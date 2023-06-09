Advanced search
    RL   US7512121010

RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

(RL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26:47 2023-06-09 pm EDT
117.30 USD   -0.37%
03:11pU.S. 'aspirational' shoppers are spending less on fashion, jewelry
RE
06/05Retailers battle for uncertain back-to-school demand after 'volatile' quarter
RE
05/26Global markets live: Microsoft, Raytheon, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse...
MS
U.S. 'aspirational' shoppers are spending less on fashion, jewelry

06/09/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at jewelry in a store window in Brooklyn, New York

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - A gulf in spending patterns between wealthy Americans and so-called "aspirational" shoppers is driving luxury retailers to search out new sources of revenue and, in some cases, to shift their merchandise strategies, several retailers said.

Jewelry company Signet, which owns brands including Kay, Jared and Zales, was the latest retailer to link lagging sales to a downturn in spending by so-called "aspirational" customers, who occasionally purchase goods priced between $300 and $800, but are more sensitive to the cost of essentials.

Signet noticed a sales decline in fashion jewelry priced below $5,000 in April, a trend that continued into June. Sales of items priced above $5,000, however, remained strong, Signet's Chief Financial Officer Joan Hilson said in an interview Friday.

Signet is expanding services to drive spending and is counting on more sales of warranty and protection plans for watches and jewelry, Hilson said. A protection plan for a $3,200 tennis bracelet at Kay, for example, adds $315 to the price.

Signet lowered its full-year revenue outlook on Thursday after the company flagged a “deteriorating” consumer environment.

'TAKING DOLLARS AWAY'

Retailers need to make up for the loss in sales due to falling demand from people who lack the means to regularly shell out on high-priced purchases.

“Inflation and food and other costs are taking dollars away" from the so-called aspirational shoppers, said Cowen and Company analyst Oliver Chen. Their desire to splurge in prior years represented a growth segment for luxury goods.

Macy’s noted a drop in sales was most pronounced at its namesake department store chain, where 85% of customers' households earn $150,000 a year or less, CEO Jeff Gennette said on June 1. Some customers at the company's Bloomingdale's unit, which draws a wealthier clientele, were also pressured by inflation, but "not at the same rate or intensity as Macy's," according to Gennette.

In recent weeks, both Ralph Lauren and Capri , the owner of Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, disclosed that they are doubling down on their highest-end consumers as sales from aspirational shoppers lag.

Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet said on May 31 the company had seen growth at full-price stores while outlet sales declined.

“In North America specifically, there is continued divergence between our core high-value consumers and that subset of more value-oriented consumers,” he said. The company is stocking up on core products including Oxford shirts, blazers and dresses, betting that luxury consumers will be drawn to staples that can outlast seasonal fashion trends.

Capri CEO John Idol told investors on May 25 it is pulling back inventory from department stores and other wholesale channels, which currently account for more than 20% of its sales. Idol said the company is able to sell at higher prices in its own stores than in department stores, where consumers seem resistant to recent price increases.

As part of its ongoing “elevation strategy” for brands, he said the company is phasing out Versace-branded tee-shirts, pool slides, sneakers and other items that are “not really going to drive a luxury customer perception." (Reporting by Katherine Masters in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.55% 36.79 Delayed Quote.-32.14%
MACY'S, INC. -2.72% 15.595 Delayed Quote.-22.42%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION -0.55% 117.12 Delayed Quote.11.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 6 619 M - -
Net income 2024 628 M - -
Net cash 2024 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 12,4x
Yield 2024 2,79%
Capitalization 7 700 M 7 700 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
EV / Sales 2025 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ralph Lauren Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 117,73 $
Average target price 131,27 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Jean Louis Louvet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Hamilton Nielsen Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Ralph Lauren Executive Chairman & Chief Creative Officer
Janet M. Sherlock Chief Information Officer
Elena Lagdameo-Hogan VP-International Trade & Global Compliance Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION11.41%7 700
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE20.31%441 634
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.10.79%45 102
MONCLER S.P.A.28.28%18 479
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-31.37%15 618
VF CORPORATION-29.05%7 622
