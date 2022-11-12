Rallis India : Loss of share certificate

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Please find enclosed the intimation letters dated November 11, 2022 received from our Registrar and Transfer Agent - TSR Consultants Private Limited, regarding loss of share certificates of the Company.
This information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We have to advise you to place the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].
This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.
Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m
NOTICE
Rallis India Limited
Regd. Off : 23RD FLOOR, VIOS TOWER NEW CUFFE PARADE,
OFF EASTERN FREEWAY, WADALA MUMBAI MAHARASHTRA 400037
NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Registered Office, within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.
Folio No.
Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders)
Shares of Rs.
Certificate
Distinctive
1.00/- each
No.
Nos.
R1J0000892
JAGDISHCHANDRA SHARMA,
840
1064
1988411-
JAYESH SHARMA
1989250
R1J0001732
JAGDISHCHANDRA SHARMA,
30
1065
1989251-
JAYESH SHARMA
1989280
Date :- 11/11/2022
Place :- Mumbai
This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.
Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m
BSE LIMITED
Date :- 11/11/2022
PHIROZE JEEJEEBHOY TOWERS
DALAL STREET
FORT
MUMBAI
MAHARASHTRA
INDIA
400001
Attn : The Secretary of Stock Exchange
Dear Sir[s]/Madam,
UNIT
: Rallis India Limited
RE
: LOSS OF SHARE CERTIFICATES.
We have to advise you to put the appended Notice regarding loss of Certificate[s] for attention of the Members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original certificate[s].
This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.
Business hours Monday to Friday 10.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m
NOTICE
Rallis India Limited
Regd. Off : 23RD FLOOR, VIOS TOWER NEW CUFFE PARADE,
OFF EASTERN FREEWAY, WADALA MUMBAI MAHARASHTRA 400037
NOTICE is hereby given that the certificate[s] for the under mentioned securities of the Company has / have been lost / mislaid and holder[s] of the said securities has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certificate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at the Register=ed Office, within 15 days from this date,else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certificate[s] without further intimation.
Folio No.
Name of the holders(Inc Joint Holders)
Shares of Rs.
Certificate
Distinctive
1.00/- each
No.
Nos.
R1J0000892
JAGDISHCHANDRA SHARMA,
840
1064
1988411-
JAYESH SHARMA
1989250
R1J0001732
JAGDISHCHANDRA SHARMA,
30
1065
1989251-
JAYESH SHARMA
1989280
Date :- 11/11/2022
Place :- Mumbai
This is computer generated letter and does not require signature.
Rallis India Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 12:41:05 UTC.