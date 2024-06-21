June 20, 2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Proceedings and Voting Results of the 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rallis India Limited ('the Company') held on Thursday, June 20, 2024
The 76th AGM of the Company was held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated April 22, 2024, convening the AGM.
In this regard, please find enclosed the following:
- Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30, Para A of Schedule - III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations') - Annexure A
- Voting results of the businesses transacted at the AGM as required under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations - Annexure B
-
Report of the Scrutinizer dated June 20, 2024 pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014
- Annexure C
The AGM concluded at 2:06 p.m. (IST).
The Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer's Report dated June 20, 2024 is also made available on the Company's website at www.rallis.com.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Rallis India Limited
SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR
Digitally signed by
SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:59:42 +05'30'
Srikant Nair
Srikant Nair
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl.: as above
Annexure A
Summary of proceedings of the 76th Annual General Meeting
The 76th Annual General Meeting ('AGM' or 'Meeting') of the Members of Rallis India Limited ('the Company') was held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) via Video Conferencing ('VC') in accordance with the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA').
The Company Secretary welcomed the Members to the Meeting and briefed them on certain points relating to the participation at the Meeting through VC.
Mr. Bhaskar Bhat chaired the Meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. The Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection electronically. The Members were informed that as there was no physical attendance of Members, the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable.
Directors and KMP in attendance:
Sr.No.
Name of Director/KMP
Designation/Committee Position
Location
1.
Mr. Bhaskar Bhat
Non-Executive,Non-Independent,
Joined over VC from
Chairman
the Common Venue
in Mumbai
2.
Ms.
Padmini
Khare
Independent
Director
and
the
Joined over VC from
Kaicker
Chairperson of the Audit Committee
Mumbai
3.
Dr. C.V. Natraj
Independent
Director
and
the
Joined over VC from
Chairman of the Nomination and
Bangalore
Remuneration
Committee,
Stakeholders
Relationship
Committee and Safety, Health,
Environment
and Sustainability
Committee
4.
Mr. Narain Duraiswami
Independent
Director
and
the
Joined over VC from
Chairman of the Corporate Social
Mumbai
Responsibility Committee and Risk
Management Committee
5.
Mr. R. Mukundan
Non-Executive,Non-Independent,
Joined over VC from
Director
Mumbai
6.
Dr. Gyanendra Shukla
Managing Director & CEO
Joined over VC from
the Common Venue
in Mumbai
7.
Ms. Subhra Gourisaria
Chief Financial Officer
Joined over VC from
the Common Venue
in Mumbai
8.
Mr. Srikant Nair
Company Secretary & Compliance
Joined over VC from
Officer
the Common Venue
in Mumbai
The Senior Leadership Team was also present through VC.
The representatives of M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors, M/s. Parikh and Associates, Secretarial Auditors, M/s. D. C. Dave & Co., Cost Auditors and M/s N. L. Bhatia & Associates, Scrutinizers, were also present at the Meeting through VC.
With the consent of the Members, the Notice of the Meeting was taken as read. The Members were informed that the Statutory Auditors' Report and Secretarial Audit Report did not have any qualifications.
The Chairman expressed his appreciation and thanks to Mr. Sanjiv Lal and Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha for their invaluable contribution during their tenure with the Company. The Chairman briefed Members through the performance of the Company during FY 2023-24.
Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO, made a presentation covering the importance of the Agricultural sector to the Indian economy, financial performance, cash usage and dividend, long term strategy of the Company, operational highlights, customer engagement campaigns, digital initiatives undertaken by the Company and CSR & volunteering, etc.
The Members were informed that the Company had provided its Members the facility to cast their vote electronically through the National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL') system before the Meeting. He further informed that the remote e-Voting facility was also made available during the AGM for the benefit of Members who were present during the Meeting and had not cast their votes earlier through remote e-Voting.
The Chairman announced that the e-Voting facility was open and Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay from M/s N. L. Bhatia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries was the Scrutinizer appointed by the Board to scrutinize the votes cast through remote e-Voting before / during the Meeting, in a fair and transparent manner.
The following resolutions set out in the Notice convening the AGM were put to vote by remote e-Voting before / during the Meeting:
Item
Details of the Agenda
Resolution
Mode of Voting
No.
required
(Ordinary/Special)
1.
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited
Ordinary
Financial Statements of the Company for the
financial year ended March 31, 2024, together
with the Reports of the Board of Directors and
Auditors thereon.
Remote e-Voting
2.
To declare dividend on the Equity Shares for
Ordinary
the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
before / during the
3.
To appoint a Director in place of Mr. R.
Ordinary
AGM
Mukundan (DIN: 00778253), who retires by
rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-
appointment.
4.
Ratification of Remuneration of the Cost
Ordinary
Auditors
The Chairman then invited the Members to express their views, ask questions and seek clarifications on the operations and financial performance of the Company and on the resolutions set out in the Notice. The Members were given an opportunity to speak in the order in which they had registered their names. After giving sufficient time to all Members who wished to speak, the Chairman along with the Managing Director & CEO appropriately responded to the queries raised by them.
The Chairman authorized Mr. Srikant Nair, Company Secretary to carry out the voting process and conclude the Meeting. He also authorized the Company Secretary to accept, acknowledge and countersign the Scrutinizer's Report and declare the consolidated voting results. He informed the Members that the combined results of the remote e-Voting before/during the AGM would be announced within the stipulated time frame and the results along with the Scrutinizer's Report would be intimated to the Stock Exchanges in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and would be placed on the website of the Company and NSDL as well as the Notice Board of the Registered Office of the Company.
The Chairman then thanked the Members for their continued support, valuable suggestions and for attending and participating in the Meeting. He also thanked the Directors for joining the Meeting virtually. The remote e-Voting facility was kept open for the next 15 minutes to enable the Members to cast their vote. The Meeting concluded upon completion of the e-Voting process.
The Scrutinizer's Report was received after conclusion of the Meeting on June 20, 2024. All the Resolutions were declared as passed with requisite majority.
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
For Rallis India Limited
SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR
Digitally signed by
SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:59:06 +05'30'
Srikant Nair
Srikant Nair
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Annexure B
76th Annual General Meeting Voting Results
Date of Annual General Meeting
June 20, 2024
Total Number of shareholders on Record date i.e. June 13, 2024
1,39,727
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or
No arrangement for
a
through proxy:
physical
meeting
or
Promoter and Promoter Group
appointment of proxy was
Public
made as the Meeting was
held through VC/OAVM.
No. of shareholders present in the meeting through VC/OAVM:
Promoter and Promoter Group
2
Public
58
Yours faithfully,
For Rallis India Limited
SRIKANT
Digitally signed by
SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR
SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:59:23 +05'30'
Srikant Nair
Srikant Nair
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Resolution (1)
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial
Description of resolution considered
year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors
thereon.
Category
Mode of voting
No. of votes
% of Votes polled
No. of votes - in
No. of votes -
% of votes in
% of Votes against
No. of shares held
on outstanding
favour on votes
polled
favour
against
on votes polled
shares
polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
107116610
100.0000
107116610
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
107116610
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
107116610
107116610
100.0000
107116610
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
42187924
93.5295
42187924
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public-
Poll
45106519
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
45106519
42187924
93.5295
42187924
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
504342
1.1938
503965
377
99.9252
0.0748
Public- Non
Poll
42245761
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
42245761
504342
1.1938
503965
377
99.9252
0.0748
Total
Total
194468890
149808876
77.0349
149808499
377
99.9997
0.0003
Whether resolution is Pass or Not.
Yes
Disclosure of notes on resolution
Details of Invalid Votes
Category
No. of Votes
Promoter and Promoter Group
0
Public Insitutions
0
Public - Non Insitutions
0
For Rallis India Limited
Digitally signed by
SRIKANT SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR
SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20
19:57:25 +05'30'
Srikant Nair
Srikant Nair
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Resolution (2)
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
Description of resolution considered
To declare dividend on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Category
Mode of voting
No. of votes
% of Votes polled
No. of votes - in
No. of votes -
% of votes in
% of Votes against
No. of shares held
on outstanding
favour on votes
polled
favour
against
on votes polled
shares
polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
107116610
100.0000
107116610
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
107116610
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
107116610
107116610
100.0000
107116610
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
42239933
93.6449
42239933
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public-
Poll
45106519
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
45106519
42239933
93.6449
42239933
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
504792
1.1949
503032
1760
99.6513
0.3487
Public- Non
Poll
42245761
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
42245761
504792
1.1949
503032
1760
99.6513
0.3487
Total
Total
194468890
149861335
77.0619
149859575
1760
99.9988
0.0012
Whether resolution is Pass or Not.
Yes
Disclosure of notes on resolution
Details of Invalid Votes
Category
No. of Votes
Promoter and Promoter Group
0
Public Insitutions
0
Public - Non Insitutions
0
For Rallis India Limited
SRIKANT
Digitally signed by
SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR
SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:57:50 +05'30'
Srikant Nair
Srikant Nair
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Resolution (3)
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
Description of resolution considered
To appoint a Director in place of Mr. R. Mukundan (DIN: 00778253), who retires by rotation and
being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
Category
Mode of voting
No. of votes
% of Votes polled
No. of votes - in
No. of votes -
% of votes in
% of Votes against
No. of shares held
on outstanding
favour on votes
polled
favour
against
on votes polled
shares
polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
107116610
100.0000
107116610
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
107116610
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
107116610
107116610
100.0000
107116610
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
42239933
93.6449
40847313
1392620
96.7031
3.2969
Public-
Poll
45106519
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
45106519
42239933
93.6449
40847313
1392620
96.7031
3.2969
E-Voting
504167
1.1934
497265
6902
98.6310
1.3690
Public- Non
Poll
42245761
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
42245761
504167
1.1934
497265
6902
98.6310
1.3690
Total
Total
194468890
149860710
77.0615
148461188
1399522
99.0661
0.9339
Whether resolution is Pass or Not.
Yes
Disclosure of notes on resolution
Details of Invalid Votes
Category
No. of Votes
Promoter and Promoter Group
0
Public Insitutions
0
Public - Non Insitutions
0
For Rallis India Limited
SRIKANT
Digitally signed by
SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR
SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:58:06 +05'30'
Srikant Nair
Srikant Nair
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Resolution (4)
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution?
No
Description of resolution considered
Ratification of Remuneration of the Cost Auditors
Category
Mode of voting
No. of votes
% of Votes polled
No. of votes - in
No. of votes -
% of votes in
% of Votes against
No. of shares held
on outstanding
favour on votes
polled
favour
against
on votes polled
shares
polled
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
107116610
100.0000
107116610
0
100.0000
0.0000
Promoter and
Poll
107116610
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Promoter Group
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
107116610
107116610
100.0000
107116610
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
42239933
93.6449
42239933
0
100.0000
0.0000
Public-
Poll
45106519
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
45106519
42239933
93.6449
42239933
0
100.0000
0.0000
E-Voting
503834
1.1926
496957
6877
98.6351
1.3649
Public- Non
Poll
42245761
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Institutions
Postal Ballot (if applicable)
0
0.0000
0
0
0
0
Total
42245761
503834
1.1926
496957
6877
98.6351
1.3649
Total
Total
194468890
149860377
77.0614
149853500
6877
99.9954
0.0046
Whether resolution is Pass or Not.
Yes
Disclosure of notes on resolution
Details of Invalid Votes
Category
No. of Votes
Promoter and Promoter Group
0
Public Insitutions
0
Public - Non Insitutions
0
For Rallis India Limited
SRIKANT
Digitally signed by
SRIKANT SHIVDAS NAIR
SHIVDAS NAIR Date: 2024.06.20 19:58:24 +05'30'
Srikant Nair
Srikant Nair
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
