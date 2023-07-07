By Sabela Ojea

Ralph Lauren said Friday that it entered into a five-year revolving credit facility of up to $750 million with JPMorgan Chase Bank.

The fashion house said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the money may be used to finance working capital needs, capital expenses, investments and other general corporate purposes. The facility is set to mature in June 2028.

Revolving commitments under the facility may be increased up to $1.5 billion, the company said.

On May 25, the retailer said it expects first-quarter revenue to be flat to up slightly compared with the same period a year earlier on a constant currency basis after reporting a decline in revenue in North America and Europe in the prior quarter.

