Japan's Nikkei hits two-week top amid jump in energy, chip shares

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index closed
higher on Thursday, after touching a two-week peak during the
session, as markets extended their rebound from multi-month
lows, helped by energy and chip-related stocks.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.7% higher at
27,311.30, after reaching a high of 27,399.19, a level not seen
since Sept. 21.
The benchmark faded in the final minutes of trading, after
spending most of the afternoon preserving the strong gains from
the morning.
The broader Topix rose 0.5% to 1,922.47, also
gaining for a fourth day and touching a two-week peak of
1,930.47.
Gains were capped by caution ahead of a monthly U.S. jobs
report on Friday and a market holiday in Japan on Monday, market
players said.
"From a technical perspective, the Nikkei gets top-heavy
around the mid-27,000s," said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity
strategist at Nomura. "There's a very high hurdle to pushing
above 27,500."
The Nikkei has climbed from as low as 25,621.96 on Monday, a
level last seen on June 20.
Energy was the best performing Nikkei sector, up 1.24% amid
a rise in crude oil prices to multi-week highs.
Chip shares also had an outsized influence on the Nikkei's
gain, following a 0.94% rally in the U.S. Philadelphia SE
Semiconductor Index overnight.
Chipmaking-equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron
rallied 2.76% and peer Advantest jumped 2.91%.
Rakuten Group was the biggest percentage gainer,
leaping 4.58% following a local media report that Mizuho
Financial Group would buy 20% of Rakuten Securities.
Mizuho said no formal decision had been made. Its shares
slipped 0.16%.
"If this deal happens, it could be a mid- to long-term
positive," Hideyasu Ban, an equity analyst at Jefferies, wrote
in a research note. "Mizuho FG needs to accelerate growth of its
customer base (and) multiple alliances with companies that have
their own eco-systems are a golden means."
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)