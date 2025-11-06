Ralph Lauren announced that it is raising its targets for the current fiscal year, now anticipating 5% to 7% revenue growth of at constant exchange rates, with its OM up about 60bp-80bp.

The high-end clothing company justified this increase by citing "better-than-expected performance in H1", despite "continued caution about the global economic environment in H2."

For Q2 2025-26, Ralph Lauren's adjusted EPS climbed 49% to $3.79, beating the consensus, with an operating margin improving by 270bp to 14.1%.

At $2bn, its quarterly revenue increased by 17% (+14% at constant exchange rates), with double-digit growth in North America (+13%), Asia (+17%), and Europe (+22%).