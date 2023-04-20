Advanced search
    METC   US75134P3038

RAMACO RESOURCES, INC.

(METC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:03:09 2023-04-20 pm EDT
8.710 USD   -1.14%
Ramaco Resources Inc. Continues Exemplary Safety Record, Receives Awards for Operational Safety by West Virginia Coal Association and State Agencies
Ramaco Resources Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Share, Payable June 15 to Stockholders of record June 1
Ramaco Resources, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Ramaco Resources Inc. Continues Exemplary Safety Record, Receives Awards for Operational Safety by West Virginia Coal Association and State Agencies

04/20/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
In recognition of the company’s exemplary mine safety performance, this week Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) received five separate Mountaineer Guardian Awards from the West Virginia Coal Association and the West Virginia Office of Miner’s Health, Safety, & Training, honoring Ramaco's operations throughout the state.

Separately, Ramaco was also recognized by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Mining and Reclamation Division. That department honored the company’s Ram #1 Surface Mine with an Exemplary Reclamation Techniques Surface Mine South Award.

This follows Ramaco’s 2022 recognition as a Sentinel of Safety from the National Mining Association and the U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health — the nation’s highest award for operational safety — along with several other industry recognitions.

The Ramaco operations receiving the Mountaineer Guardian Award for 2022 were:

  • Michael Powellton Deep Mine
  • No. 2 Gas Mine
  • Berwind Preparation Plant
  • Elk Creek Preparation Plant
  • Crucible Deep Mine

"At all our operations, the safety of our employees is everyone’s top priority and concern," said Chris Blanchard, Chief Operations Officer for Ramaco. “We’ve purposefully built an environment in which all employees can perform at the highest levels, with the assurance that Ramaco supports them every step of the way. We are particularly proud of the accomplishment and extra recognition that our teams at these West Virginia operations have received. This truly reflects their efforts every day to create a zero-accident environment.”

In addition to six earlier Mountaineer Guardian Awards and the previous Sentinels of Safety Award, Ramaco Vice President of Safety Brad Justice was named Safety Leader of the Year by the West Virginia Coal Association in 2021.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (Resources) is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia. Ramaco Carbon (Carbon) is also owned by Resources and has its headquarters and a development mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine Carbon operates a research and pilot facility called the iCAM related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. Ramaco Carbon has also been involved in the exploration of critical minerals from coal and related formations. For more information, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 664 M - -
Net income 2023 142 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,67x
Yield 2023 5,68%
Capitalization 391 M 391 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 54,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,81 $
Average target price 10,45 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall W. Atkins Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Sussman Executive Vice President-Finance
Christopher L. Blanchard Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Scott Kreutzer Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Richard M. Whiting Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMACO RESOURCES, INC.0.23%391
PT ADARO MINERALS INDONESIA TBK-35.10%3 003
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.14.71%2 521
WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.11.86%2 015
CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.-17.84%1 843
SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED6.83%1 712
