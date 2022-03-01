Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Rakuten, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4755   JP3967200001

RAKUTEN, INC

(4755)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rakuten : Launches Car Sharing Reservation Service “Rakuten CarShare”

03/01/2022 | 12:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
March 1, 2022
  • Rakuten Group, Inc.
Rakuten Launches Car Sharing Reservation Service "Rakuten CarShare"
- Book and pay for ORIX CarShare in nearly 1,700 locations nationwide with Rakuten ID.

Tokyo, March 1, 2022 - Rakuten Group, Inc. today launched the car sharing reservation service Rakuten CarShare. In collaboration with existing car sharing companies, the service allows customers to select a vehicle model and plan of their choice to suit their destination and schedule. Rakuten's first partner is ORIX Auto Corporation, operator of ORIX CarShare, a major car sharing service in Japan. By using their Rakuten ID, customers can access everything from booking to payment at any of the nearly 1,700*1 ORIX Auto car stations across Japan.

Rakuten CarShare official site: https://carshare.rakuten.co.jp

Car sharing is a growing trend in Japan. Since each registered vehicle is shared by multiple users, costs associated with owning an automobile are significantly reduced. Additionally, as customers increasingly turn to sharing cars rather than each owning their own automobile, the way is paved toward a potential reduction in energy use and CO2 emissions. By launching a new car sharing service, Rakuten not only provides more mobility options for more than 100 million Rakuten members*2, it also aims to contribute to the further development of the car sharing market and expand the Rakuten Ecosystem.

Key Rakuten Car Share features:
・Special pricing allows users to only pay for time and distance used
Rates are calculated exclusively according to the amount of time booked and distance traveled. There are no monthly fees, fuel costs, or insurance costs. Discounted rates automatically apply for customers using cars for longer periods of time. Rakuten members can use their Rakuten ID to easily complete the booking and paying process online.
・A simple and flexible booking system to accommodate sudden changes of plan
Bookings can be made 24 hours a day in 15-minute increments. Book flexibly to suit any occasion, such as a sudden change of plans or a short shopping trip. Just enter the date, time and location to search available cars.
・Earn and use Rakuten Points
Rakuten Points, which can be used with a range of Rakuten services from online shopping and travel to investment and insurance, as well as affiliated stores such as convenient stores and pharmacies, can also be earned and used on Rakuten CarShare. Users earn one Rakuten Point for every 100 yen spent (excludes tax).

Screenshots of dedicated official site (mobile version)

To commemorate the launch of Rakuten CarShare, all Rakuten members who sign up for and use the car sharing service during the campaign period will receive a gift of 1,000 Rakuten Points*3. See here for more details about the campaign: https://carshare.rakuten.co.jp/content/campaign/first/index.html

Going forward, Rakuten will continue working to further enhance the new service launched today by expanding its series of collaborations with other car sharing companies.

1* As of March 2021.
2* As of December 2021.
3* Points gifted in this campaign are limited time points

Disclaimer

Rakuten Group Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAKUTEN, INC
12:28aRAKUTEN : Launches Car Sharing Reservation Service “Rakuten CarShare”
PU
02/28Rakuten Symphony agrees to acquire leading US-based cloud technology company Robin.io
AQ
02/28Cisco Systems, Rakuten Symphony Team Up to Provide Services to Mobile Network Operators
MT
02/28RAKUTEN : Clutch Now Accepting Donations for Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Relief ..
PU
02/28RAKUTEN : AT&T and Rakuten Symphony Collaborate to Enhance Network Design and Build Soluti..
PU
02/28RAKUTEN : Symphony agrees to acquire leading US-based cloud technology company Robin.io to..
PU
02/27Japan's Rakuten removes ads from Viber app in Russia and Ukraine, won't block service
RE
02/27KYODO NEWS DIGEST : Feb. 27, 2022 -3-
AQ
02/27KYODO NEWS DIGEST : Feb. 27, 2022 -2-
AQ
02/26Rakuten CEO Mikitani to donate 1 bil. yen to Ukraine
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAKUTEN, INC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 662 B 14 422 M 14 422 M
Net income 2021 -168 138 M -1 459 M -1 459 M
Net cash 2021 904 B 7 846 M 7 846 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,60x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 1 541 B 13 367 M 13 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 841
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart RAKUTEN, INC
Duration : Period :
Rakuten, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAKUTEN, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 974,00 JPY
Average target price 1 465,13 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Mikitani President & Representative Director
Kenji Hirose Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yasufumi Hirai Chief Information & Information Security Officer
Makoto Arima Chief Revenue Officer & Senior Director-Technology
Tareq Amin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAKUTEN, INC-17.07%13 096
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-11.45%290 089
MEITUAN INC.-24.49%133 759
SHOPIFY INC.-49.60%85 263
PINDUODUO INC.-11.05%64 732
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-17.58%56 035