Rallis India : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
June 6, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500355

Symbol: RALLIS

Dear Sir,

Sub: Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report - Disclosure under Reg 34(2)(f) of

the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Ref: SEBI Circulars dated May 5, 2021 and May 10, 2021

The Company has, as a matter of good governance, voluntarily adopted the Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, which forms part of the Integrated Annual Report FY 2021-22.

The same is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.rallis.com.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Rallis India Limited

Yash Sheth

Company Secretary

Registered Office: 23rd Floor, Lodha Excelus, New Cuffe Parade, Off Eastern Freeway, Wadala, Mumbai - 400 037 Tel: +91 22 6232 7400 Website: www.rallis.com

Corporate Identity No. L36992MH1948PLC014083

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

SECTION A - GENERAL DISCLOSURES

I

DETAILS

1.

Corporate Identity Number (CIN)

L36992MH1948PLC014083

2.

Name of the Listed Entity

Rallis India Limited

3.

Year of incorporation

1948

4.

Registered office address

23rd Floor, Lodha Excelus, New Cuffe Parade,

Off Eastern Freeway, Wadala, Mumbai - 400 037

5.

Corporate address

--

6.

E-mail address

investor_relations@rallis.com

7.

Telephone No.

+91 22 6232 7400

8.

Website

www.rallis.com

9.

Financial year for which reporting is being done

April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022

10. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are 1. BSE Limited (BSE)

listed

2. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE)

11.

Paid-up Capital

` 19.45 crore

12.

Name and contact details (telephone, email address)

Name: Mr. Amol Jadhav

of the person who may be contacted in case of any

Telephone: +91 22 6232 7400

queries on the BRSR report

E-mailID: amol.jadhav@rallis.com

  1. 13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under The disclosures under this report are made on Standalone basis this report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for

    the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together).

  2. PRODUCTS / SERVICES
    14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover)

S. No.

Description of Main Activity

Description of Business Activity

% of Turnover of the entity

1.

Crop Care

Manufacturing, Distribution, Sales & Marketing of

87%

2.

Seeds

Crop Protection and Crop Nutrition Products and a

13%

variety of field crop and vegetable seeds

15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover)

S. No.

Product/Service

NIC Code

% of total Turnover

contributed

1.

Agri Inputs

3808

100%

  1. OPERATIONS
    16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations / offices of the entity are situated

Location

Number of Plants

Number of Offices

Total

National

7

16

23

International

Nil

Nil

Nil

Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 1

Rallis India Limited

17.

Markets served by the entity

(a)

Number of locations

Locations

Number

National (No. of States)

26

International (No. of Countries)

31

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? 30.22%
  2. A brief on types of customers
    The Company serves various customers including farmers, retailers, distributors through its domestic business and multinational agrochemical companies and other distributors through the international business. The Company's products are consumed within India as well as across the globe.

IV EMPLOYEES

18. Details as at the end of Financial Year

  1. Employees and Workers

S. No.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

EMPLOYEES

1.

Permanent (D)

1,662

1,601

96%

61

4%

2.

Other than Permanent (E )

80

77

96%

3

4%

3.

Total (D) + (E)

1,742

1,678

96%

64

4%

S. No.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

WORKERS

1.

Permanent (F)

51

51

100%

0

0

2.

Other than Permanent (G)

3,924

3,560

91%

364

9%

3.

Total (F) + (G)

3,975

3,611

91%

364

9%

  1. Differently abled Employees

S. No.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES

1.

Permanent (D)

3

3

100%

0

0

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

0

0

0

0

0

3.

Total (D)+(E)

3

3

100%

0

0

S. No.

Particulars

Total (A)

Male

Female

No. (B)

% (B / A)

No. (C)

% (C / A)

DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS

Nil

19. Participation / Inclusion / Representation of women

TOTAL (A)

No. and percentage of Females

No. (B)

% (B/A)

Board of Directors

6

2

33.33%

Key Management Personnel

3*

1

33.33%

* Includes MD & CEO

2

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21

FY 2019-20

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Permanent Employees

17%

8%

17.6%

11.1%

10%

13.1%

12.9%

9%

12.9%

Permanent Workers

-

  1. HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
    21. Names of holding / Subsidiary / Associate Companies / Joint Ventures

Name of the holding /

Does the entity indicated

Indicate whether holding

at column A, participate in

S.

Subsidiary/ Associate

% of shares held by

/ Subsidiary/ Associate /

the Business Responsibility

No.

Companies / Joint

listed entity

Joint Venture

initiatives of the listed entity?

Ventures (A)

(Yes / No)

1.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Holding

50.06%

Yes

VI

CSR DETAILS

22.

i.

Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 (Yes / No)

i.

Yes

ii.

Turnover (in `)

ii.

` 2,604 crore

iii. Net worth (in `)

iii.

` 1,697 crore

VII

TRANSPARENCY AND DISCLOSURES COMPLIANCES

23. Complaints / Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct

Stakeholder

Grievance Redressal

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21

group from

Mechanism in Place (Yes/No)

Number of

Number of

Remarks

Number of

Number of

Remarks

whom

(If Yes, then provide web-link

complaints

complaints

complaints

complaints

complaint is

for grievance redress policy)

filed

pending

filed

pending

received

during the

resolution

during the

resolution

year

at close of

year

at close of

the year

the year

Communities

Yes. A focussed group comprising

Nil

Nil

-

Nil

Nil

-

the Senior Leadership and

the CSR Head interacts with

the community leaders to

understand and address their

concerns. Further, a register is

also maintained at the plant sites

where grievances can be lodged

by the community members.

https://www.rallis.com/

WhistleblowerPolicy

Investors

(other than

Not Applicable

shareholders)

Shareholders

https://scores.gov.in/scores/

2

Nil

-

4

Nil

-

Welcome.html

Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 3

Rallis India Limited

Stakeholder

Grievance Redressal

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21

group from

Mechanism in Place (Yes/No)

Number of

Number of

Remarks

Number of

Number of

Remarks

whom

(If Yes, then provide web-link

complaints

complaints

complaints

complaints

complaint is

for grievance redress policy)

filed

pending

filed

pending

received

during the

resolution

during the

resolution

year

at close of

year

at close of

the year

the year

Employees

https://www.rallis.com/

2

Nil

-

3

Nil

-

and workers

WhistleblowerPolicy

Ethics Helpline:

(https://secure.integritymatters.in)

Nil

Nil

Customers

Yes. Details including contact no.,

59

-

54

-

address and email id for lodging

complaints have been specified

on products. These complaints

are addressed as per the process

laid down.

Value Chain

Nil

Nil

4

-

1

-

Partners

(dealers/

vendors)

Other

https://www.rallis.com/

4

Nil

Nil

-

6

-

(Including

WhistleblowerPolicy

contract

workers,

anonymous,

trainees etc)

24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issue

Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications

Please refer our Integrated Report for materiality issues on Page No. 16

SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC Principles and Core Elements

The National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has updated and adopted nine areas of Business Responsibility. These are briefly as under:

P1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity and in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable P2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe

P3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains P4 Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive to all its stakeholders

P5 Businesses should respect and promote human rights

P6 Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment

P7 Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent P8 Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development

P9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner

4

