    RL   US7512121010

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

(RL)
  Report
Ralph Lauren Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

09/10/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6875 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, sales channels and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to http://investor.ralphlauren.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 770 M - -
Net income 2022 510 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 8 362 M 8 362 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 36,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 113,76 $
Average target price 142,11 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Managers and Directors
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Janet M. Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Elena Lagdameo-Hogan VP-International Trade & Global Compliance Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION9.66%8 362
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.87%391 932
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.20.88%54 614
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED96.62%33 367
V.F. CORPORATION-15.53%28 329
MONCLER S.P.A.10.05%17 577