Commodity Futures Association of Japan, March 3, 1993).

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)

Consolidated Operating Results*

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

Operating

Net operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

revenue

revenue

income

income

income

Three months ended

23,634

22,530

5,638

5,972

3,577

March 31, 2021

Three months ended

17,262

16,737

3,893

3,884

2,680

March 31, 2020

*Quarterly financial disclosure is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.

(Reference information)

Results for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen, rounded down)

Operating

Net operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

revenue

revenue

income

income

income

April 1, 2020 to

78,678

75,290

16,840

17,303

9,566

March 31, 2021

April 1, 2019 to

58,932

56,501

11,857

11,069

7,070

March 31, 2020

Rakuten Securities, Inc.

2

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

December 31,

March 31,

2020

2021

(Assets)

Current assets

2,400,906

2,575,700

Cash and deposits

200,721

193,161

Cash segregated as deposits

1,563,496

1,643,249

Money held in trust

2,000

2,000

Trading products

32,797

28,745

Trading securities and others

863

992

Derivatives

31,934

27,753

Operating investment securities for sale and others

7

7

Trade date accrual

2,352

838

Margin transaction assets

503,798

600,210

Loans on margin transactions

423,306

519,788

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on

80,491

80,422

margin transactions

Loans secured by securities

18,224

34,605

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed

18,224

34,605

Advances paid

279

429

Cash paid for offering

9,144

11,821

Short-term guarantee deposits

49,797

48,778

Variation margin paid

2,807

1,705

Advance payments

5,359

562

Prepaid expenses

530

416

Accounts receivable - other

3,271

2,698

Accrued revenues

6,702

6,912

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(384)

(443)

Fixed assets

31,885

32,328

Tangible fixed assets

1,555

1,481

Buildings

335

325

Furniture and fixtures

1,025

972

Lease assets

194

183

Intangible fixed assets

26,692

26,924

Goodwill

4,957

4,892

Customer relationships

816

768

Software

19,005

19,115

Software in progress

1,544

1,801

Lease assets

369

346

Investments and other assets

3,637

3,922

Investment securities

669

806

Long-term loans receivable

232

227

Long-term guarantee deposits

1,305

1,327

Long-term prepaid expenses

97

98

Deferred tax assets

376

321

Others

2,722

2,909

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,766)

(1,769)

Total assets

2,432,791

2,608,029

Rakuten Securities, Inc.

3

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

December 31,

March 31,

2020

2021

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

2,323,443

2,494,219

Trading products

10,719

10,028

Derivatives

10,719

10,028

Margin transaction liabilities

143,955

161,416

Borrowings on margin transactions

17,374

21,855

Cash received for securities lending on margin transitions

126,580

139,560

Loans payable secured by securities

314,589

450,870

Cash received on debt credit transactions of securities

314,589

450,870

Deposits received

1,222,711

1,260,436

Guarantee deposits received

398,487

428,145

Accounts for non-received securities and others

46

Short term loans payable

222,000

173,000

Advances received

1,216

1,297

Accrued revenue

3

Lease obligations

132

133

Accounts payable - other

16

10

Consolidated taxes payable

2,389

1,330

Accrued expenses

5,751

6,274

Income taxes payable

911

450

Provision for employees' bonuses

284

600

Provision for directors' bonuses

30

Provision for sales promotion expenses

240

174

Other current liabilities

3

5

Fixed liabilities

1,332

1,373

Lease obligations

463

430

Net defined benefit liability

653

726

Asset retirement obligations

215

216

Statutory reserves

5,356

5,884

Reserve for financial products liabilities

5,356

5,884

Total liabilities

2,330,132

2,501,478

(Net assets)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

7,495

7,495

Capital surplus

4,511

4,511

Retained earnings

91,450

95,027

Total shareholders' equity

103,457

107,034

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2

2

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(745)

(434)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(55)

(52)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(798)

(484)

Total net assets

102,658

106,550

Total liabilities and net assets

2,432,791

2,608,029

Rakuten Securities, Inc.

4

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(January 1 -

(January 1 -

March 31, 2020)

March 31, 2021)

Operating revenue Commission received

Commission to consignees

Commission for underwriting, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional Investors

Fee for offerings, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors

17,262

23,634

6,584

10,616

5,152

8,583

8

27

227

438

Other commissions received

1,195

1,566

Net trading income

5,538

5,285

Operating Investment securities for sales and others

(0)

(0)

Financial revenue

4,580

6,177

Other operating revenue

559

1,555

Financial expenses

525

1,103

Net operating revenue

16,737

22,530

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

12,844

16,892

Trading related expenses

6,476

9,339

Personnel expenses

1,316

1,476

Real estate expenses

420

441

Office expenses

2,568

3,176

Depreciation

1,744

1,939

Taxes and dues

234

274

Goodwill amortization

138

137

Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts

(84)

66

Others

29

38

Operating income

3,893

5,638

Non-operating income

32

376

Non-operating expenses

41

42

Ordinary income

3,884

5,972

Extraordinary losses

527

Income before income taxes and other adjustments

3,884

5,445

Income taxes - current

1,183

1,810

Income taxes - deferred

20

57

Total income taxes

1,203

1,867

Net income

2,680

3,577

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

2,680

3,577

Rakuten Securities, Inc.

5

  1. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(January 1 -

(January 1 -

March 31, 2020)

March 31, 2021)

Net income

2,680

3,577

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

0

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(85)

311

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1

3

Total other comprehensive income

(84)

314

Net comprehensive income

2,596

3,892

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parents

2,596

3,892

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

Rakuten Securities, Inc.

6

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 618 B 14 959 M 14 959 M
Net income 2021 -159 717 M -1 476 M -1 476 M
Net cash 2021 454 B 4 197 M 4 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,9x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 2 168 B 20 048 M 20 039 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 23 841
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rakuten Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 409,13 JPY
Last Close Price 1 376,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 2,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ken Kutaragi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.38.43%20 048
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-0.01%629 196
MEITUAN3.53%232 499
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%173 670
SHOPIFY INC.3.01%136 642
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-4.44%79 837
