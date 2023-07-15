Rallis India Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 7,820 million compared to INR 8,630 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 7,850 million compared to INR 8,670 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 630 million compared to INR 670 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.26 compared to INR 3.47 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.26 compared to INR 3.47 a year ago.

