    RL   US7512121010

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

(RL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-16 pm EST
105.18 USD   -1.30%
04:14pRalph Lauren Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 a Share, Payable Jan. 13 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 30
MT
04:02pRalph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/12Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Target on Ralph Lauren to $90 From $82, Reiterates Sells Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

12/16/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels, and international markets. The Company’s brand names – which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others – constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://investor.ralphlauren.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 248 M - -
Net income 2023 530 M - -
Net cash 2023 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 7 031 M 7 031 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 17 850
Free-Float 37,4%
Managers and Directors
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Janet M. Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Elena Lagdameo-Hogan VP-International Trade & Global Compliance Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-10.34%7 031
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.49%373 935
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-14.85%41 469
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-27.24%20 981
MONCLER S.P.A.-22.81%14 130
VF CORPORATION-62.40%10 695