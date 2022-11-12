Advanced search
    500355   INE613A01020

RALLIS INDIA LIMITED

(500355)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
225.30 INR   -0.22%
07:42aRallis India : Loss of share certificate
PU
11/07State Bank of India's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q2; Shares Climb 3%
MT
10/27India's Tata Chemicals nearly triples Q2 profit
RE
Rallis India : Loss of share certificate

11/12/2022 | 07:42am EST
November 12, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500355

Symbol: RALLIS

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please find enclosed the intimation letters dated November 11, 2022 received from our Registrar and Transfer Agent - TSR Consultants Private Limited, regarding loss of share certificates of the Company.

This information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Rallis India Limited

SRIKANT NAIR

Digitally signed by

SRIKANT NAIR Date: 2022.11.12 14:54:36 +05'30'

Srikant Nair Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Registered Office: 23rd Floor, Vios Tower, New Cuffe Parade, Off Eastern Freeway, Wadala, Mumbai - 400037 Tel: +91 22 6232 7400 Website: www.rallis.com

Corporate Identity No. L36992MH1948PLC014083

Disclaimer

Rallis India Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
