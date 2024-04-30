Ralph Lauren Presents the Fall / Holiday 2024 Collection In New York
NEW YORK, NY - April 29, 2024 - Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) will present his Fall/Holiday 2024 Women's Collection with an intimate fashion experience set inside his private design studio in New York City. Harkening back to Ralph Lauren's first women's show in 1972 where he presented his collection to a small group of editors and friends in his parlor-style office, this runway show offers a rare glimpse into his creative world.
"The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence. She dresses for herself. Her style is personal and bold. She'll throw a hand-tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in quiet sophistication not defined by time or trends. My Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality - a style that is forever," said Ralph Lauren, Chief Creative Officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation.
The Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection is the epitome of understated elegance and timeless glamour. Captured in a soft palette of neutrals and metallics, the collection evokes the luxurious yet subtle style of a woman who is natural, confident and timeless. Tailored and trim suit jackets, draped knits, suede and leather separates, and bias-cut gowns are a nod to Ralph Lauren's most personal inspirations. Carefully balancing minimalism with artistry, he imbues his favorite pieces with embellished touches by pairing beads and tweeds, patchwork and adornment. The collection is enhanced with elegant accessories - bags, shoes and jewelry
- that complement the essence of the season, with the new RL 888 Tote from Ralph Lauren's latest RL 888 collection opening the show.
The runway space, designed to evoke the sophistication of a Manhattan gallery, features sleek chrome accents, modern cantilever chairs and mahogany detailing - reminiscent of the same aesthetic in Mr. Lauren's very own office located only a few steps away. Warm lighting emanates from suspended pendants creating a romantic atmosphere while cherished, collected artwork recalls the designer's discerning eye - one that is eclectic, layered and personal.
Following the runway presentation, guests will be welcomed at The Polo Bar, Ralph Lauren's New York City restaurant renowned for its timeless sophistication and classic American cuisine. Guests will enjoy an elegant, seated dinner within the restaurant's warm and inviting atmosphere where every detail - from mahogany paneling and leather banquettes to rich green walls adorned with layered equestrian paintings - is a tangible manifestation of Ralph Lauren's distinguished design ethos.
