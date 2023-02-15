Rakuten : to Power Fashion Shows for Chika Kisada and "TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.” Through the “by R” Project to Support Japanese Fashion Labels

February 15, 2023 Rakuten Group, Inc.

- Conveying the appeal of the two brands at Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2023 A/W.

Tokyo, February 15, 2023 - Rakuten Group, Inc. today announced that it will support the fashion shows for the brands Chika Kisada and "TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist." during Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2023 A/W*1, scheduled for March 13 to March 18, through the "by R" project to support Japanese fashion brands*2. To commemorate the participation of both brands in "by R," the company will also offer limited-edition products for sale on Rakuten Fashion.



Rakuten partnered with the Japan Fashion Week Organization to become the headline sponsor for TOKYO Fashion Week in August 2019 and the event was renamed Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO. In September 2020, Rakuten established the "by R" project with the goal of broadening the horizons of talented designers in Japan and showcasing the country's designer fashion to the world.



As part of a special Online Merges with Offline (OMO) initiative this season, Rakuten will open a limited time pop-up store "TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. by Rakuten Fashion" on the first floor of Shibuya PARCO, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, during the Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2023 A/W event period. Products created in collaboration with TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. and nine brands and creators from both Japan and around the world will also be available for purchase*3.



Rakuten will continue to empower and contribute to the development of the fashion industry in Japan.

*1 Fashion shows during the event period will be held in line with measures set out by the JFW Organization to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. *2 The Chika Kisada show is scheduled for Monday, March 13, and the TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. show for Friday, March 17. Rakuten will livestream both shows for free to all viewers on the desktop and mobile versions of the Rakuten Fashion official website. Please see the "by R" page for fashion show details: https://brandavenue.rakuten.co.jp/contents/fashionweek/ *3 Details will be announced on Thursday, March 9 on the following website:

https://brandavenue.rakuten.co.jp/contents/fashionweek/#byr

Official site: https://brandavenue.rakuten.co.jp/contents/fashionweek/Outline: Support for the planning and implementation of the fashion shows staged during the Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2023 A/W.

Featured brands: Chika Kisada, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.

Schedule:

19:00 JST on Monday, March 13, 2023 - Chika Kisada

19:00 JST on Friday, March 17, 2023 - TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.

Official site: http://www.chikakisada.com/

The elegance of ballet. The energy of punk.

The concept of Chika Kisada is "strong elegance", born from the fusion of contradictory images of fragility and strength. The signature line pursues the transience and presence of human beauty that emerges along with gestures and movements. The brand offers clothing for those who live and thrive in the city and seek a new sense of quality.

Chika Kisada designer, Chika Kisada commented:

"I received an invitation for the "by R" project and this will be my first runway show in Tokyo in six years. I will present a show infused with my own set of unique experiences. I hope everyone enjoys the vital elegance of "Chika Kisada" through this show.

Official site: https://the-soloist.net/

In July of 2010, designer Takahiro Miyashita presented his Winter collection, as the first collection of "TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist." "TheSoloist." in the brand name represents Miyashita's wish that each individual involved with clothing should have a solitary spirit as a "soloist." It is also a sign of his determination to once again return to the world of clothing.

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. designer, Takahiro Miyashita commented:

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Rakuten and everyone involved for their efforts to support us in putting on this runway show. I hope that through the lens of "by R," Tokyo's Fashion Week will become a world-class event and that this show forms part of the catalyst which makes that happen."

Official site: https://rakutenfashionweektokyo.com/jp/

Dates: Monday, March 13 to Saturday, March 18, 2023

Features: Fashion shows, installations, video announcements

Season: 2023 autumn/winter collection

Participating brands: 58 brands (56 brands, and two brands from "by R") as of February 15, 2023.

https://brandavenue.rakuten.co.jp

Rakuten Fashion is an online fashion shopping site made up of popular fashion brand shops. To promote and offer luxury brand and designer brand products, Rakuten launched Rakuten Fashion Luxury in October 2020, DESIGNERS & INTERNATIONAL in November 2020, and Rakuten Fashion COSMETICS in March 2022 on Rakuten Fashion. Users can earn and spend Rakuten Points, Rakuten's flagship loyalty program, when paying for products. Rakuten Fashion also offers a dedicated smartphone app.

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1495930546

*iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license.



Android™ app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.rakuten.fashionAndroid

*Android™ is a trademark of Google LLC.