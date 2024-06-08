This is to inform that Rallis India Limited has received on June 7, 2024 an appeal filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, against the order as stated in above mentioned letter. An order from CIT(A), Bengaluru, deleting the Income Tax demand amounting to INR 270 million for Assessment Year 2014-15 under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
