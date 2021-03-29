Log in
RAKUTEN, INC.

(4755)
Rakuten : Notice Regarding Partial Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares and Disposal of Treasury Stock through Third-Party Allotment

03/29/2021
March 29, 2021

Company name

Representative

Rakuten, Inc.

Hiroshi Mikitani Chairman and CEO (Stock Code: 4755

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Notice Regarding Partial Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares and Disposal of Treasury Stock through Third-Party Allotment

Rakuten, Inc., (hereinafter "the Company"), announces the payment for the issuance of new shares and disposal of treasury stock through third-party allotment (hereinafter "the Third-Party Allotment"), pursuant to the resolution at a meeting of its board of directors held on March 12, 2021, was partially completed today.

For further information on the Third-Party Allotment, please refer to our press releases entitled "Announcement of Issuance of New Shares and Disposal of Treasury Stock through Third-Party Allotment" announced on March 12, 2021 and "Partial Revision of the Press Release "Announcement of Issuance of New Shares and Disposal of Treasury Stock through Third-Party Allotment"" announced on March 25, 2021.

(Overview of the Third-Party Allotment partially completed)

(1)Number of new shares to be issued and

Number of treasury stock to be disposed of

(Number of shares offered)

Total number of common shares as below (1+2): 154,273,600 shares

  • 1. Number of newly issued common shares: 139,737,600 shares

  • 2. Number of disposed treasury stocks: 14,536,000 shares

(2)Issue price and Disposal price

JPY 1,145 per share

(3)Amount of proceeds to be raised

JPY 176,643,272,000

(4)Amount of increase in capital and capital surplus

Amount of increase in capital Amount of increase in capital surplusJPY 79,999,776,000

JPY 79,527,650,705

(5)Offering and disposal method

(expected allotment)

By the Third-Party Allotment, the Company will allot 131,004,000 shares to Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., 14,536,000 shares to Walmart Inc., 4,366,800 shares to Mikitani Kosan, Inc. and 4,366,800 shares to Spirit Inc.

(6)Payment date

March 29, 2021

* Note 1:

The above overview shows the information regarding Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., Walmart Inc., Mikitani Kosan, Inc. and Spirit Inc., which the payment is completed.

2:

The payment by Image Frame Investment (HK) Limited is scheduled for March 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

Rakuten Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
