Rakuten : Earnings Release for Q2 of FY2022 Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Reports (IFRS) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 Rakuten Group, Inc. August 10, 2022 Company name Rakuten Group, Inc. Listed Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No 4755 URL https://global.rakuten.com/corp/ Representative (Title) Chairman and CEO (Name) Hiroshi Mikitani Contact person (Title) CFO (Name) Kenji Hirose Supplementary materials for financial results: Yes Financial results information meeting held: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts) 1. Consolidated Results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 （January 1 - June 30, 2022） (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Yen amounts are rounded to the nearest million) (%, YoY) Revenue Operating income Income before Net income income tax Six months ended Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % 893,598 12.6 (197,075) － (214,487) － (178,163) － June 30, 2022 Six months ended 793,671 16.9 (100,889) － (95,518) － (77,948) － June 30, 2021 Net income Comprehensive Basic Diluted earnings per earnings per share attributable to income share attributable attributable to owners of the to owners of the owners of the Company Company Company Six months ended Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Yen Yen (176,617) － (63,580) － (111.47) (111.47) June 30, 2022 Six months ended (77,082) － (33,750) － (52.30) (52.30) June 30, 2021 Note: In line with the finalization of provisional accounting treatment related to the business combination of an equity method associate company, Seiyu Holdings Co., Ltd., during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, amounts have been retrospectively restated for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total equity Ratio of total equity attributable to Total assets Total equity attributable to owners of the owners of the Company to total Company assets As of June 30, Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % 18,705,257 1,046,941 1,019,863 5.5 2022 As of December 31, 16,831,221 1,117,290 1,093,719 6.5 2021 - 1 -

2. Dividends Dividend per Share 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Year FY2021 Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen － 0.00 － 4.50 4.50 FY2022 － 0.00 FY2022 (Forecast) － － － Note: Dividend per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 has not been decided yet, and there are no changes to the previously disclosed dividend forecast. . 3. Estimate of Consolidated Operating Results for year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1 to December 31, 2022) For the estimate of consolidated operating results for fiscal year 2022, double-digit growth on consolidated operating results for fiscal year 2021 is estimated for fiscal year 2022 consolidated revenue, excluding the securities business whose results are heavily impacted by stock market conditions. For details, see page 8, 1. Qualitative Information, Financial Statements, etc. (3) Qualitative Information about Consolidated Business Forecasts. Note: There are no changes to the previously disclosed consolidated forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2022. Notes (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Period (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries resulting in Change in Scope of Consolidation): No New: － (Company name: －) Excluded: － (Company name: －) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates Changes in accounting policies as required under IFRS: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stocks) 1,587,486,000 shares (As of June 30, 2022)

1,581,735,100 shares (As of December 31, 2021) Number of treasury stocks at the end of the period 244 shares (As of June 30, 2022) 234 shares (As of December 31, 2021) 3. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the year) 1,584,396,767 shares (January 1 - June 30, 2022) 1,473,733,763 shares (January 1 - June 30, 2021) This financial report is not subject to an audit firm's quarterly review. Explanation about the Appropriate Use of Estimate of Operating Results, and Other Special Matters Estimate of consolidated operating results for the year ending December 31, 2022 are based on information that is available at the time of writing, but a number of known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ from projections. - 2 -

1. Qualitative Information, Financial Statements, etc. (1) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Business Results The Rakuten Group discloses consolidated business results in terms of both its internal measures which management relies upon in making decisions (hereinafter the "Non-GAAP financial measures") and those under IFRS. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income under IFRS (hereinafter "IFRS operating income") after deducting unusual items and other adjustments as prescribed by the Rakuten Group. Management believes that the disclosure of Non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparison between the Rakuten Group and peer companies in the same industry or comparison of its business results with those of prior fiscal years by stakeholders, and can provide useful information in understanding the underlying business results of the Rakuten Group and its future outlook. Unusual items refer to one-off items that the Rakuten Group believes shall be excluded for the purposes of preparing a future outlook based on certain rules. Other adjustment items are those that tend to differ depending on the standards applied, and are therefore less comparable between companies, such as share based compensation expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Note: For disclosure of Non-GAAP financial measures, the Rakuten Group refers to the rules specified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but does not fully comply with such rules. i) Business Results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Non-GAAP basis) The world economy during the six months ended June 30, 2022 has been recovering, despite signs of a partial standstill. Looking ahead, it will be necessary to pay attention to the risk of economic downturn due to fluctuations in financial markets, rising prices, supply-side restrictions, and other factors amid global monetary tightening. The Japanese economy showed signs of recovery as the normalization of economic and social activities progressed. As the spread of COVID-19 brings restrictions on going out and consumer behavior, societal demand has increased even further for digital services that enable people to purchase products and enjoy services without physical contact or face-to-face interaction. The recent situation in Ukraine has also had a certain degree of impact on the Group's business activities through economic sanctions imposed by various countries, but it is expected that this will only have a limited impact on the Group's business performance and financial status. Under such an environment, the Rakuten Group will work to further evolve the Rakuten Ecosystem and enhance the competitiveness of the Rakuten Group mainly by developing and promoting the use of services that leverage advanced technologies such as AI, virtualization networks, and data both online and offline based on membership and shared loyalty point programs. In the Internet Services segment, factors including measures to improve customer convenience, such as the introduction of a common free shipping (shipping included) threshold for participating merchants on internet shopping mall "Rakuten Ichiba", successfully led to the retention of customers against the backdrop of "stay-at-home consumption" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, a recovery in demand for domestic travel and other factors contributed to growth in transaction volume in domestic e-commerce services. In the FinTech segment, the customer base for each service has continued to expand, and the Group achieved increases in revenue and profit in credit card related services, banking services, and securities services, among others. In the Mobile segment, revenue increased during the six months ended June 30, 2022 due to an increase in telecommunication fee revenues and other factors. As a result, the Rakuten Group recorded revenue of ¥893,598 million, up 12.6% year-on-year for the six months ended June 30, 2022, but due to ongoing prior investments in the Mobile segment, such as the installment of its own base stations, it recorded Non-GAAP operating loss of ¥177,391 million, compared to Non-GAAP operating loss of ¥91,124 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. - 3 -

(Non-GAAP) (Millions of Yen) Six months ended Six months ended Amount % Change Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 YoY YoY Revenue 793,671 893,598 99,927 12.6% Non-GAAP operating loss (91,124) (177,391) (86,267) －% Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income to IFRS Operating Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, amortization of intangible assets of ¥4,665 million and share based compensation expenses of ¥6,405 million were excluded from Non-GAAP operating income. One- off items of ¥8,614 million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2022 were expenses associated with an increase in provision for customer points as a result of revisions in the Rakuten Point Terms of Use. (Millions of Yen) Six months ended Six months ended Amount Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 YoY Non-GAAP operating loss (91,124) (177,391) (86,267) Amortization of intangible assets (PPA) (4,334) (4,665) (331) Share based compensation expenses (5,431) (6,405) (974) One-off items － (8,614) (8,614) IFRS operating loss (100,889) (197,075) (96,186) iii) Business Results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS basis) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Rakuten Group recorded revenue of ¥893,598 million, up 12.6% year-on-year, IFRS operating loss of ¥197,075 million, compared with IFRS operating loss of ¥100,889 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, and net loss attributable to owners of the Company of ¥176,617 million, compared with net loss of ¥77,082 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. In line with the finalization of provisional accounting treatment related to the business combination of an equity method associate company, Seiyu Holdings Co., Ltd., during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, amounts have been retrospectively restated for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For further details, please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements (Summary) and Notes, (6) Notes to the Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022, (Share of Income of Investments in Associates and Joint ventures)". (IFRS) (Millions of Yen) Six months ended Six months ended Amount % Change Change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 YoY YoY Revenue 793,671 893,598 99,927 12.6% IFRS operating loss (100,889) (197,075) (96,186) －% Net loss attributable (77,082) (176,617) (99,535) －% to owners of the Company - 4 -