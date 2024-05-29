Notice
Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE SEVENTY-SIXTH (76TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF RALLIS INDIA LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024 AT 11:00 A.M. (IST) THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING FACILITY OR OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS TO TRANSACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESS:
Ordinary Business
1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
2. To declare dividend on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
3. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. R. Mukundan (DIN: 00778253), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
Special Business
4. Ratification of Remuneration of the Cost Auditors
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148(3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force] read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company hereby ratifies the remuneration of ₹ 6,00,000 plus applicable taxes, travelling and out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with the cost audit payable to D. C. Dave & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000611), who are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, as Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct audit of the cost records maintained by the Company as prescribed under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company (including its Committee thereof ), be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution."
Notes:
- The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') has vide its General Circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020 along with subsequent circulars issued in this regard and the latest dated September 25, 2023 (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars'), permitted the holding of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') through Video Conferencing ('VC') facility / Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM') without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. Further, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') vide its Master Circular dated July 11, 2023 read with Circular dated October 7, 2023 ('SEBI Circulars') and other applicable circulars issued in this regard have provided certain relaxations from compliance with certain provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations'). In compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act'), the SEBI Listing Regulations and MCA Circulars, the 76th AGM of the Company is being held through VC/ OAVM on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST). The deemed venue of the 76th AGM shall be the Registered Office of the Company situated at 23rd Floor, Vios Tower, New Cuffe Parade, Off Eastern Freeway, Wadala, Mumbai - 400 037.
- PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE ACT, A MEMBER ENTITLED TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE AGM IS ENTITLED TO APPOINT A PROXY TO ATTEND AND VOTE ON HIS/HER BEHALF AND THE PROXY NEED NOT BE A MEMBER OF THE COMPANY. SINCE THIS AGM IS BEING HELD PURSUANT TO THE MCA CIRCULARS THROUGH VC/OAVM, PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE OF MEMBERS HAS BEEN DISPENSED WITH. ACCORDINGLY, THE FACILITY FOR APPOINTMENT OF PROXIES BY THE MEMBERS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR THIS AGM AND HENCE THE PROXY FORM, ATTENDANCE SLIP AND ROUTE MAP OF AGM ARE NOT ANNEXED TO THIS NOTICE.
- The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act setting out material facts concerning the business under Item No. 4 of the Notice is annexed hereto. The Board of Directors have considered and decided to include Item No. 4 as given above, as Special Business in the forthcoming AGM as it is unavoidable in nature.
1
The relevant details as set out under Item No. 3 of the Notice pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard - 2 on General Meetings, as amended and issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ('ICSI') in respect of the Director seeking re-appointment at this AGM are also annexed to this Notice.
-
The Members can join the AGM in the VC/OAVM mode 30 minutes before and up to 15 minutes after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in this Notice. The Members will be able to view the live proceedings by logging into the National Securities Depository Limited's ('NSDL') e-Voting website at www.evoting.nsdl.com. The facility of participation at the AGM through VC/OAVM will be made available to at least 1,000 Members on a first come first served basis as per the MCA Circulars.
The Members attending the AGM through VC/OAVM will be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act.
- Institutional Investors, who are Members of the Company, are encouraged to attend and vote at the 76th AGM through VC/OAVM facility. Corporate/Institutional Members intending to appoint their authorised representatives pursuant to Sections 112 and 113 of the Act, as the case maybe, to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM or to vote through remote e-Voting are requested to send a certified copy of the Board Resolution to the Scrutiniser by e-mail at bhaskar@nlba.inwith a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.com.
- In case of joint holders, the Member whose name appears as the first holder in the order of names as per the Register of Members of the Company will be entitled to vote during the AGM.
- The Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholding, maintained under Section 170 of the Act and the Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which the Directors are interested, maintained under Section 189 of the Act and relevant documents referred to in the Notice of this AGM and explanatory statement, will be available electronically for inspection by the Members during the AGM. Members who wish to inspect such documents can send their requests to the Company atinvestor_relations@rallis.comby mentioning their name and Folio number/DP ID and Client ID.
- In line with the MCA and SEBI Circulars, the Notice of the AGM along with the Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
Rallis India Limited
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
is being sent by electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository Participants, unless any Member has requested for a physical copy of the same. The Company shall send a physical copy of the Integrated Annual Report 2023-24 to those Members who request the same at investor_relations@rallis.commentioning their Folio No. / DP ID and Client ID. The Notice convening the 76th AGM has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.rallis.comunder 'Investors' section and can also be accessed on the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.comrespectively, and on the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com.
- SEBI has established a common Online Dispute Resolution Portal ('ODR Portal') for resolution of disputes arising in the Indian Securities Market. Pursuant to this, post exhausting the option to resolve their grievance with the RTA / Company directly and through existing SCORES platform, the investors can initiate dispute resolution through the ODR Portal (https://smartodr.in/login) and the same can also be accessed through the Company's Website at https://www.rallis.com/investors/investor-information.
- Registrar and Transfer Agent
Pursuant to the Order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dated December 18, 2023, TSR Consultants Private Limited has merged with Link Intime India Private Limited ('Link Intime') with effect from December 22, 2023. Accordingly, Link Intime India Private Limited are the Registrar & Transfer Agents ('Registrar' or 'RTA') of the Company effective December 22, 2023.
- Record Date and Dividend:
-
The Company has fixed Monday, June 3, 2024 as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of Members to dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if declared at the AGM.
The dividend of ₹ 2.5 per share (i.e. 250%) on the Equity Shares of the Company of ₹ 1 each, if declared at the AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of income tax at source ('TDS'), as applicable, on or after Monday, June 24, 2024 as under:
For Shares held in electronic form: To all the Beneficial Owners as of the close of business hours on Monday, June 3, 2024 as per the data as made available by NSDL and Central Depository Services (India) Limited ('CDSL'); and
- The Company has fixed Monday, June 3, 2024 as the 'Record Date' for determining entitlement of Members to dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if declared at the AGM.
2
For Shares held in physical form: To all the Members, whose names appears in the Company's Register of Members after giving effect to valid transmission and transposition requests lodged with the Company as of the close of business hours on Monday, June 3, 2024.
- Dividend income is taxable in the hands of the Shareholders and the Company is required to deduct TDS from dividend paid to the Members at rates prescribed in the Income Tax Act, 1961 ('the IT Act'). In general, to enable compliance with TDS requirements, Members are requested to complete and/or update their Residential Status, Permanent Account Number ('PAN'), Category as per the IT Act with their Depository Participants ('DPs') or in case shares are held in physical form, with the Company/Link Intime by sending documents through e-mail by Friday, May 31, 2024. The detailed process is available on the website of the Company at: https://www.rallis.com/investors/investor- information.
A communication providing information and detailed instructions with respect to tax on the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is being sent separately to the Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/DPs.
- SEBI, vide its Master Circular dated May 17, 2023 and subsequent notifications thereto, had made it mandatory for holders of physical securities to furnish details of PAN, KYC (Postal Address, Mobile Number, e-mail, Bank Details, Signature) and Nomination/ opt-out of Nomination.
In order to mitigate unintended challenges on account of freezing of folios and referring frozen folios to the administering authority under the aforesaid Acts, SEBI, vide its Circular dated November 17, 2023, has done away with the provision regarding freezing of folios lacking PAN, KYC, and Nomination details or referring them to the administering authorities.
Further SEBI has mandated that with effect from April 1, 2024, dividend to security holders (holding securities in physical form), shall be paid only through electronic mode. Such payment shall be made only after furnishing the PAN, choice of nomination, contact details including mobile number, bank account details and specimen signature.
In view of the above, we urge Members holding shares in physical form to submit the required forms along with the supporting documents at the earliest.
Notice
The relevant forms are available on the Company's website at https://www.rallis.com/investors/investor- informationand on the website of the RTA at https:// linkintime.co.in/downloads.html.
Further, relevant FAQs published by SEBI on its website can be viewed at the following link: https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/faqfiles/jan-2024.pdf.
-
Updation of mandate for receiving dividends directly in bank account through Electronic Clearing System or any other means in a timely manner:
Shares held in physical form: Members are requested to send the following documents in original to Link Intime latest by Friday, May 31, 2024:
- Form ISR-1 along with the supporting documents. The said form is available on the website of the Company at https://www.rallis.com/investors/investor-informationand on the website of the RTA at https://liiplweb.linkintime.co.in/KYC-downloads.html
- Original cancelled cheque bearing the name of the Member or first holder, in case shares are held jointly. In case name of the holder is not available on the cheque, kindly submit the following documents:
- cancelled cheque in original.
- bank attested legible copy of the first page of the Bank Passbook/Bank Statement bearing the names of the account holders, address, same bank account number and type as on the cheque leaf and the full address of the Bank branch.
- Self-attestedphotocopy of the PAN Card of all holders; and
- Self-attestedphotocopy of any document (such as Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Election Identity Card, Passport) in support of the address of the first holder as registered with the Company.
Members holding shares in physical form who are non KYC compliant may please note that the payment of dividend will be held in abeyance till such time the Member submits the required information in prescribed forms along with the supporting documents.
3
Shares held in electronic form: Members may please note that their bank details as furnished by the respective Depositories to the Company will be considered for remittance of dividend as per the applicable regulations of the Depositories and the Company will not be able to accept any direct request from such Members for change/addition/deletion in such bank details. Accordingly, the Members are requested to update their Electronic Bank Mandate with their respective DPs by Friday, May 31, 2024.
The Members holding shares in electronic form who are unable to receive the dividend directly in their bank accounts through Electronic Clearing Service or any other means, due to non-registration/incomplete registration of Bank details, the Company shall despatch the demand draft to such Members.
Further, please note that instructions, if any, already given by the Members in respect of shares held in physical form, will not be automatically applicable to the dividend paid on shares held in electronic form.
-
Unpaid/Unclaimed Dividend and Shares
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, the dividend which remains unpaid/unclaimed for a period of seven years from the date of transfer to the unpaid dividend account of the Company is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ('IEPF') established by the Central Government. The details of unclaimed dividend/shares transferred to IEPF during FY 2023-24 have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.
- Updation of PAN and other details
Pursuant to SEBI Master Circular dated May 17, 2023 ('SEBI Master Circular'), it is mandatory to furnish PAN, KYC details (i.e. postal address with pin code, e-mail address, mobile number, bank account details) and Nomination details by holders of physical securities through Form ISR-1.
Members holding shares of the Company in physical form are requested to go through the requirements hosted on the website of the Company at https://www.rallis.com/investors/investor-informationand furnish the requisite details.
Members are also requested to intimate changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, e-mail address, mobile number, PAN, registration of nomination, power of attorney registration, bank mandate details, etc. to their DPs in case the shares are held in electronic form and to the
Rallis India Limited
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
Registrar at csg-unit@linkintime.co.inin case the shares are held in physical form, quoting their folio number. Changes intimated to the DP will then be automatically reflected in the Company's records.
A communication is being sent by the Company to all the Members holding shares of the Company in physical form for furnishing their PAN, KYC and Nomination details. Members holding shares of the Company in physical form are requested to go through the requirements on the website of the Company at https://www.rallis.com/investors/investor-informationto furnish the abovementioned details.
Further, relevant FAQs published by SEBI on its website can be viewed at https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/faqfiles/jan-2024/1704433843359.pdf.
-
In accordance with Regulation 40 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended, the Company has stopped accepting any fresh transfer requests for securities held in physical form. Members holding shares of the Company in physical form are requested to kindly get their shares converted into demat/electronic form to get inherent benefits of dematerialisation.
Further, Members may please note that pursuant to aforesaid SEBI Master Circular, listed companies are mandated to issue securities in demat form only, while processing any service requests viz. issue of duplicate securities certificate; claim from Unclaimed Suspense Account; renewal/exchange of securities certificate; endorsement; sub-division/splitting of securities certificate; consolidation of securities certificates/folios; transmission and transposition. Accordingly, Members are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR-4 or Form ISR-5 (for transmission), the formats of which are available on the website of the Company at www.rallis.com/investors/investor-information. It may be noted that any service request or complaint can be processed only after the folio is KYC compliant.
- The format of the Register of Members prescribed by the MCA under the Act requires the Company/Registrar to record additional details of Members, including their PAN details, e-mail address, bank details for payment of dividend, etc. This request should be submitted in Form ISR-1. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to submit the filled-in form to the Company or to the Registrar in original as per instructions mentioned in the form. Members holding shares in electronic form are requested to submit the details to their respective DPs only and not to the Company or Link Intime.
4
- Nomination facility: As per the provisions of Section 72 of the Act, the facility for making nomination is available for the Members in respect of the shares held by them. Members who have not yet registered their nomination are requested to register the same by submitting Form SH-13. If a Member desires to opt-out or cancel the earlier nomination and record a fresh nomination, he/she may submit the same in Form ISR-3 or Form SH-14 as the case may be. The said forms can be downloaded from the website of the Company at www.rallis.com/investors/investor-information. Members are requested to submit the requisite form to their DPs in case the shares are held in electronic form and to the Registrar in case the shares are held in physical form, quoting their folio no.
- Members may contact Link Intime atcsg-unit@linkintime.co.infor any assistance relating to the shares of the Company.
- To prevent fraudulent transactions, Members are advised to exercise due diligence and notify the Company of any change in address or demise of any Member as soon as possible. Members are also advised not to leave their demat account(s) dormant for long. Periodic statement of holdings should be obtained from the concerned DPs and holdings should be verified from time to time.
-
Process for registering e-mail addresses to receive the credentials for remote e-Voting along with this Notice:
Member, whose e-mail address is not registered with the Company/RTA or with their respective DPs and who wish to receive the credentials for remote e-Voting along with the Notice of the 76th AGM and the Integrated Annual Report 2023-24 can get their e-mail address registered by sending
- request to the Company atinvestor_relations@rallis.comon or before 5.00 p.m. (IST) on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Registration of e-mail addresses permanently with the Company/DPs:
To support the Green initiative, Members are requested to register their e-mail addresses with their concerned DPs, in respect of electronic holding and with RTA, in respect of physical holding. Further, those Members who have already registered their e-mail addresses are requested to keep their e-mail addresses validated/updated with their DPs/RTA for all future communications.
- Remote e-Voting before/during the AGM:
- Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Act read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management
Notice
and Administration) Rules, 2014, Secretarial Standard-2 on General Meetings issued by ICSI and Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time, read with the MCA Circulars, the Company is providing facility of remote e-Voting to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted as mentioned in the Notice of the AGM. For this purpose, the Company has appointed NSDL for facilitating voting through electronic means. The facility of casting votes by a Member using remote e-Voting before the Meeting as well as remote e-Voting during the AGM will be provided by NSDL.
-
Members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in electronic form as on the cut-off date of Thursday, June 13, 2024, may cast their vote by remote e-Voting. A person who is not a Member as on the cut-off date should treat this Notice for information purpose only. A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-Voting before the AGM as well as during the AGM. Any non-individual Member or Member holding securities in physical mode who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after the despatch of the Notice and holding shares as on the cut-off date i.e.Thursday, June 13, 2024, may obtain the User ID and Password by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.com.
Individual Members holding securities in demat mode, who acquire shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after despatch of the Notice and holding shares as of the cut-off date i.e. Thursday, June 13, 2024, may follow the login process mentioned below in point 23(B).
- The remote e-Votingperiod commences on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ends on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. (IST). The remote e-Votingmodule shall be disabled by NSDL for voting thereafter. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by the Member, he/she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. The voting rights of the Members (for voting through remote e-Votingbefore/during the AGM) shall be in proportion to their share of the paid-upequity share capital of the Company as on the cut-offdate ofThursday, June 13, 2024.
5
- Members will be provided with the facility for voting through remote e-Voting during the proceedings at the AGM and Members participating at the AGM, who have not already cast their vote by remote e-Voting, will be eligible to exercise their right to vote at the end of discussion on such resolution(s) upon announcement by the Chairman. Members who have cast their vote on resolution(s) by remote e-Voting prior to the AGM will also be eligible to participate at the AGM but shall not be entitled to cast their vote on such resolution(s) again.
- The remote e-Voting module on the day of the AGM shall be disabled by NSDL for voting 15 minutes after the conclusion of the Meeting.
- Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay (Membership No. FCS 8663/CP No. 9625) or failing him, Mr. Bharat Upadhyay (Membership No. FCS 5436/CP No. 4457) of N. L. Bhatia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Scrutiniser to scrutinise the remote e-Voting process before and during the AGM in a fair and transparent manner.
- The Scrutiniser will submit his report to the Chairman or to any other person authorised by the Chairman after completion of scrutiny of the votes cast through remote e-Voting before/during the AGM, within the time stipulated under the applicable laws. The results declared along with the Scrutiniser's report shall be communicated to the Stock Exchanges on which the Company's shares are listed and will also be displayed on the Company's website at www.rallis.com;NSDL's website at www.evoting.nsdl.comand Notice board at the Registered Office of the Company.
- Instructions for Members for attending the AGM through VC/OAVM and remote e-Voting (before and during the AGM) are given below:
- INSTRUCTIONS FOR MEMBERS ATTENDING THE AGM THROUGH VC/OAVM
- Members will be provided with a facility to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM or view the live webcast through the NSDL e-Voting system. You may access the same at www.evoting.nsdl.comby using your remote e-Voting credentials. Members may access the same by following the steps mentioned below for login to NSDL e-Voting system. After successful login, you can see link of 'VC/OAVM' placed under 'Join Meeting' menu against
Rallis India Limited
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
the Company's name. You are requested to click on 'VC/ OAVM' link placed under 'Join Meeting' menu. The link for VC/OAVM will be available in Shareholder/Member login where the EVEN of Company i.e. 128615 will be displayed. Please note that the Members who do not have the User ID and Password for e-Voting or have forgotten the User ID and Password may retrieve the same by following the remote e-Voting instructions mentioned in this Notice to avoid last minute rush.
- Members may join the Meeting through laptops, smartphones, tablets and iPads for better experience. Further, Members will be required to use Internet with a good speed to avoid any disturbance during the Meeting. Members will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, MS Edge or Firefox. Please note that participants connecting from Mobile Devices or Tablets or through Laptops connecting via mobile hotspot might experience audio/ video loss due to fluctuation in their respective network. It is therefore recommended to use stable Wi-Fi or LAN connection to mitigate any glitches.
- Members are encouraged to submit their questions with regard to the financial statements or any other matter to be placed at the 76th AGM from their registered e-mail address, mentioning their name, DP ID and Client ID/Folio No. and mobile number in advance at investor_relations@rallis.combefore 11.00 a.m. (IST) on Monday, June 17, 2024. Such questions of the Members shall be suitably replied to by the Company.
- Members who would like to express their views/ask questions as a speaker at the Meeting may pre-register themselves by sending a request from their registered e-mail address mentioning their name, DP ID and Client ID/ Folio No., PAN and mobile no. at investor_relations@rallis. comfrom Friday, June 14, 2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) to Monday, June 17, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST). Only those Members who have pre-registered themselves as a speaker will be allowed to express their views/ask questions during the AGM. The Company reserves the right to restrict the number of speakers depending on the availability of time for the AGM.
- Members who need technical assistance before or during the AGM to access and participate in the Meeting may contact NSDL onevoting@nsdl.com/ 022-4886 7000 or send a request to Ms. Pallavi Mhatre, NSDL or Mr. Amit Vishal, NSDL at evoting@nsdl.com.
6
Notice
B. INSTRUCTIONS FOR REMOTE E-VOTING BEFORE/DURING THE AGM
How do I vote electronically using NSDL e-Voting system?
The way to vote electronically on NSDL e-Voting system consists of 'Two Steps' which are mentioned below:
Step 1: Access to NSDL e-Voting system
-
Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode
In terms of SEBI circular dated December 9, 2020 on e-Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are advised to update their mobile number and email address in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility.
Login method for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode is given below:
Type of shareholders Individual Shareholders holding securities in demat mode with NSDL
Login Method
- Existing IDeAS user can visit the e-Services website of NSDL viz. https://eservices.nsdl.comeither on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. On the e-Services home page, click on the 'Beneficial Owner' icon under 'Login' which is available under 'IDeAS' section, this will prompt you to enter your existing User ID and Password. After successful authentication, you will be able to see e-Voting services under value-added services. Click on 'Access to e-Voting' under e-Voting services and you will be able to see e-Voting page. Click on the Company name or e-Votingservice provider (ESP) i.e. NSDL and you will be re-directed to e-Voting website of NSDL for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period or joining virtual Meeting and e-Voting during the Meeting.
- If you are not registered for IDeAS e-Services, option to register is available at https://eservices.nsdl.com/. Select 'Register Online for IDeAS Portal' or click at https://eservices.nsdl.com/SecureWeb/IdeasDirectReg.jsp
- Visit the e-Voting website of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL: https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-Voting system is launched, click on the icon 'Login' which is available under 'Shareholder/Member' section. A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID (i.e. your sixteen digit demat account number held with NSDL), Password/OTP and a verification code as shown on the screen. After successful authentication, you will be redirected to NSDL Depository site wherein you can see e-Voting page. Click on the Company name or ESP i.e. NSDL and you will be redirected to e-Voting website of NSDL for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period or joining virtual Meeting and e-Voting during the Meeting.
- Shareholders/Members can also download NSDL Mobile App 'NSDL Speede' by scanning the QR code mentioned below for seamless voting experience.
7
Rallis India Limited
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
Type of
Login Method
shareholders
Individual
1. Users who have opted for CDSL Easi/Easiest facility, can login through their existing user
Shareholders holding
id and password. Option will be made available to reach e-Voting page without any
securities in demat
further authentication. The users to login Easi/Easiest are requested to visit CDSL website
mode with CDSL
www.cdslindia.comand click on login icon and My Easi New (Token) and then use your existing
my Easi username and password.
2. After successful login, the Easi/Easiest user will be able to see the e-Voting option for eligible
companies where the e-Voting is in progress as per the information provided by the Company.
On clicking the e-Voting option, the user will be able to see e-Voting page of the e-Voting
service provider for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period or joining virtual
Meeting and voting during the Meeting. Additionally, there are also links provided to access
the system of all ESP, so that the user can visit the e-Voting service providers' website directly.
3. If the user is not registered for Easi/Easiest, option to register is available at CDSL website
www.cdslindia.com. Click on login and My Easi New (Token) and then click on registration
option.
4. Alternatively, the user can directly access e-Voting page by providing Demat Account Number
and PAN from e-Voting link available on www.cdslindia.comhome page. The system will
authenticate the user by sending OTP on registered Mobile & Email as recorded in the Demat
Account. After successful authentication, user will be able to see the e-Voting option where
the e-Voting is in progress and also be able to directly access the system of all e-Voting Service
Providers.
Individual
You can also login using the login credentials of your demat account through your Depository
Shareholders (holding
Participant registered with NSDL/CDSL for e-Voting facility. Upon logging in, you will be able to
securities in demat
see e-Voting option. Click on e-Voting option, you will be redirected to NSDL/CDSL Depository
mode) login through
site after successful authentication, wherein you can see e-Voting feature. Click on the Company
their depository
name or ESP i.e. NSDL and you will be redirected to e-Voting website of NSDL for casting your
participants
vote during the remote e-Voting period or joining virtual Meeting and voting during the Meeting.
Important note: Members who are unable to retrieve User ID/Password are advised to use 'Forget User ID' and 'Forget Password' option available at abovementioned website.
Helpdesk for Individual Shareholders holding securities in demat mode for any technical issues related to login through Depository i.e. NSDL and CDSL.
Login type
Helpdesk details
Individual Shareholders holding
Members facing any technical issue in login can contact NSDL helpdesk by sending
securities in demat mode with NSDL
a request at evoting@nsdl.comor call at 022 - 4886 7000
Individual Shareholders holding
Members facing any technical issue in login can contact CDSL helpdesk by sending
securities in demat mode with CDSL
a request at helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comor contact at toll free no. 1800 22 55 33
- Login Method for e-Voting and joining virtual Meeting for shareholders other than individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode and shareholders holding securities in physical mode.
How to Log-in to NSDL e-Voting website?
- Visit the e-Voting website of NSDL by clicking/typing the following URL: www.evoting.nsdl.comeither on a personal computer or on a mobile.
- Once the home page of e-Voting system is launched, click on the icon 'Login' which is available under 'Shareholder/ Member' section.
8
Notice
3.
A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID, your Password/OTP and a Verification Code as shown on the
screen.
Alternatively, if you are registered for NSDL e-Services i.e. IDeAS, you can log-in at https://eservices.nsdl.com/with your existing IDeAS login. Once you log-in to NSDL e-Services after using your log-in credentials, click on e-Voting and you can proceed to Step 2 i.e. Cast your vote electronically.
4. Your User ID details are given below :
Manner of holding shares i.e. Demat
Your User ID is:
(NSDL or CDSL) or Physical
a)
For Members who hold shares in
8 Character DP ID followed by 8 Digit Client ID
demat account with NSDL
For example, if your DP ID is IN300*** and Client ID is 12****** then your
User ID is IN300***12******
b)
For Members who hold shares in
16 Digit Beneficiary ID
demat account with CDSL
For example, if your Beneficiary ID is 12************** then your User ID is
12**************
c)
For Members holding shares in
EVEN followed by Folio Number registered with the Company
Physical Form
For example, if folio number is 001*** and EVEN is 128615, then User ID is
128615001***
- Password details for shareholders other than Individual shareholders are given below:
- If you are already registered for e-Voting, then you can use your existing password to login and cast your vote.
- If you are using NSDL e-Voting system for the first time, you will need to retrieve the 'initial password' which was communicated to you. Once you retrieve your 'initial password', you need to enter the 'initial password' and the system will force you to change your password.
- How to retrieve your 'initial password'?
-
If your email ID is registered in your demat account or with the Company, your 'initial password' is communicated to you on your email ID. Trace the email sent to you from NSDL from your mailbox. Open the email and open the attachment i.e. a .pdf file. The password to open the .pdf file is your 8 digit client ID for NSDL account, last 8 digits of client ID for CDSL account or folio number for shares held in physical form. The
.pdf file contains your 'User ID' and your 'initial password'.
- If your email ID is not registered, please follow steps mentioned below in process for those shareholders whose email ids are not registered.
- If your email ID is registered in your demat account or with the Company, your 'initial password' is communicated to you on your email ID. Trace the email sent to you from NSDL from your mailbox. Open the email and open the attachment i.e. a .pdf file. The password to open the .pdf file is your 8 digit client ID for NSDL account, last 8 digits of client ID for CDSL account or folio number for shares held in physical form. The
- If you are unable to retrieve or have not received the 'initial password' or have forgotten your password:
- Click on 'Forgot User Details/Password?' (If you are holding shares in your demat account with NSDL or CDSL) option available on www.evoting.nsdl.com.
- 'Physical User Reset Password?' (If you are holding shares in physical mode) option available on www.evoting. nsdl.com.
- If you are still unable to get the password by aforesaid two options, you can send a request ate-voting@nsdl.commentioning your demat account number/folio number, your PAN, your name and your registered address etc.
- Members can also use the OTP (One Time Password) based login for casting the votes on the e-Voting system of NSDL.
- After entering your password, tick on Agree to 'Terms and Conditions' by selecting on the check box.
- Now, you will have to click on 'Login' button.
- After you click on the 'Login' button, Home page of e-Voting will open.
9
Rallis India Limited
Integrated Annual Report 2023-24
Step 2: Cast your vote electronically and join General Meeting on NSDL e-Voting system.
How to cast your vote electronically on NSDL e-Voting system?
- After successful login at Step 1, you will be able to see all the companies EVEN in which you are holding shares and whose voting cycle and General Meeting is in active status.
- Select 'EVEN' of the Company i.e. 128615 for which you wish to cast your vote during the remote e-Voting period. For joining virtual meeting, you need to click on 'VC/OAVM' link placed under 'Join Meeting'.
- Now you are ready for e-Voting as the Voting page opens.
- Cast your vote by selecting appropriate options i.e. assent or dissent, verify/modify the number of shares for which you wish to cast your vote and click on 'Submit' and also 'Confirm' when prompted.
- Upon confirmation, the message 'Vote cast successfully' will be displayed.
- You can also take the printout of the votes cast by you by clicking on the print option on the confirmation page.
- Once you confirm your vote on the resolution, you will not be allowed to modify your vote.
The instructions for remote e-Voting during the AGM are as under:
- The procedure for remote e-Voting during the AGM is same as the instructions mentioned above for remote e-Voting since the Meeting is being held through VC/OAVM.
- Only those Members, who will be present in the AGM through VC/OAVM facility and have not cast their vote on the Resolutions through remote e-Voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through remote e-Voting system during the AGM.
- Members who have voted through remote e-Voting will be eligible to attend the AGM. However, they will not be eligible to vote at the AGM.
- The details of the person who may be contacted for any grievances connected with the facility for remote e-Voting during the AGM shall be the same person mentioned for remote e-Voting.
General Guidelines for shareholders
- Institutional/Corporate shareholders (i.e. other than individuals, HUF, NRI etc.) are required to send scanned copy (PDF/ JPG Format) of the relevant Board Resolution/Authority Letter etc. with attested specimen signature of the duly authorised signatory(ies) who are authorised to vote, to the Scrutiniser by e-mail to bhaskar@nlba.inwith a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.com. Institutional shareholders (i.e. other than individuals, HUF, NRI etc.) can also upload their Board Resolution/ Power of Attorney/Authority Letter etc. by clicking on'Upload Board Resolution/Authority Letter'displayed under'e-Voting'tab in their login.
- It is strongly recommended not to share your password with any other person and take utmost care to keep your password confidential. Login to the e-Voting website will be disabled upon five unsuccessful attempts to key in the correct password. In such an event, you will need to go through the 'Forgot User Details/Password?' or 'Physical User Reset Password?' option available on www.evoting.nsdl.comto reset the password.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rallis India Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 11:49:06 UTC.