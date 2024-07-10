Ralph Lauren First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results To Be Released Wednesday, August 7, 2024

NEW YORK - July 10, 2024 - Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) (the "Company") will release its First Quarter Fiscal 2025 results for the period ended June 29, 2024 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. At 9:00 A.M. Eastern, on the same day, the Company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company investor relations website at http:// investor.ralphlauren.comor by dialing 517-623-4963 or 800-857-5209.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company investor relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 12:00 P.M. Eastern, Wednesday, August 7, 2024 through 6:00 P.M. Eastern, Wednesday, August 14, 2024 by dialing 203-369-0607 or 866-405-7296 and entering passcode 5841.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names - which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others - constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit http://investor. ralphlauren.com.

