  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rakuten, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN, INC

(4755)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:23 2022-10-06 am EDT
686.00 JPY   +4.73%
10/05Japan's Nikkei hits two-week high as energy, chip shares gain
RE
10/05Rakuten Shares Jump on News That Mizuho Considering Taking Stake in Rakuten Brokerage Unit
DJ
10/05Mizuho Financial Group Reportedly in Talks to Purchase 20% of Rakuten Securities for $555 Million
MT
Japan's Nikkei hits two-week high as energy, chip shares gain

10/05/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-week high on Thursday, extending its rebound from a multi-month low to a fourth session, with energy and chip-related stocks leading the way.

The Nikkei ended the morning session 0.92% higher at 27,370.37. Earlier in the session, it rose to its highest level since Sept. 21 at 27,391.69, poking above the 200-day moving average at around 27,317.

The broader Topix rose 0.79% to 1,928.08, also gaining for a fourth day and touching a two-week peak of 1,930.47.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 179 rose, 41 fell, and five were flat.

Some market participants expected slower gains in afternoon trade, ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data on Friday and a market holiday in Japan on Monday. The U.S. data is keenly waited for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura, said it was likely the Nikkei would retreat back below the 200-day moving average this week.

"From a technical perspective, the Nikkei gets top-heavy around the mid-27,000s," Kamitani said. "There's a very high hurdle to pushing above 27,500."

The Nikkei sank as low as 25,621.96 on Monday for the first time since June 20.

Energy was the best performing Nikkei sector on Thursday, up 1.31% amid a rise in crude oil prices to multi-week highs after OPEC+ agreed to its biggest output cuts since 2020.

Chip shares also had an outsized influence on the Nikkei's gain, following a 0.94% rally in the U.S. Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index overnight.

Chipmaking-equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was the biggest gainer by index points, contributing 39 of the Nikkei's 250-point rally with a 2.97% advance.

Peer Advantest added 15 index points with a 3.05% jump.

Startup investor SoftBank Group climbed 2.8%, adding 31 points to the Nikkei, and Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing contributed 24 points with a 0.87% gain.

Rakuten Group was the biggest percentage gainer, leaping 5.04% following a local media report that Mizuho would buy 20% of Rakuten Securities.

Mizuho said no formal decision had been made. Its shares were little changed. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 2.91% 7420 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.55% 79760 Delayed Quote.19.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.23% 93.47 Delayed Quote.13.79%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.09% 1597.5 Delayed Quote.9.64%
NIKKEI 225 0.48% 27120.53 Real-time Quote.-6.25%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.81% 958 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.09% 1077 Delayed Quote.22.83%
RAKUTEN, INC 4.73% 686 Delayed Quote.-44.80%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.24% 481.8589 Real-time Quote.14.94%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.84% 5509 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 3.20% 39310 Delayed Quote.-42.15%
TOPIX INDEX 0.76% 1927.14 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
WTI -0.20% 87.872 Delayed Quote.14.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 917 B 13 241 M 13 241 M
Net income 2022 -248 237 M -1 714 M -1 714 M
Net cash 2022 239 B 1 648 M 1 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,20x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 1 040 B 7 186 M 7 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 28 261
Free-Float 57,5%
Rakuten, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 655,00 JPY
Average target price 949,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Mikitani President & Representative Director
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC-44.80%7 186
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-29.19%222 684
MEITUAN INC.-22.40%127 482
PINDUODUO INC.14.01%84 044
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-29.68%47 733
SHOPIFY INC.-77.11%40 085