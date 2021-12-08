Ralph Lauren : Creates Expansive Holiday-Themed Experience on Roblox

DECEMBER 8, 2021 - NEW YORK, NY - Ralph Lauren will debut The Ralph Lauren Winter Escapeon Roblox - a first-of-its-kindholiday-themed experience allowing fashion fans to explore the world of Ralph Lauren through the metaverse and building on the Company's commitment to digital innovation. An exclusive gender-neutral digital clothing collection featuring limited-edition items will launch within the experience.

"Our engagement in the metaverse is a natural extension of our lifestyle brand which, at its core, has always been about stepping into the worlds of Ralph Lauren" said Alice Delahunt, Chief Digital & Content Officer, Ralph Lauren. "Our partnership with Roblox builds on years of digital innovation and underlines our belief in the opportunity that virtual spaces and economies present-especially when it comes to the next generation of consumers."

Against the backdrop of the ultimate snowy alpine landscape, The Ralph Lauren Winter Escapeexperience offers engaging winter-themed activities for the global Roblox community to enjoy, such as ice skating with friends, warming up at the firepit with a customized hot chocolate from the Ralph's Coffee Truck, toasting marshmallows, and a holiday treasure hunt to unlock exclusive accessories. At the center of the world is a holiday tree that is decorated by the community to activate new rewards and additions to the world.

"This heartwarming holiday experience instantly transports you into an alpine village where you can explore and enjoy the world of Ralph Lauren together with your friends," said Christina Wootton, Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships, Roblox. "Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic winter nature backdrop where anyone can try exclusive fashion items and even