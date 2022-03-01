Rakuten : Launches Car Sharing Reservation Service “Rakuten CarShare”

- Book and pay for ORIX CarShare in nearly 1,700 locations nationwide with Rakuten ID.

Tokyo, March 1, 2022 - Rakuten Group, Inc. today launched the car sharing reservation service Rakuten CarShare. In collaboration with existing car sharing companies, the service allows customers to select a vehicle model and plan of their choice to suit their destination and schedule. Rakuten's first partner is ORIX Auto Corporation, operator of ORIX CarShare, a major car sharing service in Japan. By using their Rakuten ID, customers can access everything from booking to payment at any of the nearly 1,700*1 ORIX Auto car stations across Japan.

Car sharing is a growing trend in Japan. Since each registered vehicle is shared by multiple users, costs associated with owning an automobile are significantly reduced. Additionally, as customers increasingly turn to sharing cars rather than each owning their own automobile, the way is paved toward a potential reduction in energy use and CO2 emissions. By launching a new car sharing service, Rakuten not only provides more mobility options for more than 100 million Rakuten members*2, it also aims to contribute to the further development of the car sharing market and expand the Rakuten Ecosystem.

Key Rakuten Car Share features:

・Special pricing allows users to only pay for time and distance used

Rates are calculated exclusively according to the amount of time booked and distance traveled. There are no monthly fees, fuel costs, or insurance costs. Discounted rates automatically apply for customers using cars for longer periods of time. Rakuten members can use their Rakuten ID to easily complete the booking and paying process online.

・A simple and flexible booking system to accommodate sudden changes of plan

Bookings can be made 24 hours a day in 15-minute increments. Book flexibly to suit any occasion, such as a sudden change of plans or a short shopping trip. Just enter the date, time and location to search available cars.

・Earn and use Rakuten Points

Rakuten Points, which can be used with a range of Rakuten services from online shopping and travel to investment and insurance, as well as affiliated stores such as convenient stores and pharmacies, can also be earned and used on Rakuten CarShare. Users earn one Rakuten Point for every 100 yen spent (excludes tax).

