Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rallybio Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLYB   US75120L1008

RALLYBIO CORPORATION

(RLYB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
5.630 USD   +2.18%
08:07aRallybio to Present at the JMP Securities 2023 Life Sciences Conference
BU
04/17HC Wainwright Starts Rallybio at Buy With $18 Price Target
MT
04/10Rallybio Has 'Favorable' Risk/Reward Setup, Wedbush Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rallybio to Present at the JMP Securities 2023 Life Sciences Conference

05/08/2023 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities 2023 Life Sciences Conference on Monday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Events and Presentations section of Rallybio’s website at www.rallybio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a broad pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of maternal fetal health, complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company has two clinical stage programs: RLYB212, an anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) and RLYB116, a C5 complement inhibitor with the potential to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation, as well as additional programs in preclinical development.

Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RALLYBIO CORPORATION
08:07aRallybio to Present at the JMP Securities 2023 Life Sciences Conference
BU
04/17HC Wainwright Starts Rallybio at Buy With $18 Price Target
MT
04/10Rallybio Has 'Favorable' Risk/Reward Setup, Wedbush Says
MT
04/10Wedbush Starts Rallybio at Outperform With $17 Price Target, Sees 'Favorable' Risk/Rewa..
MT
04/06Rallybio Announces Clinical Proof-of-Concept Results for RLYB211, an Anti-HPA-1a Polycl..
BU
04/06Rallybio Announces Clinical Proof-Of-Concept Results for RLYB211, an Anti-HPA-1a Polycl..
CI
04/04Rallybio Announces Acceptance of Abstract for RLYB212 at the 31st Congress of the Inter..
AQ
04/03Rallybio Announces Acceptance of Abstract for RLYB212 at the 31st Congress of the Inter..
BU
03/09Insider Sell: Rallybio
MT
03/08Rallybio : Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RALLYBIO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -81,1 M - -
Net cash 2023 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,60x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart RALLYBIO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rallybio Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALLYBIO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,63 $
Average target price 20,83 $
Spread / Average Target 270%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin W. MacKay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Uden President, Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Jonathan I. Lieber Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven W. Ryder Chief Medical Officer
Michael Bombara Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RALLYBIO CORPORATION-14.31%213
MODERNA, INC.-23.71%52 241
LONZA GROUP AG28.10%48 342
SEAGEN INC.55.53%37 476
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.99%34 980
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-10.77%26 406
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer