Rallis India : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
June 6, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 500355
Symbol: RALLIS
Dear Sir,
Sub: Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report - Disclosure under Reg 34(2)(f) of
the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Ref: SEBI Circulars dated May 5, 2021 and May 10, 2021
The Company has, as a matter of good governance, voluntarily adopted the Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, which forms part of the Integrated Annual Report FY 2021-22.
The same is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.rallis.com.
10. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are 1. BSE Limited (BSE)
listed
2. The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE)
11.
Paid-up Capital
` 19.45 crore
12.
Name and contact details (telephone, email address)
Name: Mr. Amol Jadhav
of the person who may be contacted in case of any
Telephone: +91 22 6232 7400
queries on the BRSR report
E-mailID: amol.jadhav@rallis.com
13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under The disclosures under this report are made on Standalone basis this report made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for
the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together).
PRODUCTS / SERVICES
14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover)
S. No.
Description of Main Activity
Description of Business Activity
% of Turnover of the entity
1.
Crop Care
Manufacturing, Distribution, Sales & Marketing of
87%
2.
Seeds
Crop Protection and Crop Nutrition Products and a
13%
variety of field crop and vegetable seeds
15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover)
S. No.
Product/Service
NIC Code
% of total Turnover
contributed
1.
Agri Inputs
3808
100%
OPERATIONS
16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations / offices of the entity are situated
Location
Number of Plants
Number of Offices
Total
National
7
16
23
International
Nil
Nil
Nil
Integrated Annual Report 2021-221
Rallis India Limited
17.
Markets served by the entity
(a)
Number of locations
Locations
Number
National (No. of States)
26
International (No. of Countries)
31
What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity?30.22%
A brief on types of customers
The Company serves various customers including farmers, retailers, distributors through its domestic business and multinational agrochemical companies and other distributors through the international business. The Company's products are consumed within India as well as across the globe.
IV EMPLOYEES
18. Details as at the end of Financial Year
Employees and Workers
S. No.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
EMPLOYEES
1.
Permanent (D)
1,662
1,601
96%
61
4%
2.
Other than Permanent (E )
80
77
96%
3
4%
3.
Total (D) + (E)
1,742
1,678
96%
64
4%
S. No.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
WORKERS
1.
Permanent (F)
51
51
100%
0
0
2.
Other than Permanent (G)
3,924
3,560
91%
364
9%
3.
Total (F) + (G)
3,975
3,611
91%
364
9%
Differently abled Employees
S. No.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES
1.
Permanent (D)
3
3
100%
0
0
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
0
0
0
0
0
3.
Total (D)+(E)
3
3
100%
0
0
S. No.
Particulars
Total (A)
Male
Female
No. (B)
% (B / A)
No. (C)
% (C / A)
DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS
Nil
19. Participation / Inclusion / Representation of women
TOTAL (A)
No. and percentage of Females
No. (B)
% (B/A)
Board of Directors
6
2
33.33%
Key Management Personnel
3*
1
33.33%
* Includes MD & CEO
2
Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers
FY 2021-22
FY 2020-21
FY 2019-20
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Permanent Employees
17%
8%
17.6%
11.1%
10%
13.1%
12.9%
9%
12.9%
Permanent Workers
-
HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
21. Names of holding / Subsidiary / Associate Companies / Joint Ventures
Name of the holding /
Does the entity indicated
Indicate whether holding
at column A, participate in
S.
Subsidiary/ Associate
% of shares held by
/ Subsidiary/ Associate /
the Business Responsibility
No.
Companies / Joint
listed entity
Joint Venture
initiatives of the listed entity?
Ventures (A)
(Yes / No)
1.
Tata Chemicals Limited
Holding
50.06%
Yes
VI
CSR DETAILS
22.
i.
Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 (Yes / No)
i.
Yes
ii.
Turnover (in `)
ii.
` 2,604 crore
iii. Net worth (in `)
iii.
` 1,697 crore
VII
TRANSPARENCY AND DISCLOSURES COMPLIANCES
23. Complaints / Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct
24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issue
Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications
Please refer our Integrated Report for materiality issues on Page No. 16
SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES
This section is aimed at helping businesses demonstrate the structures, policies and processes put in place towards adopting the NGRBC Principles and Core Elements
The National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has updated and adopted nine areas of Business Responsibility. These are briefly as under:
P1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity and in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable P2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe
P3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains P4 Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive to all its stakeholders
P5 Businesses should respect and promote human rights
P6 Businesses should respect and make efforts to protect and restore the environment
P7 Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent P8 Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development
P9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner
4
