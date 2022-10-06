Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Rakuten, Inc
  News
  Summary
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN, INC

(4755)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
685.00 JPY   +4.58%
02:26aJapan's Nikkei hits two-week top amid jump in energy, chip shares
RE
02:25aJapan Index Retains Spot in Green on Surge in Oil Prices; Rakuten Jumps 4% on Potential Offer from Mizuho Financial
MT
10/05Japan's Nikkei hits two-week high as energy, chip shares gain
RE
Japan's Nikkei hits two-week top amid jump in energy, chip shares

10/06/2022 | 02:26am EDT
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday, after touching a two-week peak during the session, as markets extended their rebound from multi-month lows, helped by energy and chip-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.7% higher at 27,311.30, after reaching a high of 27,399.19, a level not seen since Sept. 21.

The benchmark faded in the final minutes of trading, after spending most of the afternoon preserving the strong gains from the morning.

The broader Topix rose 0.5% to 1,922.47, also gaining for a fourth day and touching a two-week peak of 1,930.47.

Gains were capped by caution ahead of a monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday and a market holiday in Japan on Monday, market players said.

"From a technical perspective, the Nikkei gets top-heavy around the mid-27,000s," said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura. "There's a very high hurdle to pushing above 27,500."

The Nikkei has climbed from as low as 25,621.96 on Monday, a level last seen on June 20.

Energy was the best performing Nikkei sector, up 1.24% amid a rise in crude oil prices to multi-week highs.

Chip shares also had an outsized influence on the Nikkei's gain, following a 0.94% rally in the U.S. Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index overnight.

Chipmaking-equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rallied 2.76% and peer Advantest jumped 2.91%.

Rakuten Group was the biggest percentage gainer, leaping 4.58% following a local media report that Mizuho Financial Group would buy 20% of Rakuten Securities.

Mizuho said no formal decision had been made. Its shares slipped 0.16%.

"If this deal happens, it could be a mid- to long-term positive," Hideyasu Ban, an equity analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a research note. "Mizuho FG needs to accelerate growth of its customer base (and) multiple alliances with companies that have their own eco-systems are a golden means." (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 2.91% 7420 Delayed Quote.-33.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.52% 93.22 Delayed Quote.13.79%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.16% 1596.5 Delayed Quote.9.30%
NIKKEI 225 0.70% 27311.3 Real-time Quote.-6.25%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.85% 949 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.74% 1084 Delayed Quote.22.83%
RAKUTEN, INC 4.58% 685 Delayed Quote.-43.24%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.65% 479.4474 Real-time Quote.14.94%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 2.76% 39140 Delayed Quote.-42.53%
TOPIX INDEX 0.50% 1922.47 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
WTI -0.58% 87.569 Delayed Quote.14.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 917 B 13 241 M 13 241 M
Net income 2022 -248 237 M -1 714 M -1 714 M
Net cash 2022 239 B 1 648 M 1 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,20x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 1 040 B 7 186 M 7 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 28 261
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart RAKUTEN, INC
Rakuten, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 655,00 JPY
Average target price 949,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Mikitani President & Representative Director
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Representative Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC-44.80%7 186
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-29.19%222 684
MEITUAN INC.-22.40%127 482
PINDUODUO INC.14.01%84 044
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-29.68%47 733
SHOPIFY INC.-77.11%40 085