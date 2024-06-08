Rallis India Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing and marketing of agri-inputs. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing of crop protection, and a variety of field crops. The agri-inputs consists of crop protection products, plant growth nutrients, organic compost and processing of seeds and provides agri-solutions under its Rallis Samrudh Krishi (RSK) initiative. Its business areas include domestic crop protection, international business, contract manufacturing, seeds, plant growth nutrients and agri-services. It offers crop protection products, such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, bio pesticide. It is engaged in the business segments of crop protection chemicals, specialty chemicals, polymers, and intermediates through contract manufacturing. Its seed division is an agricultural biotechnology company focusing on developing traits and technologies for crop protection and improved productivity.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals