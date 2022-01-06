Ralph Lauren : Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results To Be Released Thursday, February 3, 2022

NEW YORK - January 6, 2022 - Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) (the "Company") will release its Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 results for the period ended December 25, 2021 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern on Thursday, February 3, 2022. At 9:00 A.M. Eastern, on the same day, the Company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company investor relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com or by dialing 517-623-4963 or 800-857-5209.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company investor relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 12:00 P.M. Eastern, Thursday, February 3, 2022 through 6:00 P.M. Eastern, Thursday, February 10, 2022 by dialing 203-369-3800 or 800-388-4923 and entering passcode 3387.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality.

