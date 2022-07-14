Log in
    METC   US75134P3038

RAMACO RESOURCES, INC.

(METC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
10.86 USD   -4.90%
RAMACO RESOURCES : Announces $5.0 Million Third-Quarter Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:09pRAMACO RESOURCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/11SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Trim Early Losses
MT
Ramaco Resources : Announces $5.0 Million Third-Quarter Dividend - Form 8-K

07/14/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ramaco Resources, Inc. Announces $5.0 Million Third-Quarter Dividend

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a $5.0 million quarterly cash dividend in the third quarter of 2022. Specifically, the third quarter dividend in the amount of approximately $0.11 per common share will be paid on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

POINT OF CONTACT:

INVESTOR RELATIONS: info@ramacocoal.com or 859-244-7455

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Disclaimer

Ramaco Resources Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
