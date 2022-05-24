Log in
    RL   US7512121010

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

(RL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/24 11:02:51 am EDT
89.95 USD   -1.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ralph Lauren Sees FX Decreasing 2023 Revenue -- Currency Comment

05/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
By Paulo Trevisani


Ralph Lauren Corp. said Tuesday it expects foreign currency exchange to negatively impact revenue growth by around 400 basis points in fiscal 2023.

The New York-based fashion group said it expects first quarter operating margin to be around 13.5%, including a negative impact of 130 basis points from foreign currency.

The company said currency translations also hurt fourth quarter results, decreasing adjusted operating margin rate by 80 basis points.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1041ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 159 M - -
Net income 2022 602 M - -
Net cash 2022 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 6 473 M 6 473 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 34,7%
Managers and Directors
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Janet M. Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Elena Lagdameo-Hogan VP-International Trade & Global Compliance Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-23.48%6 473
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-22.85%301 791
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-30.30%34 929
VF CORPORATION-36.53%18 072
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-36.56%18 026
MONCLER S.P.A.-33.96%12 134