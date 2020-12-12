Ralph Lauren : Statement on the Fifth Anniversary of the Paris Agreement

December 12, 2020 - Today marks the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, a historic moment when the global community affirmed the need to act quickly to significantly decrease carbon emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Ralph Lauren remains committed to the promise of the Paris Agreement, and we pledge to do our part by reducing our emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. Earlier this year, we announced our science- based greenhouse gas emissions target to decrease the carbon footprint of our operations and value chain by 30% by 2030 from our 2020 baseline. This ambitious target is consistent with reductions needed to hold global temperature rise to 1.5°C to avoid irreversible damage to our planet.

We are currently taking action across our business to reduce our emission and achieve our target, including sourcing sustainable raw materials and enrolling our suppliers in energy efficiency programs. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement today as part of our journey to Design the Change

Find out more: https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/citizenship-and-sustainability