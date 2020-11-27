Log in
Ralph Lauren Corporation

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

(RL)
Consumer Cos Tick Up On Black Friday Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

11/27/2020 | 01:54pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked up amid signs of robust Black Friday promotional sales.

Lower inventories mean that brands from Ralph Lauren to Abercrombie & Fitch are scaling back discounts heading into the holiday season, a departure from past years when supply gluts led to rampant pre-Christmas markdowns.

Investors balanced the strong Black Friday signals against more signs of record spread in Covid-19 cases in the U.S.

The U.S. set a fresh record for hospitalizations with the coronavirus illness Covid-19 on Thanksgiving Day, with more than 90,000 Americans in U.S. hospitals, the most since the start of the pandemic.

