June 20, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500355

Symbol: RALLIS

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Proceedings and Voting Results of the 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rallis India Limited ('the Company') held on Thursday, June 20, 2024

The 76th AGM of the Company was held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated April 22, 2024, convening the AGM.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following:

  1. Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30, Para A of Schedule - III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') - Annexure A
  2. Voting results of the businesses transacted at the AGM as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations - Annexure B
  3. Report of the Scrutinizer dated June 20, 2024 pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014
    - Annexure C

The AGM concluded at 2:06 p.m. (IST).

The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer's Report dated June 20, 2024 is also made available on the Company's website at www.rallis.com.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Rallis India Limited

SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR

Digitally signed by

SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:59:42 +05'30'

Srikant Nair

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl.: as above

Annexure A

Summary of proceedings of the 76th Annual General Meeting

The 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM' or 'Meeting') of the Members of Rallis India Limited ('the Company') was held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) via Video Conferencing ('VC') in accordance with the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA').

The Company Secretary welcomed the Members to the Meeting and briefed them on certain points relating to the participation at the Meeting through VC.

Mr. Bhaskar Bhat chaired the Meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. The Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection electronically. The Members were informed that as there was no physical attendance of Members, the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable.

Directors and KMP in attendance:

Sr.No.

Name of Director/KMP

Designation/Committee Position

Location

1.

Mr. Bhaskar Bhat

Non-Executive,Non-Independent,

Joined over VC from

Chairman

the Common Venue

in Mumbai

2.

Ms.

Padmini

Khare

Independent

Director

and

the

Joined over VC from

Kaicker

Chairperson of the Audit Committee

Mumbai

3.

Dr. C.V. Natraj

Independent

Director

and

the

Joined over VC from

Chairman of the Nomination and

Bangalore

Remuneration

Committee,

Stakeholders

Relationship

Committee and Safety, Health,

Environment

and Sustainability

Committee

4.

Mr. Narain Duraiswami

Independent

Director

and

the

Joined over VC from

Chairman of the Corporate Social

Mumbai

Responsibility Committee and Risk

Management Committee

5.

Mr. R. Mukundan

Non-Executive,Non-Independent,

Joined over VC from

Director

Mumbai

6.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla

Managing Director & CEO

Joined over VC from

the Common Venue

in Mumbai

7.

Ms. Subhra Gourisaria

Chief Financial Officer

Joined over VC from

the Common Venue

in Mumbai

8.

Mr. Srikant Nair

Company Secretary & Compliance

Joined over VC from

Officer

the Common Venue

in Mumbai

The Senior Leadership Team was also present through VC.

The representatives of M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors, M/s. Parikh and Associates, Secretarial Auditors, M/s. D. C. Dave & Co., Cost Auditors and M/s N. L. Bhatia & Associates, Scrutinizers, were also present at the Meeting through VC.

With the consent of the Members, the Notice of the Meeting was taken as read. The Members were informed that the Statutory Auditors' Report and Secretarial Audit Report did not have any qualifications.

The Chairman expressed his appreciation and thanks to Mr. Sanjiv Lal and Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha for their invaluable contribution during their tenure with the Company. The Chairman briefed Members through the performance of the Company during FY 2023-24.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO, made a presentation covering the importance of the Agricultural sector to the Indian economy, financial performance, cash usage and dividend, long term strategy of the Company, operational highlights, customer engagement campaigns, digital initiatives undertaken by the Company and CSR & volunteering, etc.

The Members were informed that the Company had provided its Members the facility to cast their vote electronically through the National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL') system before the Meeting. He further informed that the remote e-Voting facility was also made available during the AGM for the benefit of Members who were present during the Meeting and had not cast their votes earlier through remote e-Voting.

The Chairman announced that the e-Voting facility was open and Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay from M/s N. L. Bhatia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries was the Scrutinizer appointed by the Board to scrutinize the votes cast through remote e-Voting before / during the Meeting, in a fair and transparent manner.

The following resolutions set out in the Notice convening the AGM were put to vote by remote e-Voting before / during the Meeting:

Item

Details of the Agenda

Resolution

Mode of Voting

No.

required

(Ordinary/Special)

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited

Ordinary

Financial Statements of the Company for the

financial year ended March 31, 2024, together

with the Reports of the Board of Directors and

Auditors thereon.

Remote e-Voting

2.

To declare dividend on the Equity Shares for

Ordinary

the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

before / during the

3.

To appoint a Director in place of Mr. R.

Ordinary

AGM

Mukundan (DIN: 00778253), who retires by

rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-

appointment.

4.

Ratification of Remuneration of the Cost

Ordinary

Auditors

The Chairman then invited the Members to express their views, ask questions and seek clarifications on the operations and financial performance of the Company and on the resolutions set out in the Notice. The Members were given an opportunity to speak in the order in which they had registered their names. After giving sufficient time to all Members who wished to speak, the Chairman along with the Managing Director & CEO appropriately responded to the queries raised by them.

The Chairman authorized Mr. Srikant Nair, Company Secretary to carry out the voting process and conclude the Meeting. He also authorized the Company Secretary to accept, acknowledge and countersign the Scrutinizer's Report and declare the consolidated voting results. He informed the Members that the combined results of the remote e-Voting before/during the AGM would be announced within the stipulated time frame and the results along with the Scrutinizer's Report would be intimated to the Stock Exchanges in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and would be placed on the website of the Company and NSDL as well as the Notice Board of the Registered Office of the Company.

The Chairman then thanked the Members for their continued support, valuable suggestions and for attending and participating in the Meeting. He also thanked the Directors for joining the Meeting virtually. The remote e-Voting facility was kept open for the next 15 minutes to enable the Members to cast their vote. The Meeting concluded upon completion of the e-Voting process.

The Scrutinizer's Report was received after conclusion of the Meeting on June 20, 2024. All the Resolutions were declared as passed with requisite majority.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Rallis India Limited

SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR

Digitally signed by

SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:59:06 +05'30'

Srikant Nair

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Annexure B

76th Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Date of Annual General Meeting

June 20, 2024

Total Number of shareholders on Record date i.e. June 13, 2024

1,39,727

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or

No arrangement for

a

through proxy:

physical

meeting

or

Promoter and Promoter Group

appointment of proxy was

Public

made as the Meeting was

held through VC/OAVM.

No. of shareholders present in the meeting through VC/OAVM:

Promoter and Promoter Group

2

Public

58

Yours faithfully,

For Rallis India Limited

SRIKANT

Digitally signed by

SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR

SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:59:23 +05'30'

Srikant Nair

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Resolution (1)

Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)

Ordinary

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial

Description of resolution considered

year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors

thereon.

Category

Mode of voting

No. of votes

% of Votes polled

No. of votes - in

No. of votes -

% of votes in

% of Votes against

No. of shares held

on outstanding

favour on votes

polled

favour

against

on votes polled

shares

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

107116610

100.0000

107116610

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

107116610

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

107116610

107116610

100.0000

107116610

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

42187924

93.5295

42187924

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public-

Poll

45106519

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

45106519

42187924

93.5295

42187924

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

504342

1.1938

503965

377

99.9252

0.0748

Public- Non

Poll

42245761

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

42245761

504342

1.1938

503965

377

99.9252

0.0748

Total

Total

194468890

149808876

77.0349

149808499

377

99.9997

0.0003

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

Yes

Disclosure of notes on resolution

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

0

Public Insitutions

0

Public - Non Insitutions

0

For Rallis India Limited

Digitally signed by

SRIKANT SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR

SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20

19:57:25 +05'30'

Srikant Nair

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Resolution (2)

Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)

Ordinary

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

Description of resolution considered

To declare dividend on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Category

Mode of voting

No. of votes

% of Votes polled

No. of votes - in

No. of votes -

% of votes in

% of Votes against

No. of shares held

on outstanding

favour on votes

polled

favour

against

on votes polled

shares

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

107116610

100.0000

107116610

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

107116610

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

107116610

107116610

100.0000

107116610

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

42239933

93.6449

42239933

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public-

Poll

45106519

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

45106519

42239933

93.6449

42239933

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

504792

1.1949

503032

1760

99.6513

0.3487

Public- Non

Poll

42245761

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

42245761

504792

1.1949

503032

1760

99.6513

0.3487

Total

Total

194468890

149861335

77.0619

149859575

1760

99.9988

0.0012

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

Yes

Disclosure of notes on resolution

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

0

Public Insitutions

0

Public - Non Insitutions

0

For Rallis India Limited

SRIKANT

Digitally signed by

SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR

SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:57:50 +05'30'

Srikant Nair

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Resolution (3)

Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)

Ordinary

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

Description of resolution considered

To appoint a Director in place of Mr. R. Mukundan (DIN: 00778253), who retires by rotation and

being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Category

Mode of voting

No. of votes

% of Votes polled

No. of votes - in

No. of votes -

% of votes in

% of Votes against

No. of shares held

on outstanding

favour on votes

polled

favour

against

on votes polled

shares

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

107116610

100.0000

107116610

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

107116610

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

107116610

107116610

100.0000

107116610

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

42239933

93.6449

40847313

1392620

96.7031

3.2969

Public-

Poll

45106519

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

45106519

42239933

93.6449

40847313

1392620

96.7031

3.2969

E-Voting

504167

1.1934

497265

6902

98.6310

1.3690

Public- Non

Poll

42245761

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

42245761

504167

1.1934

497265

6902

98.6310

1.3690

Total

Total

194468890

149860710

77.0615

148461188

1399522

99.0661

0.9339

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

Yes

Disclosure of notes on resolution

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

0

Public Insitutions

0

Public - Non Insitutions

0

For Rallis India Limited

SRIKANT

Digitally signed by

SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR

SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:58:06 +05'30'

Srikant Nair

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Resolution (4)

Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)

Ordinary

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?

No

Description of resolution considered

Ratification of Remuneration of the Cost Auditors

Category

Mode of voting

No. of votes

% of Votes polled

No. of votes - in

No. of votes -

% of votes in

% of Votes against

No. of shares held

on outstanding

favour on votes

polled

favour

against

on votes polled

shares

polled

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

E-Voting

107116610

100.0000

107116610

0

100.0000

0.0000

Promoter and

Poll

107116610

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Promoter Group

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

107116610

107116610

100.0000

107116610

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

42239933

93.6449

42239933

0

100.0000

0.0000

Public-

Poll

45106519

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

45106519

42239933

93.6449

42239933

0

100.0000

0.0000

E-Voting

503834

1.1926

496957

6877

98.6351

1.3649

Public- Non

Poll

42245761

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Institutions

Postal Ballot (if applicable)

0

0.0000

0

0

0

0

Total

42245761

503834

1.1926

496957

6877

98.6351

1.3649

Total

Total

194468890

149860377

77.0614

149853500

6877

99.9954

0.0046

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

Yes

Disclosure of notes on resolution

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

No. of Votes

Promoter and Promoter Group

0

Public Insitutions

0

Public - Non Insitutions

0

For Rallis India Limited

SRIKANT

Digitally signed by

SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR

SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:58:24 +05'30'

Srikant Nair

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

