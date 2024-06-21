The Chairman then invited the Members to express their views, ask questions and seek clarifications on the operations and financial performance of the Company and on the resolutions set out in the Notice. The Members were given an opportunity to speak in the order in which they had registered their names. After giving sufficient time to all Members who wished to speak, the Chairman along with the Managing Director & CEO appropriately responded to the queries raised by them.

The Chairman authorized Mr. Srikant Nair, Company Secretary to carry out the voting process and conclude the Meeting. He also authorized the Company Secretary to accept, acknowledge and countersign the Scrutinizer's Report and declare the consolidated voting results. He informed the Members that the combined results of the remote e-Voting before/during the AGM would be announced within the stipulated time frame and the results along with the Scrutinizer's Report would be intimated to the Stock Exchanges in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and would be placed on the website of the Company and NSDL as well as the Notice Board of the Registered Office of the Company.

The Chairman then thanked the Members for their continued support, valuable suggestions and for attending and participating in the Meeting. He also thanked the Directors for joining the Meeting virtually. The remote e-Voting facility was kept open for the next 15 minutes to enable the Members to cast their vote. The Meeting concluded upon completion of the e-Voting process.

The Scrutinizer's Report was received after conclusion of the Meeting on June 20, 2024. All the Resolutions were declared as passed with requisite majority.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Rallis India Limited