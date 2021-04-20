Rakuten : ViacomCBS Networks International and Rakuten Announce Streaming, Content and E-Commerce Partnership in Japan

Tokyo, April 20, 2021 - ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and Rakuten Group, Inc. today announced the signing of a broad long-term agreement, which includes the launch of Nick+, Nickelodeon's kids' streaming service, on Rakuten's video-on-demand platform Rakuten TV in Japan, covering mobile, STB/dongle, web and Smart TV devices. The partnership also includes the creation of a dedicated Nickelodeon zone on Japan's leading e-commerce platform, Rakuten Ichiba.

'This long-term agreement with Rakuten, a key player in the media and e-commerce industry, connects the world of streaming to the world of consumer products for the first time. The integration of Nick+ and the Nickelodeon digital storefront into the Rakuten Ecosystem will enable us to create an interconnected Nickelodeon experience for consumers and leverage strategic cross-platform promotional opportunities,' said Raffaele Annecchino, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. 'This innovative deal is testament to ViacomCBS' expertise in developing unique and versatile partnerships and it will allow us to explore additional collaboration opportunities outside of Asia in the future.'

'We are very excited to partner with ViacomCBS Networks International to bring their iconic brands and top-tier content to new audiences through our streaming and e-commerce platforms,' said Koji Ando, Rakuten Group Managing Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Rakuten's Communications & Energy Company. 'Through these new initiatives, families across the country will have even more reasons to engage with our services and enjoy the rich customer experience of the Rakuten Ecosystem. We look forward to building on this partnership to deliver even more entertaining content and initiatives in the future.'

Nick+, a subscription service, is planned for launch on Rakuten TV on April 28, 2021, bringing many of the most popular series from the Nickelodeon library to Japanese audiences. Kids and families will be able to watch on demand favorite shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, Blue's Clues & You!, Deer Squad, The Loud House, Game Shakers, TheThundermans and more.

In addition to hit kids and family entertainment via the Nick+ service, Rakuten will host the first-ever Nickelodeon digital storefront in Asia on the Rakuten Ichiba internet shopping mall in Japan. Showcasing a collection of select Nickelodeon products from multiple merchants, Japanese audiences will be able to easily purchase products featuring some of the brand's most beloved characters from iconic franchises such as SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the new dedicated e-commerce zone on Rakuten Ichiba. Products will cover multiple categories, including fashion, stationery and collectibles.

Nick+ will be available on Rakuten TV's official site and mobile app, STB/dongle, web and Smart TV devices as of April 28, while the digital Nickelodeon storefront on Rakuten Ichiba is planned for launch in May 2021.

About ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI)

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), is comprised of many of the world's most iconic consumer brands. Its portfolio includes Channel 5, Telefe, Network 10, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network, as well as streaming services Paramount+ and PlutoTV, and ViacomCBS International Studios, among others. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS Networks International provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents and across more than 180 countries.

About Rakuten TV

A live streaming and video-on-demand service provided by Rakuten offering users in Japan approximately 210,000 pieces of content covering movies, dramas, anime, sports, such as Pacific League Japanese pro baseball, and stage shows. The videos can be viewed on various devices, including smartphones, computers and TVs. Information on compatible devices can be found on the Rakuten TV official site: https://tv.rakuten.co.jp/static/guide/device