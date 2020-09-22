Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ralph Lauren Corporation    RL

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

(RL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ralph Lauren to cut thousands of jobs and beef up online business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 10:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beverly Hills

Luxury apparel maker Ralph Lauren Corp will cut 15% of its global workforce by the end of its fiscal year in a company-wide restructuring to lower costs and move more of its business online, it said on Tuesday.

The company had a total workforce of 24,900 as of March end and based on that, the plan could impact more than 3,700 jobs.

The COVID-19 health crisis has hammered demand for high-end handbags, apparel and accessories in retail stores, forcing luxury goods companies to slash costs and slow brick-and-mortar expansion plans.

However, their e-commerce sales have surged. Ralph Lauren said it would invest in digital platforms to support e-commerce operations, expand product personalization and add new features like augmented reality.

It will also move some human resource and planning systems to online cloud platforms, and streamline reporting lines.

"The changes happening in the world around us have accelerated the shifts we saw pre-COVID, and we are fast-tracking some of our plans to match them," Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet said.

The layoffs could result in gross annual pre-tax savings of about $180 million to $200 million, the company said. It expects to incur one-time pre-tax charges of about $120 million to $160 million in fiscal 2021.

Ralph Lauren shares were up 1.6% in early trading.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
09:18aRALPH LAUREN CORP : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulatio..
AQ
09:13aRALPH LAUREN : Announces Strategic Steps to Re-Organize Its Business for Future ..
BU
09/14RALPH LAUREN : Announces Date of Special Digital Performance by Chance the Rappe..
PU
09/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares -- 2nd..
DJ
09/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares -- 2nd..
DJ
08/28RALPH LAUREN : Honors New York City's Frontline Workers at the 2020 US Open Tenn..
BU
08/13RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION : Announces Investment in Leading Sustainable Material ..
BU
08/12RALPH LAUREN : and Snap Inc. Forge Long-Term Innovative Fashion Partnership &mda..
PU
08/06RALPH LAUREN : and Snap Inc. Forge Long-Term Innovative Fashion Partnership
PU
08/05RALPH LAUREN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 598 M - -
Net income 2021 126 M - -
Net cash 2021 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,4x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 5 199 M 5 199 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 85,50 $
Last Close Price 71,17 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Operating & Financial Officer. Executive VP
Janet M. Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Frank Anthony Bennack Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-39.29%5 199
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-4.50%233 635
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.27.58%38 515
VF CORPORATION-31.08%26 765
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED50.96%11 242
MONCLER S.P.A.-12.48%10 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group