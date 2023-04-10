Ralph Lauren : Georgetown Announces New Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention to Address Health Disparities in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 10, 2023 - The Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center will open on Monday, April 17 at 1010 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, D.C., building on a longstanding partnership between Georgetown and Ralph Lauren on cancer research and care. A part of Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, the facility, located in Ward 8, will focus on reducing disparities in healthcare affecting the city's underserved communities through patient navigation

or individualized healthcare guides - community educators and more. This Center, made possible by a grant from The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, is aimed at helping residents get the cancer care they need by bringing comprehensive cancer resources to underserved communities in southeast Washington (Wards 6, 7 and 8), where they have been historically lacking.

The Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Preventionwill begin operations following a special dedication with patients, staff and dignitaries. Services at this newly remodeled facility in the southeast corner of the District build upon the programming and impact of the previous practices of the Capital Breast Care Center (CBCC) to expand beyond the breast cancer-focusedservices offered at this site by the CBCC, which has been a fixture in the community for 15 years. The new Center will now offer comprehensive cancer resources to the diverse populations disproportionately impacted by lung, colorectal, prostate and other cancers - from screening to treatment, when necessary. The Center will also include a wider array of cancer-focusedservices, targeted outreach and education in collaboration with MedStar Health, Georgetown's academic health system partner.

The Center will support early detection as well as diagnostic and preventative measures and, when necessary, connect individuals to Georgetown University's academic health system partner, MedStar Health, for specialized care or to participate in clinical trials. The Center will also provide tailored community outreach, engagement and educational programming to vulnerable populations east of the