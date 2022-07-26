Log in
07/21UPDATE1 : Sports schedule for Friday, July 22
AQ
07/20Sports schedule for Friday, July 22
AQ
07/19Sports schedule for Thursday, July 21
AQ
Rakuten : Announcement of Financial Results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary

07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
July 26, 2022
  • RAKUTEN GROUP, INC.
Announcement of Financial Results of Rakuten Securities, Inc., a Consolidated Subsidiary


Rakuten Securities, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo. President: Yuji Kusunoki), a consolidated subsidiary of Rakuten Group, Inc., today issued the attached press release relating to its consolidated financial reports (based on J-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Rakuten Group plans to announce consolidated financial reports for the six months ended June 30, 2022, on August 10, 2022 (Wednesday).
In addition, Rakuten Group announces financial results based on IFRS. The attached financial results of Rakuten Securities, Inc. are based on J-GAAP, which has different accounting processes for transactions from IFRS.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Group Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 929 B 14 109 M 14 109 M
Net income 2022 -208 553 M -1 526 M -1 526 M
Net cash 2022 241 B 1 761 M 1 761 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,04x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 1 037 B 7 584 M 7 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 28 261
Free-Float 57,5%
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Mikitani President & Representative Director
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kentaro Hyakuno COO, Representative Director & EVP
