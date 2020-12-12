Ralph Lauren : Statement on the Fifth Anniversary of the Paris Agreement
12/12/2020 | 10:03am EST
Ralph Lauren Statement on the Fifth Anniversary of the Paris Agreement
December 12, 2020 - Today marks the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, a historic moment when the global community affirmed the need to act quickly to significantly decrease carbon emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
Ralph Lauren remains committed to the promise of the Paris Agreement, and we pledge to do our part by reducing our emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. Earlier this year, we announced our science- based greenhouse gas emissions target to decrease the carbon footprint of our operations and value chain by 30% by 2030 from our 2020 baseline. This ambitious target is consistent with reductions needed to hold global temperature rise to 1.5°C to avoid irreversible damage to our planet.
We are currently taking action across our business to reduce our emission and achieve our target, including sourcing sustainable raw materials and enrolling our suppliers in energy efficiency programs. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement today as part of our journey to Design the Change
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrance and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https:// corporate.ralphlauren.com.
CONTACT
Ralph Lauren Corporate Communications
RL-Press@RalphLauren.com
R A L P H L A U R E N C O R P O R A T I O N
P A R I S A G R E E M E N T | D E C E M B E R 1 2 , 2 0 2 0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ralph Lauren Corporation published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 15:02:06 UTC