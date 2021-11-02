Q3 2021 Ramaco Resources Inc. Earnings Presentation
11/02/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Ramaco Resources
November
2021
3rd Quarter 2021
Investor Presentation
Disclaimer
Forward Looking Statements
The information in this presentation includes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Ramaco's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Forward-looking statements may include statements about:
deterioration of economic conditions in the metallurgical coal and steel industries generally, including any near-term or long-term downturn in these industries as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and related actions;
expected costs to develop planned and future mining operations, including the costs to construct necessary processing, refuse disposal and transport facilities;
our expectations relating to dividend payments and our ability to make such payments;
our ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms, if required, to complete the acquisition of additional metallurgical coal reserves as currently contemplated or to fund the operations and growth of our business;
maintenance, operating or other expenses or changes in the timing thereof;
the financial condition and liquidity of our customers;
competition in coal markets;
the price of metallurgical coal;
compliance with stringent domestic and foreign laws and regulations, including environmental, climate change and health and safety regulations, and permitting requirements, as well as changes in the regulatory environment, including as a result of the change in presidential administration and composition of the U.S. Congress, the adoption of new or revised laws, regulations and permitting requirements;
potential legal proceedings and regulatory inquiries against us;
the impact of weather and natural disasters on demand, production and transportation;
purchases by major customers and our ability to renew sales contracts;
credit and performance risks associated with customers, suppliers, contract miners, co-shippers and traders, banks and other financial counterparties;
geologic, equipment, permitting, site access, and operational risks and new technologies related to mining;
transportation availability, performance and costs;
availability, timing of delivery and costs of key supplies, capital equipment or commodities such as diesel fuel, steel, explosives and tires;
We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of coal. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and additional risks may arise from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all of the risks associated with our business, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Ramaco's Annual Report on Form 10-K, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
1
Key Investment Highlights
2
Ramaco overview
Ramaco is a low-cost, "pure play" metallurgical coal company. We sell virtually no coal to power plants which are a source of greenhouse gas emissions. Instead, we are a key supplier to the North
American and international steel industry.
We have a strong pipeline of production growth to ~5 million tons. We have minimal AROs, legacy
liabilities, and net debt.
(NASDAQ: METC) We anticipate record EBITDA in 2021, followed by an even stronger 2022. We have over half of our anticipated 2022 production sold at >100% above 2021 North American prices.
At a glance
As a "pure play" metallurgical coal company, our product is a key component in the production of primary steel, which is crucial to infrastructure development.
Advantaged reserve geology provides us with low cash mine costs. YTD costs were $67/ton, versus YTD average realized pricing of $98/ton. We have already booked 1.7 million tons for 2022 delivery to North American steel mills at an average realized price of $196/ton.
Production growth >300% from 0.55 million tons produced in 2017 to 2.3 million tons in 2021 (based on the midpoint of guidance). We expect to produce 3.1 million tons in 2022. Almost all our production is high-quality metallurgical coal.
We have minimal AROs, legacy liabilities, and net debt, as well as record liquidity and strong free cash flow generation. YTD Adjusted EBITDA was $47 million versus just $18 million in capital expenditures, and minimal cash taxes.
We have leverage to supply current record strong steel markets. U.S. hot rolled steel prices are up >300% from their COVID-19 induced lows, near an all-time high on strong demand from the automotive, infrastructure, and housing sectors. U.S. met coal prices are also up >300% from their COVID-19 induced lows.
Market summary
Share price (10/29/21):
Ticker symbol:
Market capitalization:
Net (cash) debt (09/30/21):
Implied enterprise value:
AROs + Legacy Liabilities (09/30/21):
$18.59
METC
$820 million
$2 million
$822 million
$17 million
3
Investment highlights
Ramaco has built a low-cost met coal platform, with minimal AROs, legacy liabilities, and net debt, as well as one of the strongest growth pipelines in the industry. We anticipate record EBITDA in 2021, followed by an even stronger 2022. Our Board recently authorized the initiation of a regular quarterly dividend.
1
2
3
Portfolio of high- quality assets, with long-term growth
Strong commitment to ESG principles
Large, high-quality ~261 million ton met coal reserve base, excluding ~50 million tons from the Amonate acquisition
Recently announced $30 million acquisition of the Amonate reserves and preparation plant should help accelerate our growth strategy to ultimately produce ~5 million clean tons (including 3.7 million tons by year-end 2023), compared to 2.3 million tons in 2021 at the mid-point of guidance
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are core to our strategy. We produce virtually zero thermal coal, which is used in electricity generation. Substantially all our coal last year was ultimately used to produce primary steel, which is a crucial component of the recent bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, including the large- scale production of energy transition products like windmills and modern electric vehicles
4
5
6
7
8
Low-cost U.S. met coal producer
Positioned to serve both domestic and export markets
Clean balance sheet with ample liquidity
Solid YTD 2021 results, with an even stronger 2022 ahead
Highly experienced team
Attractive valuation, with dividend recently initiated
YTD cash costs per ton sold of $63 at our flagship Elk Creek complex. This is in the first quartile of the cost curve of domestic met coal producers
Advantaged geology yields high clean-tons-per-foot, as well as greater productivity at Elk Creek than most peers
Well-positionedto transact into both domestic and export markets. Diversified existing customer base, having sold into North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa on a regular basis
Advantaged infrastructure and geographic flexibility
Our balance sheet provides us with greater flexibility and lower risk relative to our peers. As of Sept. 30, 2021, Ramaco had $2 million of net debt, $16 million of AROs, and no significant pension and post-retirement obligations. In 3Q21, the Company raised $34.5 million in 9.0% senior unsecured 5-year notes, which was the first unsecured bond raise in the U.S. publicly traded coal space in over 4 years. Ramaco had record liquidity of $74 million as of Sept. 30, 2021
Through Sept. 30, 2021, YTD net income was $21 million, and YTD Adjusted EBITDA was $47 million. Through Sept. 30, 2021, YTD production of 1.7 million tons was a record for the Company
For 2022, we have just over half of our anticipated production (1.7 million tons out of 3.1 million tons total) already locked in at >100% above 2021 North American prices (or $196/ton)
Highly experienced management team and Board of Directors with a long history of acquiring, developing, financing, building, and operating coal assets
Current trading levels offer a compelling opportunity to invest in a premier met coal producer with a long-term runway for production and earnings growth. In Oct. 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized the initiation of a regular quarterly dividend to be paid beginning in the first quarter of 2022, with the amount of the dividend to be set at the Company's Board of Directors' meeting to be held in early Dec.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ramaco Resources Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:41:08 UTC.