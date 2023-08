Rama Phosphates Limited is an India-based fertilizer manufacturing company. The Company's principal products/services include single super phosphate (SSP), sulphuric acid and oleum, nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium (NPK), de-oiled cake and soya oil. It operates in two segments: fertilizers, micro nutrients and chemicals, and soya/agri. The Company is in the business of SSP manufacturing and also industrial chemicals. It manufactures NPK mixed fertilizer of different grades. Its fertilizer products are sold under two brands, which include Girnar and Suryaphool. It manufactures value-added fertilizer, boronated single super phosphate from Udaipur unit. Its Chemicals division is involved in the manufacturing of sulfuric acid and oleum is based at Indore and Pune. Its soya seed crushing and refining unit division is operated from Indore. The Company also offers products, which include zincated single super phosphate-powder, linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (LABSA) and lecithin.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals