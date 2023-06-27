ANNUAL MEETING
J u n e 2 0 2 3
DISCLAIMER














































Additional Information About the Charter Amendment Proposal and Where to Find It:


















RAMACO AT A GLANCE
Key Highlights
"Pure play" metallurgical coal company
Our metallurgical coal is a key component in the production of primary steel, which is crucial to infrastructure development and the energy transition.
Strong Growth Trajectory
Targeting production of ~6.5 million tons by 2026, up from ~0.5 million tons produced in 2017.
Strong Financial Performance
2022 net income was a record at $116 million. 2022 Adjusted EBITDA increased 159% to $205 million1. With only $123 million in capex, the company generated strong FCF.
Attractive Capital Structure
We have minimal AROs, net debt and legacy liabilities, as well as strong free cash flow generation.
Rare Earth Element Optionality
Despite our recent Rare Earth Element discovery, METC is currently trading in-line with its coal peers at just ~2x trailing EV/EBITDA.
Dual Class Structure
Two Ways to Play
- METC: Met Coal Operations
- Pure-play,low-cost met coal producer, with strong production growth
- Exciting recent Rare Earth Element discovery
- Attractive dividend
- METCB: Class B Common Stock
- Attractive Royalty Stream and Infrastructure income
- Exposure to Rare Earth Element and Carbon Product opportunities
- Favorable dividend strategy
The Path Forward
We expect continued production and free cash flow
growth from our core metallurgical coal business.
We recently announced independent findings from NETL and Weir International that our Brook Mine in Sheridan, WY possesses a significant unconventional deposit of Rare Earth Elements, with high relative concentrations of Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium and Dysprosium.
Our new Class B common Stock began trading on June 22, 2023. We expect total current METC + Class B dividends to be over $32 million on an annualized basis in 2H23.(2)
Key US Supplier of Critical Materials
Ramaco is a low-cost, "pure play" metallurgical coal company. Our core product is a key component in the production of primary steel, which is crucial
to infrastructure development. We have a
strong pipeline to more than double production.
When combined with our Rare Earth Element deposit, Ramaco has the potential to be a major US supplier of critical materials for many
decades.
2022
79%
73%
159%
$102MM
$33MM
$22MM
Highlights
Revenue
Net Income
EBITDA
Net Debt
AROs & Legacy Liabilities
2022 Dividend
Growth
Growth
Growth
3/31/23
3/31/23
Payout
- See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (2) Detail can be found in S-1/A as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 6/8/23. (3) METCB is the ticker symbol for the Class B common stock.
3
RAMACO'S RECORD 2022
Strong 5-year track record of consistent execution
Since initial production began in 2017, METC has consistently executed on its plan to grow production and generate strong free cash flow conversion which can be distributed to shareholders.
Coal production has grown to 2.7MM tons in 2022 from 0.5MM tons in 2017, with a target of 6.5MM tons by 2026.
Adjusted EBITDA has grown meaningfully in recent years on increased volumes and favorable pricing.
METC has invested significant growth capex in recent years, which should allow for strong FCF conversion as production ramps and capex declines.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".
Total coal production (in millions of tons)
Revenue (in $MM)
2.7
$508
1.9
2.2
1.8
1.7
$283
$228
$230
$169
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Adjusted EBITDA1(in $MM)
Adjusted EBITDA1 less Capex (in $MM)
$205
$82
$50
$55
$79
$10
$42
$19
($6)
($6)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
4
KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEIR INTERNATIONAL'S RECENT UPDATE TO ITS MAY 2, 2023 TECHNICAL REPORT SUMMARY
23% of the total REO basket consists of primary magnetic REOs of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.
An additional 6% of the total REO basket consists of secondary magnetic REOs of samarium, gadolinium and holmium. Compared to the original TREO basket, both total primary magnetic REOs and terbium have increased meaningfully.
Estimated Brook Mine TREO Distribution by Oxide
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Current Primary Magnetic REOs:
Current Secondary Magnetic REOs:
Original REOs from May 2023
22.95%, up from 22.89% Originally
6.28%, up from 6.26% originally
38%
35%
18%19%
14%13%
3% 3%
3% 2%
0% 0%
1% 1%
1% 1%
1% 0%
0% 0%
0% 0%
Sm2O3
Gd2O3
Ho2O3
CeO2
La2O3
Y2O3
Yb2O3
Er2O3
Eu2O3
Tm2O3
Lu2O3
Source: Weir International, Inc.
5
