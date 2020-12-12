Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ralph Lauren Corporation    RL

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

(RL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ralph Lauren : Statement on the Fifth Anniversary of the Paris Agreement

12/12/2020 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ralph Lauren Statement on the Fifth Anniversary of the Paris Agreement

December 12, 2020 - Today marks the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, a historic moment when the global community affirmed the need to act quickly to significantly decrease carbon emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Ralph Lauren remains committed to the promise of the Paris Agreement, and we pledge to do our part by reducing our emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goals. Earlier this year, we announced our science- based greenhouse gas emissions target to decrease the carbon footprint of our operations and value chain by 30% by 2030 from our 2020 baseline. This ambitious target is consistent with reductions needed to hold global temperature rise to 1.5°C to avoid irreversible damage to our planet.

We are currently taking action across our business to reduce our emission and achieve our target, including sourcing sustainable raw materials and enrolling our suppliers in energy efficiency programs. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement today as part of our journey to Design the Change

Find out more: https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/citizenship-and-sustainability

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrance and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https:// corporate.ralphlauren.com.

CONTACT

Ralph Lauren Corporate Communications

RL-Press@RalphLauren.com

R A L P H L A U R E N C O R P O R A T I O N

P A R I S A G R E E M E N T | D E C E M B E R 1 2 , 2 0 2 0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ralph Lauren Corporation published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 15:02:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
10:03aRALPH LAUREN : Statement on the Fifth Anniversary of the Paris Agreement
PU
12/11INSIDER TRENDS : Ralph Lauren Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
12/11RALPH LAUREN : Citigroup Upgrades Ralph Lauren to Buy From Neutral; Price Target..
MT
12/10Goldman Sachs Upgrades Ralph Lauren to Buy From Sell, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
12/01RALPH LAUREN : Supermodel Sues For Alleged Unauthorized Use Of Her Likeness
AQ
11/27Consumer Cos Tick Up On Black Friday Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11/24U.K. Tax-Refund Repeal Is a New Headache for Retail Property Owners
DJ
11/23Virtual Stores Present New Experiences to Shoppers Who Miss the In-Store Feel..
DJ
11/17RALPH LAUREN : Our Statement on the BBC India Factory Investigation
PU
11/16RALPH LAUREN : Named as Official Outfitter of the Australian Open
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 470 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7 529x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 7 408 M 7 408 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,17 $
Last Close Price 101,34 $
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target -9,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Operating & Financial Officer. Executive VP
Janet M. Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Frank Anthony Bennack Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-13.55%7 408
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE20.81%305 088
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.48.63%44 878
VF CORPORATION-12.80%33 798
MONCLER S.P.A.18.74%14 567
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED93.36%14 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ