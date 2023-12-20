Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. It offers a program for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT), a rare hematological disease that impacts fetuses and newborns. Its pipeline includes RLYB212, RLYB116, RLYB114, RLYB331 and ENPP1 Program. RLYB212 is a subcutaneously administered human monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody candidate for the prevention of HPA-1a maternal alloimmunization and the occurrence of FNAIT. Its advanced product candidate, RLYB116, is an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5) used to treat complement dysregulation, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and others. Its second C5 inhibitor, RLYB114, is a pegylated C5-targeted Affibody molecule designed for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases.

