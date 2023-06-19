Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ralph Lauren Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RL   US7512121010

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

(RL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:45 2023-06-16 pm EDT
123.18 USD   +1.41%
11:27aRalph lauren corporation declares quarterly dividend
AQ
11:19aRalph Lauren : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
06/16Ralph Lauren Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 a Share, Payable July 14 to Stockholders of Record June 30
MT
Ralph Lauren : Aviso aos Acionistas

06/19/2023 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Ralph Lauren Corp, código ISIN BRR1LCBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 16/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,750000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,224802632 por BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 20/07/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 28/06/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 29/06/2023 até 30/06/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Ralph Lauren Corp (Company), ISIN BRR1LCBDR007, hereby informs that on 16/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,750000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8286 - 16/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,224802632 per BDR.

The payment will be completed on 20/07/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 28/06/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 29/06/2023 to 30/06/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Disclaimer

Ralph Lauren Corporation published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 6 619 M - -
Net income 2024 628 M - -
Net cash 2024 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 12,9x
Yield 2024 2,67%
Capitalization 8 057 M 8 057 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
EV / Sales 2025 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 123,18 $
Average target price 131,51 $
Spread / Average Target 6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Janet M. Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Elena Lagdameo-Hogan VP-International Trade & Global Compliance Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION16.57%8 057
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.75%475 459
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.55%48 669
MONCLER S.P.A.35.72%19 822
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-26.86%16 676
VF CORPORATION-29.34%7 584
