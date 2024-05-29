NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE SEVENTY-SIXTH (76TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF RALLIS INDIA LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024 AT 11:00 A.M. (IST) THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING FACILITY OR OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS TO TRANSACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESS:

Ordinary Business

1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.

2. To declare dividend on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. R. Mukundan (DIN: 00778253), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Special Business

4. Ratification of Remuneration of the Cost Auditors

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148(3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force] read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company hereby ratifies the remuneration of ₹ 6,00,000 plus applicable taxes, travelling and out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with the cost audit payable to D. C. Dave & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000611), who are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, as Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct audit of the cost records maintained by the Company as prescribed under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company (including its Committee thereof ), be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution."