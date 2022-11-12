Rallis India : Loss of share certificate

November 12, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500355 Symbol: RALLIS Dear Sir, Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed the intimation letters dated November 11, 2022 received from our Registrar and Transfer Agent - TSR Consultants Private Limited, regarding loss of share certificates of the Company. This information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This is for your information and records. Yours faithfully, For Rallis India Limited SRIKANT NAIR Digitally signed by SRIKANT NAIR Date: 2022.11.12 14:54:36 +05'30' Srikant Nair Company Secretary Encl: as above Registered Office: 23rd Floor, Vios Tower, New Cuffe Parade, Off Eastern Freeway, Wadala, Mumbai - 400037 Tel: +91 22 6232 7400 Website: www.rallis.com Corporate Identity No. L36992MH1948PLC014083

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Date :-11/11/2022 Exchange Plaza Plot No.c-1,G-Block IFB Centre Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051 Maharashtra India Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange Dear Sir[s]/Madam, UNIT : Rallis India Limited RE : LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES. We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s]. This is computer generated letter and does not require signature. TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED

NOTICE Rallis India Limited Regd. Off : 23RD FLOOR, VIOS TOWER NEW CUFFE PARADE, OFF EASTERN FREEWAY, WADALA MUMBAI MAHARASHTRA 400037 NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation. Folio No. Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders) Shares of Rs. Certificate Distinctive 1.00/- each No. Nos. R1J0000892 JAGDISHCHANDRA SHARMA, 840 1064 1988411- JAYESH SHARMA 1989250 R1J0001732 JAGDISHCHANDRA SHARMA, 30 1065 1989251- JAYESH SHARMA 1989280 Date :- 11/11/2022 Place :- Mumbai This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.

