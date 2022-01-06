Log in
Ralph Lauren : Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results To Be Released Thursday, February 3, 2022

01/06/2022 | 08:08am EST
NEW YORK - January 6, 2022 - Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) (the "Company") will release its Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 results for the period ended December 25, 2021 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern on Thursday, February 3, 2022. At 9:00 A.M. Eastern, on the same day, the Company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company investor relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com or by dialing 517-623-4963 or 800-857-5209.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company investor relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 12:00 P.M. Eastern, Thursday, February 3, 2022 through 6:00 P.M. Eastern, Thursday, February 10, 2022 by dialing 203-369-3800 or 800-388-4923 and entering passcode 3387.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names-which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others-constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://investor.ralphlauren.com .

Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren
Investor Relations:
Corinna Van der Ghinst
ir@ralphlauren.com

or

Corporate Communications:
rl-press@ralphlauren.com

Disclaimer

Ralph Lauren Corporation published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 13:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
