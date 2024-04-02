CHARLESTON, W.Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) was awarded for the safety of its operations in West Virginia. At the 50th Annual Mining Symposium in Charleston, Ramaco was honored with eight Mountaineer Guardian Awards, the highest state honor for safety from the West Virginia Coal Association and the West Virginia Office of Miner's Health, Safety, & Training.

The Ramaco operations receiving the Mountaineer Guardian Award for 2023 were:

Berwind Deep Mine

Eagle Seam Deep Mine

Elk Creek Preparation Plant

Maben Surface Mine

Michael Powellton Deep Mine

Ram Surface Mine #1

Stonecoal Branch Mine #2

Branch Mine #2 Triad # 2

This award follows a Sentinels of Safety award this past November for Ramaco's Elk Creek plant, the United States' most prestigious recognition for mine safety, which is awarded by the National Mining Association, U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, and U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. Ramaco has received many Mountaineer Guardian Awards in the past, including five last year.

"These awards are a testament to the responsibility our miners take every day towards the goal of a zero-accident workplace," said Chris Blanchard, Chief Operating Officer for Ramaco. "At Ramaco, we work to ensure the well-being of our staff by instilling a culture of safety in every level of our operations and giving our people what they need to succeed. We are proud of the team's focus on maintaining the highest standards, and for understanding that the safety of our team is our primary benchmark for success."

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (Resources) is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia. Ramaco Carbon (Carbon) is also owned by Resources and has its headquarters and a development mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine Carbon operates a research and pilot facility called the iCAM related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. Ramaco Carbon has also been involved in the exploration of critical minerals from coal and related formations. For more information, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

