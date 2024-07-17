Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) (together with its affiliates, “Ralph Lauren”) notes recent media reports in Indonesia relating to disputes between PT Manggala Putra Perkasa (operating using the confusing “Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia” name in Indonesia) and other parties in Indonesia.

We would like to clarify that this company is not affiliated with or related to Ralph Lauren in any way and that these disputes do not involve Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren currently does not directly operate any stores in Indonesia, nor has it authorized or entered into an agreement with any partner or distributor to operate any “Polo Ralph Lauren” or other “Ralph Lauren” branded store in Indonesia. To address the demands of our customers in Indonesia, we have been selling our products only via certain third-party retailers.

We are aware of several third parties, including PT Manggala Putra Perkasa, who have registered certain trademarks in Indonesia that are similar to Ralph Lauren’s trademarks. PT Manggala Putra Perkasa has also set up a subsidiary that is named “PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia”.

We recognize that these trademarks and names are a source of confusion. Ralph Lauren is committed to taking every necessary measure to ensure that its copyrights, trademarks and other intellectual property rights are not violated, as part of its efforts to provide authentic products and experiences to consumers in the region.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN

