Rallis India : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

Stakeholder Grievance Redressal FY 2021-22 FY 2020-21 group from Mechanism in Place (Yes/No) Number of Number of Remarks Number of Number of Remarks whom (If Yes, then provide web-link complaints complaints complaints complaints complaint is for grievance redress policy) filed pending filed pending received during the resolution during the resolution year at close of year at close of the year the year Employees https://www.rallis.com/ 2 Nil - 3 Nil - and workers WhistleblowerPolicy Ethics Helpline: (https://secure.integritymatters.in) Nil Nil Customers Yes. Details including contact no., 59 - 54 - address and email id for lodging complaints have been specified on products. These complaints are addressed as per the process laid down. Value Chain Nil Nil 4 - 1 - Partners (dealers/ vendors) Other https://www.rallis.com/ 4 Nil Nil - 6 - (Including WhistleblowerPolicy contract workers, anonymous, trainees etc)

24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issue

Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications

Please refer our Integrated Report for materiality issues on Page No. 16

SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC Principles and Core Elements

The National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has updated and adopted nine areas of Business Responsibility. These are briefly as under:

P1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity and in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable P2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe

P3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains P4 Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive to all its stakeholders

P5 Businesses should respect and promote human rights

P6 Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment

P7 Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent P8 Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development

P9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner

