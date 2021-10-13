Ralph Lauren : and Dow Open-Source New Process to Transform How the Fashion Industry Dyes Cotton

MIDLAND, MI and NEW YORK, NY - October 13, 2021 - Dow (NYSE:DOW) and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) today released a detailed manual on how to dye cotton more sustainably and more effectively than ever before using ECOFAST™ Pure Sustainable Textile Treatment. With this manual, Ralph Lauren and Dow are open- sourcing this improved dyeing process to encourage adoption in the textile industry and help standardize a more sustainable and efficient cotton dyeing system for positive environmental impact.

The co-developed,step-by-step manual details how to use ECOFAST™ Pure, a cationic cotton treatment developed by Dow, with existing dyeing equipment. Ralph Lauren, the first brand to use ECOFAST™ Pure, partnered with Dow to optimize and implement the technology in its cotton dyeing operations as part of its new Color on Demand platform.

Conventional fabric dyeing processes require trillions of liters of water each year, generating roughly 20% of the world's wastewater.1,2 Pretreating fabric with ECOFAST™ Pure helps significantly reduce the amount of water, chemicals and energy needed to color cotton, by enabling up to 90% less process chemicals, 50% less water, 50% less dyes and 40% less energy without sacrificing color or quality.3

"As fashion supply chains look to recover from impacts of the pandemic, there is a critical window to build more sustainable practices into production processes," said Mary Draves, Chief Sustainability Officer at Dow. "By collaborating today to scale a less resource intensive dyeing process, we can help address pressing challenges, like climate change and water resiliency, in the long-term."