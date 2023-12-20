▪ ▪ ▪ ▪

RLYB116

AE preferred term

RLYB116

Placebo

All

N=10

N=40

2 mg

10 mg

30 mg

100 mg

300 mg

n (%)

n (%)

N=6

N=6

N=6

N=6

N=6

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

Gastrointestinal disorders

Abdominal pain/discomfort

2 (33.3)

2 (33.3)

4 (10.0)

Diarrhea

1 (16.7)

1 (16.7)

3 (50.0)

1 (10.0)

6 (15.0)

Nausea/Vomiting

2 (33.3)

2 (5.0)

General disorders and administration

Fatigue/Lethargy

1 (16.7)

1 (16.7)

2 (5.0)

Infections and infestations

COVID-19

1 (16.7)

1 (16.7)

1 (16.7)

3 (7.5)

Upper respiratory tract infection

1 (16.7)

1 (16.7)

1 (10.0)

3 (7.5)

Musculoskeletal and connective tissue

disorders

Back pain

2 (33.3)

2 (5.0)

Myalgia

1 (16.7)

1 (10.0)

2 (5.0)

Nervous system disorder

Dizziness/dizziness postural

2 (33.3)

1 (10.0)

3 (7.5)

Headache/migraine

1 (16.7)

1 (16.7)

2 (33.3)

1 (16.7)

2 (33.3)

2 (20.0)

9 (22.5)

Presyncope

1 (16.7)

1 (16.7)

2 (5.0)

1RLYB116 DSUR 2023

RLYB116

