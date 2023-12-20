▪
▪
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
RLYB116
•
•
•
AE preferred term
RLYB116
Placebo
All
N=10
N=40
2 mg
10 mg
30 mg
100 mg
300 mg
n (%)
n (%)
N=6
N=6
N=6
N=6
N=6
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
Gastrointestinal disorders
Abdominal pain/discomfort
2 (33.3)
2 (33.3)
4 (10.0)
Diarrhea
1 (16.7)
1 (16.7)
3 (50.0)
1 (10.0)
6 (15.0)
Nausea/Vomiting
2 (33.3)
2 (5.0)
General disorders and administration
Fatigue/Lethargy
1 (16.7)
1 (16.7)
2 (5.0)
Infections and infestations
COVID-19
1 (16.7)
1 (16.7)
1 (16.7)
3 (7.5)
Upper respiratory tract infection
1 (16.7)
1 (16.7)
1 (10.0)
3 (7.5)
Musculoskeletal and connective tissue
disorders
Back pain
2 (33.3)
2 (5.0)
Myalgia
1 (16.7)
1 (10.0)
2 (5.0)
Nervous system disorder
Dizziness/dizziness postural
2 (33.3)
1 (10.0)
3 (7.5)
Headache/migraine
1 (16.7)
1 (16.7)
2 (33.3)
1 (16.7)
2 (33.3)
2 (20.0)
9 (22.5)
Presyncope
1 (16.7)
1 (16.7)
2 (5.0)
1RLYB116 DSUR 2023
RLYB116
•
•
•
•
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rallybio Corporation published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 13:19:31 UTC.