Ralph Lauren : First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results To Be Released Wednesday, August 7, 2024
July 10, 2024 at 08:04 am EDT
NEW YORK - July 10, 2024 - Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) (the "Company") will release its First Quarter Fiscal 2025 results for the period ended June 29, 2024 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. At 9:00 A.M. Eastern, on the same day, the Company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company investor relations website at http:// investor.ralphlauren.comor by dialing 517-623-4963 or 800-857-5209.
An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company investor relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 12:00 P.M. Eastern, Wednesday, August 7, 2024 through 6:00 P.M. Eastern, Wednesday, August 14, 2024 by dialing 203-369-0607 or 866-405-7296 and entering passcode 5841.
ABOUT RALPH LAUREN
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names - which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others - constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit http://investor. ralphlauren.com.
CONTACT Investor Relations Corinna Van der Ghinst ir@ralphlauren.com
Corporate Communications rl-press@ralphlauren.com
Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brands include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its products include apparel and footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as fragrance and home collections, together with its hospitality portfolio. Its range of footwear and accessories includes casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, scarves, hats and others. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, lighting, dining, floor coverings, giftware and others. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City and RL Restaurant located in Chicago.